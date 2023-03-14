DougCo middle school students struggle in math; bill aims to help

Suzie Glassman

Photo byChris LiveranionUnsplash

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County’s middle schoolers were in third, fourth, and fifth grades when the pandemic sent them home. Many found it difficult to learn online and struggled to grasp basic foundational math skills, a fact now reflected in state and national testing.

A new bipartisan bill with Governor Jared Polis’ support aims to stem the decline in math scores by targeting the 50,000 Colorado students below grade level with additional intervention.

While the number of DougCo middle school students who met or exceeded expectations for math on the Colorado Measures of Academic Success test was greater than the state as a whole, this group was the only one in the district to see a decline in proficiency rates from 2019.

Marginalized groups also struggle with math proficiency. An average of 8.8% of DougCo’s middle school students on an individualized education plan meet or exceed the standards, even though these students receive special education services.

And, of the district’s poorest sixth, seventh, and eighth graders, represented by those who receive a free or reduced lunch, an average of only 16% are proficient in math.

Student interventions

The bill provides $28 million in grant money for after-school and extended-day tutoring programs and other services.

School districts, charter schools, and community-run after-school programs can apply for a grant, but the state will prioritize programs that:

  • Adopt intervention strategies;
  • Use evidence-informed and evidence-based programs that build student skills in STEM and mathematics;
  • Use digital math accelerator programs;
  • Serve high-needs students, as determined by the department; or
  • Have an established presence and relationship in the community.

The bill also “strongly encourages” school boards and institutes of charter schools to adopt procedures that identify struggling students, notify parents and guardians when a student is below grade level, and provide those guardians with a list of helpful interventions.

Teacher training

The bill requires the Colorado Department of Education to offer free optional training in evidence-based math practices for elementary and secondary teachers.

HB23-1231 states that “each training must include interventions to help students who are below grade level or struggling in mathematics, children with disabilities, and students who are English language learners.”

Unlike Colorado’s READ Act, which aims to increase reading proficiency, this bill won’t require teachers to complete the training. Instead, the goal is to have teachers who complete the course take what they learn and share it with their home schools.

The Colorado Department of Education must keep a list of evidence-based math programs, but school districts aren’t required to adopt them.

Teacher training programs will have to teach students evidence-based math instruction and how to help students below grade level or with disabilities.

Last, preschool teachers must also help young children learn to work with numbers.

