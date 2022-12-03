Opinion: Without Christine Does Fleetwood Mac Even Still Exist?

Suzy Jacobson Cherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQhUi_0jW2X0o700
Christine McVie up close and personal on the big screen, 2018, Phoenix, ArizonaPhoto byPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry

I had a conversation with someone the other day about how Christine McVie’s death was affecting us. We both had similar reactions — we were surprised at how hard we are taking it. McVie was an extremely talented woman with a voice “like an angel,” as the saying goes. There’s no denying it; but for me, the Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter was not the inspiration and object of desire that her bandmate Stevie Nicks is.

I found out about Christine’s death from a partial headline and photo of the top of a blonde haired woman. I had to catch my breath for a moment when I read “Fleetwood Mac…” and caught sight of the blonde hair. “No! Stevie is NOT gone!” When I saw it wasn’t Stevie, I discovered that I was not relieved. When I thought about it a few minutes later, that surprised me. I’m devastated. She was only 79. I’m serious, that seems young to me these days. She was my second favorite in the band, but I equally loved her as a great talent.

I love the men in the band as well, don’t get me wrong. I know that Fleetwood Mac was an all-male blues-style band under Peter Green. I love Peter Green Fleetwood Mac, too. I am a huge fan of the blues. I’m not even kidding, here. I was very upset the year my first husband and I were going to see BB King and the car died. We never made it, and I never got to see him. All those old acid rock songs with the deep blues undercurrent move my soul in ways I can’t even explain.

Still, the Stevie/Christine era Fleetwood Mac is my Fleetwood Mac. Rhiannon came out one month before my 18th birthday. I was a senior in high school. Soon after, I joined the Air Force on a delayed enlistment, graduated, and my parents moved us from Leola, Pennsylvania to Ferguson, Missouri before I left for basic training in October. We had moved to Leola just before school started in 1975.

When I was in the Air Force, I bought Rumours. By then I had a HUGE girl-crush on Stevie and was seriously wishing I could look like her. It never stopped. I haven’t liked every song the band did, but if Stevie or Christine wrote it or sang it, I usually loved it.

Go Your Own Way and You Make Lovin’ Fun will always conjure up memories of dancing around with my sister, the one next in line after me. I can see her in the 80s on the dance floor or the living room rug, dancing the Pony, cigarette in her mouth and a beer somewhere nearby. So many of those 70s and 80s songs they did together are full of memories, but I didn’t get to see the band in concert until much later.

My husband and I went to see Fleetwood Mac in 2018. I had finally gotten to see Stevie in 2016 when my kids pitched in to send me to Nashville so I could go with one of my daughters. It was an amazing experience, and getting to see Chrissie Hynde with the Pretenders was an extra plus. It was almost a religious experience for me, and my daughter even bought me a Stevie Nicks concert t-shirt! Which of course I still have.

I can’t imagine how I’ll feel when Stevie goes. I don’t even want to think about it, but of course it’s an inevitability. We all go. It was bad enough to say goodbye to David Bowie, Tom Petty, even David Cassidy and George Michael. Oh, my goodness, Prince! Three months younger than me. No matter what takes them, it’s like losing a family member.

Without Christine, can it really be Fleetwood Mac? I remember when John Bonham died in 1980. Many people I worked with at the factory, including me, wore black armbands to work that day, and Led Zeppelin never really was a band again. (Don’t come at me about Live Aid in 85 or the anniversary tour in 88. Neither are remembered as being very good, so they don’t count. 2017 reunion? Robert Plant was checked out. The show might have been great — I hear it was — but without Plant’s heart in it, it’s not the same).

It’s probably a good thing the Beatles had already split before John Lennon’s death.

The magic is often in the specific mix of energies. Anyone else in Christine’s place just wouldn’t be the same.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Christine McVie# Fleetwood Mac# Celebrity Deaths# Memories# Rock and Roll

Comments / 0

Published by

Living, working, studying, raising kids, and writing in Mesa since 1991.M.Div., Interspiritual Priest, Retired Behavioral Health Tech. Yoga practitioner. Basic hula hooper. Veteran. I write an eclectic array of stories for Medium, spirituality and recipes at Hub Pages, and books in various genre. I have been published in newspapers, magazines, broadsides, anthologies, and online journals. Writing about spirituality, writing, mental health, food, growing older, and fitness for Newsbreak.

