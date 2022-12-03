Opinion: Without Christine Does Fleetwood Mac Even Still Exist?

Christine McVie up close and personal on the big screen, 2018, Phoenix, Arizona Photo by Photo by Suzy Jacobson Cherry

I had a conversation with someone the other day about how Christine McVie’s death was affecting us. We both had similar reactions — we were surprised at how hard we are taking it. McVie was an extremely talented woman with a voice “like an angel,” as the saying goes. There’s no denying it; but for me, the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter was not the inspiration and object of desire that her bandmate Stevie Nicks is.

I found out about Christine’s death from a partial headline and photo of the top of a blonde haired woman. I had to catch my breath for a moment when I read “Fleetwood Mac…” and caught sight of the blonde hair. “No! Stevie is NOT gone!” When I saw it wasn’t Stevie, I discovered that I was not relieved. When I thought about it a few minutes later, that surprised me. I’m devastated. She was only 79. I’m serious, that seems young to me these days. She was my second favorite in the band, but I equally loved her as a great talent.

I love the men in the band as well, don’t get me wrong. I know that Fleetwood Mac was an all-male blues-style band under Peter Green. I love Peter Green Fleetwood Mac, too. I am a huge fan of the blues. I’m not even kidding, here. I was very upset the year my first husband and I were going to see BB King and the car died. We never made it, and I never got to see him. All those old acid rock songs with the deep blues undercurrent move my soul in ways I can’t even explain.

Still, the Stevie/Christine era Fleetwood Mac is my Fleetwood Mac. Rhiannon came out one month before my 18th birthday. I was a senior in high school. Soon after, I joined the Air Force on a delayed enlistment, graduated, and my parents moved us from Leola, Pennsylvania to Ferguson, Missouri before I left for basic training in October. We had moved to Leola just before school started in 1975.

When I was in the Air Force, I bought Rumours. By then I had a HUGE girl-crush on Stevie and was seriously wishing I could look like her. It never stopped. I haven’t liked every song the band did, but if Stevie or Christine wrote it or sang it, I usually loved it.

Go Your Own Way and You Make Lovin’ Fun will always conjure up memories of dancing around with my sister, the one next in line after me. I can see her in the 80s on the dance floor or the living room rug, dancing the Pony, cigarette in her mouth and a beer somewhere nearby. So many of those 70s and 80s songs they did together are full of memories, but I didn’t get to see the band in concert until much later.

My husband and I went to see Fleetwood Mac in 2018. I had finally gotten to see Stevie in 2016 when my kids pitched in to send me to Nashville so I could go with one of my daughters. It was an amazing experience, and getting to see Chrissie Hynde with the Pretenders was an extra plus. It was almost a religious experience for me, and my daughter even bought me a Stevie Nicks concert t-shirt! Which of course I still have.

I can’t imagine how I’ll feel when Stevie goes. I don’t even want to think about it, but of course it’s an inevitability. We all go. It was bad enough to say goodbye to David Bowie, Tom Petty, even David Cassidy and George Michael. Oh, my goodness, Prince! Three months younger than me. No matter what takes them, it’s like losing a family member.

Without Christine, can it really be Fleetwood Mac? I remember when John Bonham died in 1980. Many people I worked with at the factory, including me, wore black armbands to work that day, and Led Zeppelin never really was a band again. (Don’t come at me about Live Aid in 85 or the anniversary tour in 88. Neither are remembered as being very good, so they don’t count. 2017 reunion? Robert Plant was checked out. The show might have been great — I hear it was — but without Plant’s heart in it, it’s not the same).

It’s probably a good thing the Beatles had already split before John Lennon’s death.

The magic is often in the specific mix of energies. Anyone else in Christine’s place just wouldn’t be the same.