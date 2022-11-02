An Eye on East Valley Business Sweat and Sunshine

Janelle Sheppard of Sweat and Sunshine Image provided by Janelle Sheppard

Navy veteran Janelle Sheppard is the owner and instructor at Sweat and Sunshine Wellness, a small fitness and health company located in the East Valley. Sheppard teaches people how to live the healthy lifestyle they’ve always dreamed of in spite of the many challenges they might face. Sheppard says, “My philosophy on creating a healthy lifestyle is built on the principles of sustainability, simplicity, science-backed research, and self-care first.”

Maximum Benefits with Sustainable Goals

As the sole proprietor of Sweat and Sunshine, Sheppard delivers outdoor adventures and fitness experiences designed to maximize the benefits of sunshine, exercise, and nature. Providing clients with simple and sustainable solutions to reaching their health goals, Sweat and Sunshine challenges and restores clients where they are. Using such options as virtual Health Coaching and Online Fitness Training, Sheppard helps professional women who are pursuing a healthy lifestyle in the face of the challenges of stress, anxiety, and chronic pain.

In addition to virtual coaching and fitness training, Sheppard offers outdoor adventures perfect for people experiencing stress, anxiety, and chronic conditions. Typical clients include professional women and veterans, though anyone pursuing health and wellness is welcome to sign up, including families. Each outdoor experience offers an opportunity to be mindful, get physical, play in the sunshine, and enjoy nature. All adventures are geared to counteract the challenges of modern life.

Sheppard’s outdoor adventure guests receive much more than the promised physical activity. While leading hikes primarily on South Mountain, Piestewa Peak, and in the Superstition Wilderness, Sheppard provides some history of the area. For example, South Mountain has over 400 rock art petroglyphs identified on the mountain. Sharing how the Hohokam, the first humans to inhabit the Phoenix area, came to the mountain to hunt big horn sheep and create the petroglyphs helps connect Sheppard’s adventure guests to the experience so they can remember later and enjoy it all over again. Sheppard finds that her guests also enjoy understanding how the mountain was developed. The geological history is fascinating. Discovering that the mountain was created over 1.8 million years ago and that it took 200,000 years to develop creates a sense of awe, reflects Sheppard, adding, “There’s something about knowing this that makes your problems seem like a small thing in the universe.”

Fitness for Older Adults

Sheppard also teaches a strength training group fitness class for adults 55 and older twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. Mountain Standard Time. The class is designed with experienced bodies in mind. Each session offers lots of variation so participants can discover what works well for them. Sessions include balance practice, flexibility practice, strength training, and functional movement pattern training. It’s perfect for maintaining muscle and continuing to move well through the aging process. It’s also a good value at $60 per month for eight sessions. It’s ideal for folks on a fixed income who understand the importance of finding enjoyable exercise options that will encourage them to remain active throughout life.

Education

Sheppard earned a BA in Human Communication at Arizona State University, and has been a Certified Personal Trainer since 2009. She is also a Certified Functional Training Specialist, which means she is an expert at healthy movement. In March of this year, she added Certified Health Coach to her list of accomplishments. Since starting in the fitness industry, Sheppard has managed a training program for 24 fitness facilities, created and instructed adapted recreation and senior fitness programs, and guided hundreds of nature lovers on outdoor adventures. She adds, “While I’ve been a certified fitness professional since 2009, I’ve been an expert at outdoor play since elementary school. Raising four children on her own, my mother was a genius at finding affordable ways to keep us entertained and healthy. As a result we grew up in the public library, local parks, and on hiking trails. Many of the outdoor experiences and classes I’ve created were born during those years playing in the parks and on the trails with my brothers and sister. Sweat and Sunshine gives me the opportunity to combine my knowledge and experience as a Certified Personal Trainer with my love of nature to help people live healthier lives.”

Military Service and Veteran Status

Sheppard was a Cryptologic Technician in the US Navy, operating cryptographic communication systems in support of fleet operations. She served in Naples, Italy, and Seoul, Korea. As the third generation to serve in the Navy after her grandfather and great-grandfather, Sheppard says she loved serving and being a part of the family tradition. She was proud to be part of the history of naval cryptologists.

However, like many women veterans, it took Sheppard some time to bring herself to identify as a veteran. Sexual assault, sexual harassment, and blowback for whistle blowing were also part of her service. After completing her service honorably, she found that when she spoke to people about it, she assumed they only wanted to hear the positive parts of her experience. “It’s hard to only tell a part of your truth, so eventually I didn’t talk about it.”

Becoming a business owner brought with it a change in her perspective of her veteran status. She looked to the Veteran’s Administration (VA) as her main source for health care. The change in perspective started with an ID card that identified her as a veteran in black and white, and continued to change with every VA interaction and each visit she was greeted with respect. The phone messages and mail she received all identified her as a veteran. “More than anything,” she says, “the help I’ve received from the VA created an understanding that I am a veteran and I experience many of the same health challenges other veterans experience.” This has led her to feel free to speak more openly about both sides of her experience. Contrary to her fears, she finds that people respond much more sympathetically than judgmentally.

On Her Own Time

When she’s not leading guests, Sheppard still loves to hike on her own. From a solo trail run to longer adventures with friends, she loves getting outside for a hike. Yin Yoga and dancing for fun are some of the mindfulness activities she practices for relaxation. Recognizing that being creative and speaking her voice are important for her mental health, she keeps art supplies handy and writes spoken word poetry when she feels moved to do so.

Sheppard has a little advice for folks looking to make their passions into a living. She says it’s imperative to make sure the passion is profitable before jumping in. If a full business plan is too much to tackle at first, she recommends starting with a business model canvas. A business model canvas is a strategic management template used for developing new business models and documenting existing ones. In completing this template, the business planner assesses profitability of the business idea and can provide much more confidence and a real plan to follow.

Book a Hike or Get in on a Fitness Course

You can book a session with Sheppard at www.sweatandsunshine.com. Look for the Sweat and Sunshine Podcast wherever you get your favorite podcasts.