Castle Rock, CO

DougCo charter fails special education student; district violates law

Suzie Glassman

Photo byScott WebbonUnsplash

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) A state compliance officer with the Colorado Department of Education found one of DougCo’s K-8 charter schools failed to provide at least one student with the amount of specialized instruction required by federal disability law and indicated there might be more cases.

The parents who filed the complaint accused the school of failing to provide their child the individual reading instruction time required and agreed-upon accommodations.

The complaint doesn’t specify the school's name or student but notes that the school had only one special education teacher for all of K-8. She managed around 30 students and often delegated her responsibilities to other individuals not licensed to teach special education students.

DougCo’s charter schools enroll fewer students with learning disabilities than its public schools, which can keep them from developing more robust special education programs.

Yet, they’re required by state law to provide these services and aren’t allowed to make enrollment decisions based on disability status.

DougCo failed student for two years

In a strongly worded statement, state compliance officer Ashley Schubert concluded, “The district neglected to provide the student with the necessary specialized instruction in reading and writing for eleven consecutive months spanning two different school years.

“As a mid-year sixth grader, the student reads at a third-grade level. The district’s failure undoubtedly impacted her ability to improve her reading and writing skills and, as a middle schooler, her ability to access all her general education coursework.”

The district requires special education teachers to log time spent with students, what they studied, and who taught them in a program called Enrich.

The special education teacher and aides in her classroom would handwrite their hours on a daily sheet, and the teacher would enter them into the system at the end of the day. Yet, Schubert found significant discrepancies between what was written down and what was entered online.

Missing logs and contradictory evidence made it impossible to know how many minutes of instruction the school didn’t provide and if the person giving reading instruction was actually qualified.

Still, Schubert ruled the student missed more than 14 hours of services that were crucial to her academic success. As a result, DougCo must pay a qualified teacher or another provider to make up those hours before the 2023-2024 school year begins.

DougCo required to investigate whether other students were denied services

The school had one special education teacher serving all of K-8, making it likely that other students received the same treatment.

“The frequent need for substitutes suggests that her caseload may be unmanageable for a single individual,” wrote Schubert. "Her caseload has also resulted in the student (and other students) receiving instruction from individuals not appropriately licensed.”

The school’s staff was adamant many students from the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years didn’t receive the specialized instruction they deserved.

The complaint states staff members told the school’s principal about their concerns last fall, but the student only started working with the special education teacher more frequently once her parents filed their complaint.

The district must now identify the names of every student the teacher served during the relevant time frame (Nov. 2021 to Nov. 2022), determine if they were also denied instruction time, and, if so, remedy the failure with compensatory services.

DougCo has until April 24 to submit a prior written notice to the Colorado Department of Education for each student whose individualized education plan was not fully implemented. The notice must detail the type and amount of services the student did not receive and the determination regarding compensatory education services.

Comments / 2

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
888 followers

