DougCo schools honor girls and women in sports

Students from Sierra Middle School and Chaparral High School show off their awards. Photo by Douglas County School District Week in Review February 13-17, 2023

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) During its annual Girls and Women in Sports luncheon on February 17, the Douglas County school district celebrated female sports achievement.

According to the district’s website, “This recognition is given to young women who exhibit outstanding athletic accomplishments, leadership, character, and academic work.”

“It’s cool to be a girl and a woman in sports,” said Arielle Orsuto, 9News sports anchor and journalist. “That’s what we’re celebrating here – each and every one of you is setting the bar to be the best in your field.”

Former DougCo student-athlete and WNBA player Abby Waner Bartolota told the group, “There’s no greater joy or fulfillment than being here at home speaking to high school girl athletes.”

“You’re here not just because of your accomplishments in sports but because of your accomplishments in the classroom and the community and with your relationships,” she added.

DougCo superintendent Erin Kane told the young athletes, “As you know, participation in sports is about so much more than winning or losing. I encourage you to take what you have learned from sports and pay it forward.”

Athletes are selected by their schools for recognition on National Girls and Women in Sports day.

High School Honorees:

Castle View High School

Mariana Boekes

Grace Koyne

Samatha Hughes

Jiana Kopp

Rielley McNeill

Chaparral High School

Keegan Armetta

Makenzie Brandon

Brooke Coday

Aidyn Covington

Emma Lehman

Douglas County High School

Channing Bower

Bradey Green

Cassidy Green

Mia Radford

Marina Tinari

Highlands Ranch High School

Ella Blake

Daniela Cranford

Isabel Flenard

Allison Ver Straate

Brandy Williamson

Legend High School

Jocelyn Barrus

Taylor Eddy

Gemma Gibbs

Emma Harrington

Sonia Mali

Mountain Vista High School

Abigail Aeschleman

Rachel Bair

Lauren Hayes

Talia Reading

Annie Romalia

Ponderosa High School

London Hunter

Ryan Kennett

Alora Rankin

Maggi Schuchholz

Kayli Spall

Rock Canyon High School

Avery Cutone

Abbey Gardner

Jazzy Lorenz

Avery Oates

Audrey Rea

Thunderridge High School

Kira Chaney

Kyrah Daniels

McKenna Eppers

Jorja Sierra

Emmi Sullivan

Middle School Honorees:

Castle Rock Middle School

Katherine Husum

Sienna Mandrioli

Caroline Mello

Peyton Milstein

Annaleigh Seeley

Cimarron Middle School

Jane Jorgensen

Hayden Pfluger

Abigail Shillington

Gwen Thewes

Shealyn Workman

Cresthill Middle School

Ava Jensen

Samantha LaComb

Lilly McFarland

Sutton Persichina

Evelyn Welling

Mesa Middle School

Julie Allen

Sophia Hummel

Addison Jantz

Megan Thorne

Fayth Tumbaugh

Mountain Ridge Middle School

Kayleigh Besch

Olivia Johnson

Kaylie Kast

Zoey Prellwitz

Emma Wenger

Ranchview Middle School

Colby Behrens

KileyBelle Nielsen

Savannah Payne

Avery Robbins

Adelyn Zentner

Rocky Heights Middle School

Zoe Dermody

Liv Johansen

Angela Kalata

Faith Miller

Carmen Rogers

Sagewood Middle School

Rylen Craft

Gia Genovese

Shae Heiden

Marisa Lopez

Olivia Rodriguez

Sierra Middle School