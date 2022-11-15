Mesa, AZ

New General Business License Required for Mesa Businesses

Suzy Jacobson Cherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rSdps_0jC1Q8C100
Laptop open to the City of Mesa Business License applicationPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry

Starting January 3, 2022 most Mesa businesses that collect sales tax, services businesses, and home-based businesses will need the license. The usual application/renewal fee for the license is $25.00. However, to encourage early adoption, the introductory fee/renewal is $10 through December 31, 2023. It is payable online with check, credit, or debit card. The license is good for 12 months from date of issue.

According to the City of Mesa licensing website, during the height of the pandemic city employees faced challenges when attempting to reach Mesa-based businesses to provide them with important information. This information included available programs and assistance funding. As a result, many Mesa businesses were unaware of federal and local funding programs that could help them during a financially difficult time.

The Mesa general business license is intended to ensure that all licensed businesses in Mesa receive emergency communications, information about ordinance changes, grants, and business development services.

Businesses that do not have a physical presence in Mesa are exempt, as are those exempted under Mesa City Code 5-5-4. If you are unsure if your business is exempt, please contact the Licensing office. All fees paid are non-refundable. Small businesses among the first 1,000 to apply will receive a free two-year Arizona Small Business Association (ASBA) membership valued at $198. The ASBA focuses on small business education, mentoring, and training.

All businesses required to obtain this license must do so by January 3, as there is no grace period. As the new license rolls out in 2022 and 2023, the City will be focused on educating the business community about the change and the value of becoming registered. Penalties and late fees have not been determined.

For more information and to apply for the new City of Mesa General Business License, see the City of Mesa Licensing website.

Mesa, AZ
