DougCo schools face unrelenting transportation challenges

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo parents expressed frustration with constant bus route cancellations as a nationwide bus driver shortage continues to take a toll on a service many rely on to get their kids to school.

According to a Denver 7 news report, only 60% of the district’s 225 bus driver positions are filled. Several routes have either been permanently canceled or consolidated with other routes creating longer rides for children and fewer bus stops.

Text alert cancellations come so frequently that one parent told the station the district had canceled her daughter’s route more times this semester than she’s ridden it. Another said he’s been waiting at a bus stop when he received a cancellation notice.

The starting salary for a bus driver in DCSD is $19.60 per hour, while other driver jobs, like trash collection , offer more without the challenges of driving children with no other adults on board.

Still, in a DougCo bus driver recruiting video , several drivers expressed that the job is gratifying. “You develop a tremendous bond with the children and parents who trust you with their lives every day, and it’s a joy,” said one driver.

“When the little second-grade girl comes up and gives you a hug, that’s why I do this job,” said Mr. Ron, a 16-year district veteran.

The school district offers a $2,000 incentive for bus drivers who apply .

Nationwide bus driver shortage

Busing challenges are not unique to Douglas County. According to a nationwide survey by HopSkipDrive , 88% of school districts are grappling with bus driver shortages.

The top reasons for the shortage include issues recruiting bus drivers (67.2%), driver pay (40.3%), drivers retiring (37.3%), COVID-19 concerns (32.8%), and losing drivers to private industry (31.3%).

As a result, kids with no option but to take a bus may miss school entirely or end up walking long distances.

HopSkipDrive said, “67% of this year’s survey respondents said that access to transportation has impacted attendance in their district, while 61% admit their district has been struggling with chronic absenteeism.”

Districts are looking at ways to solve the problem, like dropping COVID vaccine requirements, hiring bonuses, and higher pay, but long-term shortages persist.