Peer Support as a Career: Using Your Difficult Past to Help Someone Else’s Future

Peer Support reminds people that they are not alone in their struggles Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

Sometimes individuals who undergoing behavioral health treatment need additional support along with their counseling and medication services. While family and community support services such as 12-step programs are helpful, some individuals need more personalized attention. A Peer Support Specialist can provide this additional help.

Peer Support Specialists meet clients right where they are in order to help them discover and articulate their life goals. Peer Support Specialists are individuals who have worked through many challenges in their lives and are now stronger both emotionally and mentally. They have reached a point in their own recovery where they are able to gain the trust of their clients. Peer Support Specialists help others by guiding them in their search for the resources they need to move forward in their lives. Once the resource options are identified, the Peer Support provider will walk alongside their client as they do the work needed to move forward with their lives.

The AHCCCS website lists the following services provided by Peer Support Specialists.

Identifying needs and recovery goals,

Lessening feelings of isolation,

Increasing practical knowledge to access supports and resources in the community,

Exploring continued education and/or employment opportunities,

Partnering with other healthcare practitioners,

Overcoming service barriers, and

Understanding and positively adapting to behavioral health challenges using: Support groups, Coaching, Role modeling, and Mentoring.

Peer Support is an evidence-based practice that is proven to help individuals make positive changes in their lives. With a good, caring, and strong Peer Support, clients who are motivated to improve their lives are more likely to succeed. There are many kinds of Peer Support Specialists. Some work with individuals, other work with families. Some work in the medical field. Many work in behavioral health. As the benefits of Peer Support become better understood, the possibilities are endless. Job titles for those who provide these services vary. Some examples in addition to Peer Support Specialist are Family Support Specialist, Recovery Coach, Behavioral Health Specialist, Peer Support Navigator, and Peer Support Associate.

Peer Support Specialists use their own life experiences to work with the clients as a Peer. With the right training, they learn how to share with their clients without becoming caught up in their own story. The goal is to let the client know that they are not alone in their journey. It can be empowering for people to know that the person who is supporting them has been through similar problems and has come out on the other side. Peer Support is a career that turns an individual's mistakes in life into positive points on their résumé. Someone who is a domestic violence survivor, is in recovery, has experienced homelessness, or has a behavioral health diagnosis could be an excellent Peer Support Specialist. Any experience with the behavioral health system, even as a family member, provides knowledge that helps a Peer Support Specialist succeed. It is a positive and compassionate profession that allows people who have faced hard times to use that experience to help others come through their difficult situations.

Certification is required for all Peer Support Specialists in Arizona. There are Peer Support Certification courses available in Mesa and other locations across Arizona. Those who are interested can find a list of AHCCCS approved training programs here.

As of October 25, there were 23 open Peer Support positions in Mesa or within an easy commute listed on Jobing.com. If you are seeking meaningful employment and want to use your life experiences to help others, Peer Support might be the opportunity you’re looking for.