Mesa, AZ
60 followers

More from Suzy Jacobson Cherry

Mesa, AZ

Mesa Book Festival Announces Children's Book Readers and More

Stylized Christmas Tree with colorful lightsPhoto bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. Bring the kids to the Mesa Book Festival on Saturday, December 17 for the Childrens Book Reading at Benedictine University. Gather around the tree and hear a book for the holidays. Here's a rundown of the schedule and the readers.

Read full story

My Hula Hoop Experience

The author in September 2022 ready to embark on a hula hooping adventure.Photo bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. Disclaimer: This is a story about how I was able to regain my health and fitness after the age of 60. I do not speak on behalf of any other person of any age. I share it here because I believe it’s possible that there may be someone else out there who could benefit from my story.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Love to Read? The Mesa Book Festival is the Event to Attend!

Tucson poet Gene Twaronite with his books at the 2018 Mesa Book FestivalPhoto byPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. The Mesa Book Festival is a free outdoor event which will take place on Saturday, December 17 from 10 am to 5 pm. The event is brought to you by Anthology, a non-profit organization with the mission to promote performance poetry and associated literary arts in the greater Phoenix community. The Mesa Book Festival, now in its fifth year, takes place alongside the City of Mesa’s annual Merry Main Street celebrations. While the festival itself is free to the public, certain guest presentations or events may require a separate admission fee.

Read full story

Personal Perspective: I Was Afraid to Have Eye Surgery Until I Got Cataracts

The writer sporting her new reading glasses.Photo byPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. I wore glasses for most of my life. It started when I was in second grade. After a time of have terrible headaches that made me sick, my mother took me to the eye doctor and that was it – glasses.

Read full story

Opinion: Why Loyal Customers Leave Small Businesses

Grocery store with empty shelvesPhoto byPhoto Suzy Jacobson Cherry. Small business owners count on the patronage of regular customers. Those customers who live and work in the vicinity of the business will return again and again as long as they are happy with the services or products they are receiving. Customer loyalty is more than simply the customers returning. It’s also those same customers sharing their positive experiences with others, who often then become new loyal customers. Sometimes, however, those loyal customers stop coming.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Thinking of Taking Your Social Security Early? Here’s Why I Did It

The author enjoys playing a rousing game of backgammon with her husbandPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. According to the website worldpopulationreview.com, the median household income in the United States is $87,864, while the U.S. News & World Report places any household earnings under $52,200 as low income. While many workers are enrolled in employment-based retirement plans, Marketplace.org reports that 47.7 percent of them are not. For many workers, there is no option for a pension program. Others who are living paycheck to paycheck choose not to invest in their retirement. Many individuals who have a 401k or other retirement program while working for an employer will lose the option when they leave to take another position. This was often my situation.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Satire*: Word from the Streets -- What’s for Thanksgiving Dinner

We are deep into the winter holiday season here in Mesa, and we’re looking forward to the upcoming annual Merry Mainstreet celebrations. We’re not quite there yet, though. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, this reporter took to the streets to find out what people had planned for the day. Here are just a few of the answers gleaned from a day downtown.

Read full story

Finding the Rhythm of Life

Though I semi-retired a couple of years ago, for a long time afterward I still struggled with the feeling that life was out of control and racing willy-nilly to the next task to be done. Now that I have fully retired from outside work, this sense of chaos will still hit me once in a while. This is absolutely unnecessary. Other than the odd appointment, grocery shopping, and running my son to his job every so often, I am not what one could call “busy.” At least, not in the way I was when I worked for someone else. I have the time I was wanting to focus on my arts, my spiritual group, and my family. So, why do I still sometimes feel this sense of urgency?

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

New General Business License Required for Mesa Businesses

Laptop open to the City of Mesa Business License applicationPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. Starting January 3, 2022 most Mesa businesses that collect sales tax, services businesses, and home-based businesses will need the license. The usual application/renewal fee for the license is $25.00. However, to encourage early adoption, the introductory fee/renewal is $10 through December 31, 2023. It is payable online with check, credit, or debit card. The license is good for 12 months from date of issue.

