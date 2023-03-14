DougCo schools fill 98% of routes despite severe bus driver shortage

Photo by Denisse Leon on Unsplash

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo schools Chief Operations Officer Richard Cosgrove told the board of education that the district is doing everything possible to avoid canceling bus routes.

Still, with only 60% of its positions filled, drivers and parents feel the strain of an overloaded and understaffed system.

Cosgrove said the district cancels only 2-3% of its routes daily, while the Jefferson County School District (77% staffed) cuts 8-10% of theirs. DougCo will pull dispatchers to drive routes or outsource some driving to third parties companies.

Over the past three years, DougCo has reduced the number of routes by 31%, allowing it to continue running routes approximately one or more miles from elementary schools and two or more miles from middle schools.

But those routes are now much longer for students. Cosgrove said the average ride is “45 minutes, if not longer, and some students have to walk up to a mile to get to the bus stop.”

DougCo pays a starting wage for drivers with a commercial license 12% below that of neighboring districts and 8% below for drivers without a commercial license. Cosgrove said the discrepancy is because the district’s mill levy is $2,000 less per student than the competition.

Ridership fees raise about $1.1 million, but the district loses around $16 million even after the state provides its portion of transportation costs, said Kane.

The impact of cancellations

“We have students that when we cancel their routes, they don’t go to school, and that’s a big violation of equitable access to learning (one of the district’s goals),” said Kane.

She also acknowledged that some of the parents who are affected the most are often the least to speak up.

Other parents have expressed frustration over last-minute notifications or disruptions to their work schedules.

“My family is lucky to have flexible jobs and only one child, but dealing with the Rocky Heights Middle School pickup fiasco is taking its toll,” said Scott Peppers. “Also, being two miles away by foot removes any inclement weather walking/biking options. But most importantly, my child is being robbed of the independence generated by the age-appropriate experience of using a public transportation system on their own to get themselves to and from a required activity.”

Cosgrove said the district makes every effort to fill a route when a driver is reassigned to another route, is sick, or on a leave of absence. The department prioritizes special education routes (as required by law), those that are frequently canceled, and those that would require students to walk under unsafe circumstances, like crossing a busy highway.

While Cosgrove said the district notifies affected parents as early as possible, some parents say their notifications came after the bus was supposed to have arrived or once school was over.

Strategies to improve staffing

Cosgrove said the district is negotiating with the drivers’ union to raise driver pay and increase flexibility in route assignments. Yet, the district struggled to get a contract signed.

Board of education director Elizabeth Hanson said she couldn’t remember a “single instance in her long history of union negotiations where the employer said we would like to negotiate an increase in pay and asked the union to come along and represent their employees.”

Kane said she wanted to clarify that the district is working with the drivers’ union to get money to its drivers and feels good about where the negotiations are currently.

Cosgrove said the district is also improving advertising to appeal to more applicants and looking to hire a specialized transportation sector recruiter.

Additional funds available from unfilled positions will also go toward upgrading breakrooms and providing free lunches, snacks, and other tokens of appreciation.