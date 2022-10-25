Peer Support as a Career: Using Your Difficult Past to Help Someone Else’s Future

Suzy Jacobson Cherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U6Gm4_0im3fTpF00
Peer Support reminds people that they are not alone in their strugglesPhoto by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

Sometimes individuals who undergoing behavioral health treatment need additional support along with their counseling and medication services. While family and community support services such as 12-step programs are helpful, some individuals need more personalized attention. A Peer Support Specialist can provide this additional help.

Peer Support Specialists meet clients right where they are in order to help them discover and articulate their life goals. Peer Support Specialists are individuals who have worked through many challenges in their lives and are now stronger both emotionally and mentally. They have reached a point in their own recovery where they are able to gain the trust of their clients. Peer Support Specialists help others by guiding them in their search for the resources they need to move forward in their lives. Once the resource options are identified, the Peer Support provider will walk alongside their client as they do the work needed to move forward with their lives.

The AHCCCS website lists the following services provided by Peer Support Specialists.

  • Identifying needs and recovery goals,
  • Lessening feelings of isolation,
  • Increasing practical knowledge to access supports and resources in the community,
  • Exploring continued education and/or employment opportunities,
  • Partnering with other healthcare practitioners,
  • Overcoming service barriers, and
  • Understanding and positively adapting to behavioral health challenges using: Support groups, Coaching, Role modeling, and Mentoring.

Peer Support is an evidence-based practice that is proven to help individuals make positive changes in their lives. With a good, caring, and strong Peer Support, clients who are motivated to improve their lives are more likely to succeed. There are many kinds of Peer Support Specialists. Some work with individuals, other work with families. Some work in the medical field. Many work in behavioral health. As the benefits of Peer Support become better understood, the possibilities are endless. Job titles for those who provide these services vary. Some examples in addition to Peer Support Specialist are Family Support Specialist, Recovery Coach, Behavioral Health Specialist, Peer Support Navigator, and Peer Support Associate.

Peer Support Specialists use their own life experiences to work with the clients as a Peer. With the right training, they learn how to share with their clients without becoming caught up in their own story. The goal is to let the client know that they are not alone in their journey. It can be empowering for people to know that the person who is supporting them has been through similar problems and has come out on the other side. Peer Support is a career that turns an individual's mistakes in life into positive points on their résumé. Someone who is a domestic violence survivor, is in recovery, has experienced homelessness, or has a behavioral health diagnosis could be an excellent Peer Support Specialist. Any experience with the behavioral health system, even as a family member, provides knowledge that helps a Peer Support Specialist succeed. It is a positive and compassionate profession that allows people who have faced hard times to use that experience to help others come through their difficult situations.

Certification is required for all Peer Support Specialists in Arizona. There are Peer Support Certification courses available in Mesa and other locations across Arizona. Those who are interested can find a list of AHCCCS approved training programs here.

As of October 25, there were 23 open Peer Support positions in Mesa or within an easy commute listed on Jobing.com. If you are seeking meaningful employment and want to use your life experiences to help others, Peer Support might be the opportunity you’re looking for.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# careers# peer support# recovery# job opportunities# helping others

Comments / 0

Published by

Living, working, studying, raising kids, and writing in Mesa since 1991.M.Div., Interspiritual Priest, Retired Behavioral Health Tech. Yoga practitioner. Basic hula hooper. Veteran. I write stories about all kinds of things for Medium and am working in the spirituality niche at Hub Pages at this point. In the past, I've been published in newspapers, magazines, broadsides, anthologies, and online journals. Writing about spirituality, writing, mental health, food, growing older, and fitness from a lay perspective for Newsbreak.

Mesa, AZ
3 followers

More from Suzy Jacobson Cherry

Opinion: Saving the World: The “Supernatural” Prequel “The Winchesters” Doesn’t Disappoint

Monster hunting has never been so cool.Screen capture by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. It’s 1972 and John Winchester (Drake Rodger) is returning home to Lawrence, Kansas after a stint in Vietnam. He’s haunted by the memory of his dead buddy and the horrors of a war that was never declared. Arriving home on the bus, he carries with him an envelope upon which is written his name and a symbol known as the unicursal hexagram. In the Supernatural universe, the unicursal hexagram is called the “Aquarian Star,” and is the symbol of membership in the occult organization known as The Men of Letters. John, however, has no knowledge of the Men of Letters. In fact, in this moment, John is completely unaware that monsters, demons, and their Hunters even exist.

Read full story
Tempe, AZ

Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022

Brainstorming by candlelightPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. It’s almost November and time for National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo). On November 1, thousands of writers around the world will sit down sometime during the day to begin writing. Many of those kicking off the challenge that day will be first-time writers. There is no experience necessary to become a “Wrimo.” All that is needed is the idea of a story, something to write on, and a little time carved out of the day. Founded in 1999, NaNoWriMo is a 30-day challenge to write a novel of 50,000 words or more.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy