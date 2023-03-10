DougCo schools honor girls and women in sports

Suzie Glassman

Students from Sierra Middle School and Chaparral High School show off their awards.Photo byDouglas County School District Week in Review February 13-17, 2023

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) During its annual Girls and Women in Sports luncheon on February 17, the Douglas County school district celebrated female sports achievement.

According to the district’s website, “This recognition is given to young women who exhibit outstanding athletic accomplishments, leadership, character, and academic work.”

“It’s cool to be a girl and a woman in sports,” said Arielle Orsuto, 9News sports anchor and journalist. “That’s what we’re celebrating here – each and every one of you is setting the bar to be the best in your field.”

Former DougCo student-athlete and WNBA player Abby Waner Bartolota told the group, “There’s no greater joy or fulfillment than being here at home speaking to high school girl athletes.”

“You’re here not just because of your accomplishments in sports but because of your accomplishments in the classroom and the community and with your relationships,” she added.

DougCo superintendent Erin Kane told the young athletes, “As you know, participation in sports is about so much more than winning or losing. I encourage you to take what you have learned from sports and pay it forward.”

Athletes are selected by their schools for recognition on National Girls and Women in Sports day.

High School Honorees:

Castle View High School

  • Mariana Boekes
  • Grace Koyne
  • Samatha Hughes
  • Jiana Kopp
  • Rielley McNeill

Chaparral High School

  • Keegan Armetta
  • Makenzie Brandon
  • Brooke Coday
  • Aidyn Covington
  • Emma Lehman

Douglas County High School

  • Channing Bower
  • Bradey Green
  • Cassidy Green
  • Mia Radford
  • Marina Tinari

Highlands Ranch High School

  • Ella Blake
  • Daniela Cranford
  • Isabel Flenard
  • Allison Ver Straate
  • Brandy Williamson

Legend High School

  • Jocelyn Barrus
  • Taylor Eddy
  • Gemma Gibbs
  • Emma Harrington
  • Sonia Mali

Mountain Vista High School

  • Abigail Aeschleman
  • Rachel Bair
  • Lauren Hayes
  • Talia Reading
  • Annie Romalia

Ponderosa High School

  • London Hunter
  • Ryan Kennett
  • Alora Rankin
  • Maggi Schuchholz
  • Kayli Spall

Rock Canyon High School

  • Avery Cutone
  • Abbey Gardner
  • Jazzy Lorenz
  • Avery Oates
  • Audrey Rea

Thunderridge High School

  • Kira Chaney
  • Kyrah Daniels
  • McKenna Eppers
  • Jorja Sierra
  • Emmi Sullivan

Middle School Honorees:

Castle Rock Middle School

  • Katherine Husum
  • Sienna Mandrioli
  • Caroline Mello
  • Peyton Milstein
  • Annaleigh Seeley

Cimarron Middle School

  • Jane Jorgensen
  • Hayden Pfluger
  • Abigail Shillington
  • Gwen Thewes
  • Shealyn Workman

Cresthill Middle School

  • Ava Jensen
  • Samantha LaComb
  • Lilly McFarland
  • Sutton Persichina
  • Evelyn Welling

Mesa Middle School

  • Julie Allen
  • Sophia Hummel
  • Addison Jantz
  • Megan Thorne
  • Fayth Tumbaugh

Mountain Ridge Middle School

  • Kayleigh Besch
  • Olivia Johnson
  • Kaylie Kast
  • Zoey Prellwitz
  • Emma Wenger

Ranchview Middle School

  • Colby Behrens
  • KileyBelle Nielsen
  • Savannah Payne
  • Avery Robbins
  • Adelyn Zentner

Rocky Heights Middle School

  • Zoe Dermody
  • Liv Johansen
  • Angela Kalata
  • Faith Miller
  • Carmen Rogers

Sagewood Middle School

  • Rylen Craft
  • Gia Genovese
  • Shae Heiden
  • Marisa Lopez
  • Olivia Rodriguez

Sierra Middle School

  • Lily Cavalcanti
  • Tatum Long
  • Salem Sherman
  • Gwen Telford
  • Riley Weber

