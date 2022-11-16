2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a Success

Kerri Schultheis-Barnes of Crystal Intuition AZ displays her wares at Phoenix Pagan Pride Photo by Suzy Jacobson Cherry

The 19th Annual Phoenix Pagan Pride Day festival was held on November 5 at Steele Indian School Park. The Phoenix festival is part of The Pagan Pride Project, a worldwide organization created in an effort to introduce the general public to their Pagan neighbors. The event is an opportunity to bring practitioners of the various types of Pagan paths together for one day of mutual celebration, learning, and trade. Founded in 1998, the first Pagan Pride Day was held on September 25 of that year, with 18 celebrations in the U.S. and Canada. Each year more cities held events, and the first Phoenix Pagan Pride Day took place in September of 2001. Since Phoenix is still quite hot in September, organizers petitioned the national event committee to move to a later date.

This year’s Phoenix event, the first since the pandemic, was a roaring success. Many veterans of Phoenix Pagan Pride commented that this was possibly the best ever. With close to fifty vendors in attendance, there was a large array of items to browse and buy. Workshops and public celebrations provided opportunities for learning and interaction. Children were invited to create projects designed to spark their imaginations. One child was heard to say, “This is the best day ever!”

Music was provided by theatrical folk band Far From Home. The event featured a “Spirit Room” where attendees could receive readings or reiki and sound healing and spiritual cleansing. One group performed the now famous “Witches Dance,” which was first performed in Germany by the women of the Wolfshäger Hexenbrut at the 2016 Walpurgis celebration. The video of that initial performance has been shared around social media every October since.

Theatrical folk band Far From Home performing at Phoenix Pagan Pride Photo by Suzy Jacobson Cherry

One important aspect of the Pagan Pride Project is the drive to support local charities. This year’s Phoenix Pagan Pride Day filled two tall boxes of food, clothing, and pet food for The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Arizona. According to Local Coordinator Lara Schneider, the event was attended by approximately 1500 visitors.

Another feature of the festival is the remembrance of those who have passed away. This year an ofrenda was created by vendor Flower Child Bruja. The lovely memorial table held photos of past Pagan Pride organizers and supporters. Included were the first Phoenix Pagan Pride Local Coordinator Dan Poland, Bronwyn Forrest Torgerson, Tim Greeley, Randy Pitcher, Jubel Dean, and Kate Morrow. Also provided were strips of cloth and markers for attendees to write the names of those whom they wished to memorialize and hang them near the display.

An ofrenda set up at Phoenix Pagan Pride day to honor those who have passed away Photo by Suzy Jacobson Cherry

The 20th Anniversary Phoenix Pagan Pride Day festival is scheduled for Saturday November 4, 2023. The special guests for the event will be priestess Rev. Selena Fox, founder of Circle Sanctuary, a 501(c)(3) non-profit Nature Spirituality church and 200-acre nature preserve in southeastern Wisconsin. She will be accompanied by her husband, Rev. Dr. Dennis Carpenter.