Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your Neighbors

Readings will be available at Pagan Pride Day. Pictured: Aquarian Tarot by David Palladini, wood runes, crystals, and a brass bowlPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry

The 19th Annual Phoenix Pagan Pride Day takes place Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park near the Circle of Life walkway. This free event includes celebrations at 9 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m. All are invited to observe or take part, if desired. Enjoy free workshops, children’s activities, reiki and other healers, tarot and oracle readers, as well as entertainment. Pagan Pride Day is also an artisan marketplace. Shops from around the Phoenix area will offer a variety of products for sale. Food vendors will be in attendance as well.

The first Phoenix Pagan Pride Day was held in 2001, spearheaded by the first local coordinator, the late Dan Poland. Phoenix Pagan Pride is part of the Pagan Pride Project, a world-wide organization that directs the purpose and goals of the event. The original Pagan Pride celebration was held in 1998 with Pagans in 18 cities around the US and Canada taking part. The purpose and mission of the Pagan Pride Project are to support “the advancement of religion and elimination of prejudice and discrimination based on religious beliefs” and “to foster pride in Pagan identity through education, activism, charity and community.”

The vision of the Pagan Pride Project is to increase community awareness of their Pagan neighbors and to foster positive attitudes towards Paganism. Events around the world always include a public celebration open to Pagans, non-Pagans, passersby, and onlookers; publicity designed to encourage positive media portrayal of Paganism; and a food and materials drive for local charities.

The Phoenix area has been home to a diverse Pagan and metaphysical community for decades. Phoenix Pagan Pride provides the perfect opportunity to learn about the alternative religions practiced by many of your neighbors. You are free to respectfully ask questions about what you observe.

This year, donations of non-perishable food and clothing items are being collected for The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Arizona.

Phoenix Pagan Pride Day is a 501c3 organization.

If you go

  • When: 11/5/2022 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Where: Steele Indian School Park, Circle of Life (in the heart of the park), 300 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012
  • What to bring: a jacket or sweater, sunscreen and/or an umbrella, a folding chair (if you have trouble sitting on the ground,) bottled water, donation items

Other information

  • This is a child friendly event. Your children must remain under your supervision at all time.
  • Dogs are welcome if they are good around large groups of people. Dogs must be leashed.
  • Events ccessible to motorized and other mobility assistance with parking and sidewalks nearby.
  • Limited parking is located on the east and west sides of the park.