Read full story
3 comments
Phoenix, AZ

2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a Success

Kerri Schultheis-Barnes of Crystal Intuition AZ displays her wares at Phoenix Pagan PridePhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. The 19th Annual Phoenix Pagan Pride Day festival was held on November 5 at Steele Indian School Park. The Phoenix festival is part of The Pagan Pride Project, a worldwide organization created in an effort to introduce the general public to their Pagan neighbors. The event is an opportunity to bring practitioners of the various types of Pagan paths together for one day of mutual celebration, learning, and trade. Founded in 1998, the first Pagan Pride Day was held on September 25 of that year, with 18 celebrations in the U.S. and Canada. Each year more cities held events, and the first Phoenix Pagan Pride Day took place in September of 2001. Since Phoenix is still quite hot in September, organizers petitioned the national event committee to move to a later date.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

City of Mesa Offers Free Course in Community and Civic Engagement

Recent afternoon skies over an East Mesa neighborhoodPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. On Tuesday, December 6, the City of Mesa’s Community Engagement Team is hosting a one-hour class for Mesa residents who would like to learn more about becoming involved with their city.

Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior Course

The event will include a rock wall for climbingPublic domain image under CC0 license. Looking for something to do with your kids this month? Here’s a free family event that promises to be both fun and healthy for kids and adults alike.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your Neighbors

Readings will be available at Pagan Pride Day. Pictured: Aquarian Tarot by David Palladini, wood runes, crystals, and a brass bowlPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. The 19th Annual Phoenix Pagan Pride Day takes place Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park near the Circle of Life walkway. This free event includes celebrations at 9 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m. All are invited to observe or take part, if desired. Enjoy free workshops, children’s activities, reiki and other healers, tarot and oracle readers, as well as entertainment. Pagan Pride Day is also an artisan marketplace. Shops from around the Phoenix area will offer a variety of products for sale. Food vendors will be in attendance as well.

Read full story
4 comments
Tempe, AZ

An Eye on East Valley Business Sweat and Sunshine

Janelle Sheppard of Sweat and SunshineImage provided by Janelle Sheppard. Navy veteran Janelle Sheppard is the owner and instructor at Sweat and Sunshine Wellness, a small fitness and health company located in the East Valley. Sheppard teaches people how to live the healthy lifestyle they’ve always dreamed of in spite of the many challenges they might face. Sheppard says, “My philosophy on creating a healthy lifestyle is built on the principles of sustainability, simplicity, science-backed research, and self-care first.”

Read full story

Peer Support as a Career: Using Your Difficult Past to Help Someone Else’s Future

Peer Support reminds people that they are not alone in their strugglesPhoto by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash. Sometimes individuals who undergoing behavioral health treatment need additional support along with their counseling and medication services. While family and community support services such as 12-step programs are helpful, some individuals need more personalized attention. A Peer Support Specialist can provide this additional help.

Read full story

Opinion: Saving the World: The “Supernatural” Prequel “The Winchesters” Doesn’t Disappoint

Monster hunting has never been so cool.Screen capture by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. It’s 1972 and John Winchester (Drake Rodger) is returning home to Lawrence, Kansas after a stint in Vietnam. He’s haunted by the memory of his dead buddy and the horrors of a war that was never declared. Arriving home on the bus, he carries with him an envelope upon which is written his name and a symbol known as the unicursal hexagram. In the Supernatural universe, the unicursal hexagram is called the “Aquarian Star,” and is the symbol of membership in the occult organization known as The Men of Letters. John, however, has no knowledge of the Men of Letters. In fact, in this moment, John is completely unaware that monsters, demons, and their Hunters even exist.

Read full story
Tempe, AZ

Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022

Brainstorming by candlelightPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. It’s almost November and time for National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo). On November 1, thousands of writers around the world will sit down sometime during the day to begin writing. Many of those kicking off the challenge that day will be first-time writers. There is no experience necessary to become a “Wrimo.” All that is needed is the idea of a story, something to write on, and a little time carved out of the day. Founded in 1999, NaNoWriMo is a 30-day challenge to write a novel of 50,000 words or more.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy