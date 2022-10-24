Tempe, AZ

Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022

Suzy Jacobson Cherry

Brainstorming by candlelightPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry

It’s almost November and time for National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo). On November 1, thousands of writers around the world will sit down sometime during the day to begin writing. Many of those kicking off the challenge that day will be first-time writers. There is no experience necessary to become a “Wrimo.” All that is needed is the idea of a story, something to write on, and a little time carved out of the day. Founded in 1999, NaNoWriMo is a 30-day challenge to write a novel of 50,000 words or more.

NaNoWriMo has been the impetus for a number of best-selling novels, including Sarah Gruen’s Water for Elephants, Rainbow Rowell’s Fangirl, and Wool by Hugh Howey. As a 501c3 non-profit organization, NaNoWriMo supports education and writing fluency. The organization works year-round as a teaching tool, a school curriculum, and Camp NaNo. The Camp is a month-long challenge similar to NaNoWriMo, without the 50,000-word requirement. During Camp NaNo, participants can work on any type of writing project they wish.

Writers who sign on to the November challenge are provided with support, both online and locally. The organization recruits Municipal Liaisons (ML) who take on the responsibilities of organizing and hosting activities designed to bring writers together. The activities create community, build friendships, and help writers support one another. In addition to the face-to-face activities, there is an East Valley Forum for online discussions on the NaNoWriMo website, a Facebook group, and a Discord chat.

There will be a kick-off event for the 2022 NaNoWriMo at Brick Road Coffee in Tempe for all East Valley NaNoWriMo participants. Details are provided on the site once you've signed on. Throughout the month Write-Ins are scheduled at various locations, with a final party at the end of the month. If you think you’ve got a novel in you and a little bit of time every day next month, jump into the challenge at www.nanowrimo.org. Don’t wait—there’s a little time for prepping yet this month!

