Personal Perspective: I Was Afraid to Have Eye Surgery Until I Got Cataracts

The writer sporting her new reading glasses. Photo by Photo by Suzy Jacobson Cherry

I wore glasses for most of my life. It started when I was in second grade. After a time of have terrible headaches that made me sick, my mother took me to the eye doctor and that was it – glasses.

The Trouble with Glasses

Having glasses can be troublesome at times, particularly when you have an astigmatism and every little thing on the lenses drives you batty. At least, it does for me. There were times when I wished I didn’t have to wear them.

I Was Afraid

I thought about contact lenses for a while when I was younger, but at the time they didn’t accommodate that astigmatism very well. By the time they came up with lenses that would work, the cost was prohibitive for me. I had also developed a phobia about sticking things into my eyes.

When I heard about laser surgery that could make it possible for me to see at a distance without wearing glasses, I considered it. That is, I thought about it for about fifteen minutes. Not only was it a procedure I could not afford as a single mother, but the idea of having surgery on my eyes was terrifying. You’re awake during the surgery? You have to watch the doctor coming at you with a laser beam? No, thank you.

Seeing Rainbow Auras

I had been seeing rainbows around lights and having an incremental decrease in my vision when driving at night. Last year I found out that the reason for this was that I had cataracts. By August of this year it had gotten to the point that I was becoming afraid to drive at night at all. I had been waiting for months to have cataract surgery scheduled with the Veterans Health Administration (VA), and I was more than ready to have them taken care of. When it was finally scheduled with a community provider, they asked me if I wanted to keep my myopia – my near sightedness, or if I wanted to have distance vision and use reading glasses. I chose the latter. I had never been able to see at a distance, and I had been taking my glasses off to read for years. It would be a welcome change.

In spite of the anticipation I felt at being able to see to drive at night again, I was afraid of the surgery. It wasn’t laser surgery, but it was still eye surgery. I would be awake, and I was very apprehensive about what I thought was going to be a horrifying experience. I imagined being able to see the doctor reaching down toward my eyes. I imagined being able to feel the doctor taking out my old diseased natural lenses and replacing them with the new ones.

The Truth About the Surgery

Although they assured me it would be alright, I had some pretty strong anxiety right up until the day of my first cataract surgery. I made sure I got up early to do my morning yoga, for two reasons – it helps me relax, and I wasn’t going to be able to do it again until at least a week after my second eye surgery was complete. When I walked into the surgical center at the eye clinic the VA sent me to, I was calm and ready for the surgery. It went swimmingly. I couldn’t see a thing, and it was over within minutes.

For the first week afterward, I had some pain and swelling, a little itching, and some blurred vision. The second cataract was removed a week later. This time, I could see light and colors, but my fear of being able to see the doctor coming at my eye was unfounded. Again, it was over quickly. This time my vision was a bit blurrier than after the first one for a few days, but after a week it was pretty good.

After my first lens was replaced, I went out and got inexpensive reading glasses. I was able to drive at night without halos. I can see street signs from a distance. The strangest difference of all is something I didn’t even know was an issue. Television shows and movies that I thought were “too dark” are not dark at all!

The only thing I’m having trouble with is the lingering feeling that I should be putting glasses on before I get in my car to drive. I feel just a tad naked. I’m sure that will pass.

No More Fear

Now that I no longer need it, I’m not afraid of having surgery on my eyes. If you have been afraid to have eye surgery, whether it be for distance vision, glaucoma, or cataracts, take a deep breath. Do a little research, and reconsider.

It really isn’t as scary as it seems.