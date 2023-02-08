Castle Rock, CO

DougCo community argues school district's equity survey invites outside influence

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fq4fY_0kfmfdbs00
Photo byShutterstock/One Photo

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) After nearly a year of back and forth about what will happen to DougCo schools' current equity policy, efforts to solicit feedback from students, parents, community members, and other district stakeholders began earlier this week.

In an email to families, the district explained that it partnered with Hanover Research, an independent research firm based in Arlington, Virginia, to "explore perceptions of DCSD's Educational Equity policy."

Soon after filling out the online survey, a parent emailed superintendent Erin Kane saying, "After I submitted my response to the survey this afternoon, I clicked on a link in the email, thinking I was signing up for the focus group. But, I accidentally clicked on the survey link, which took me back to the survey.

"I was surprised that it wasn't set up to only allow one response per IP address, which is standard in surveys like this."

Briana Stewart, who represents Hanover Research, responded to the parent saying the company meant for participants to take the survey only once.

Yet, district spokeswoman Paula Hans made it clear that the ability to respond multiple times is not a glitch. Instead, she issued a statement saying, “Hanover uses metadata to ensure the validity of respondents (e.g., do they reside in the expected area, are there a suspicious number of retakes from the same IP address, does the data suggest a potential bot).

While anonymous links do carry the risk of people retaking the survey multiple times, Hanover has rigorous data-cleaning processes designed to reduce these and other types of invalid responses.”

Hanover Research responded to a request for comment saying, "For all press inquires, please contact Paula Hans," despite the fact that Hanover Research was hired as an independent party to conduct the survey.

Outside influence in DCSD policy

The concern is that organizations with a vested interest in dismantling the equity policy can gather group members from around the state or country to complete the form.

There is precedence for such action. Laureen Boll, who has given public comment at DougCo board meetings, called on Colorado members of the Foundation Against Racism and Intolerance (FAIR) to email Virginia legislators last fall in support of proposed legislation around gender policies in schools.

The VA policy bars teachers from using students' affirming names and pronouns unless the student legally changes their name and gender marker or their parents instruct school personnel to do so. It also requires schools to delineate bathroom and locker room usage based on "sex" — defined as "biological sex" — and to only accommodate transgender and nonbinary students to the extent federal law requires.

Closer to home, several United American Defense Force members, an armed militia group associated with FEC United, attended a DougCo Equity Advisory Council meeting. No one in the group has children in the district.

Groups who want to uphold the current equity policy could also provide excessive weight in the survey results.

Either way, community members are calling for the district to throw out surveys received since Monday and restart the process in a way that ensures participants can't share the survey or take it more than once.

Since anyone can email the survey link, what would stop an interested party from having non-stakeholders fill it out? The district’s only response was the statement claiming faith in Hanover’s research methods.

Do personal beliefs matter in equity decisions?

Other community members questioned the relevance of some questions and their potential responses.

When asked, "What positive or negative effects might the implementation of Board Policy AB (the equity policy) have on students and staff," participants can select (among others):

  • Increased reflection of my personal religious beliefs
  • Increased representation of my personal values
  • Introduction of content that does not align with my religious beliefs
  • Introduction of content that does not align with my personal values
  • Suppression of individual beliefs or opinions
  • Staff discomfort with class content or discussions
  • Student discomfort with class content or discussions

In an email to Kane, a parent said, "It doesn't matter if the individual's religious or personal beliefs align with what content is being taught; exposure to ideas that one finds objectionable or uncomfortable with on religious or moral grounds does not mean they should not be exposed to it."

According to federal guidelines, public schools can't provide religious instruction but can teach about religion. Schools can use discretion to excuse students from lessons they object to on religious or conscientious grounds. Still, students don't generally have a federal right to be excused from lessons inconsistent with their religious beliefs or practices.

Schools may actively teach civic values and morals, even if some of those values also happen to be held by religions.

Also, teachers and administrators are prohibited from encouraging or discouraging religious activity and participating in such activity with students.

Hanover did not respond to questions about the language used in the survey responses.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# douglas county school district# equity policy# equity survey# superintendent erin kane# equity research

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
862 followers

More from Suzie Glassman

Castle Rock, CO

DougCo court battle continues in wrongful death case against STEM school

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo charter STEM School Highlands Ranch may get expensive new advanced metal detector technology. Still, heightened security won't take back the tragic shooting that killed Kendrick Castillo in late May 2019.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school district hires chief financial officer

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo schools superintendent Erin Kane announced today that current interim chief financial officer Jana Schleusner would immediately assume the role. Schleusner took over the position from Kate Kotaska in May of 2022. Kotaska resigned in protest after the four majority school board members abruptly fired former superintendent Corey Wise.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools celebrate national school counseling week

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo schools thanked its school counselors this week as part of the National School Counseling Week campaign organized by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA). District superintendent Erin Kane called on families to join her "in thanking our amazing school counselors by sending them an email or note of appreciation."

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Many DougCo parents say school choice doesn’t exist for them

(Castle Rock, CO) When one DougCo mom (who didn’t want to be named) learned her son had autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), she thought their current charter school would be a good fit.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo families take advantage of free preschool program

(Castle Rock, CO) Families in DougCo have submitted close to 1,800 applications in just the past two weeks for enrollment in Colorado’s new universal preschool program. Diane Smith, director of the Douglas County Early Childhood Council, said the process is going well. So far, about 100 licensed school, community, and home-based programs are participating in the program.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo art teacher earns emerging art educator of the year award

(Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado Art Education Association named Paulina Wilkerson, an art teacher at Frontier Valley Elementary, its Emerging Art Educator of the Year. The award honors educators with less than five years of experience who create a lasting impression on the future through visual arts education.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Special education complaints rise, DougCo nonprofit can help

(Castle Rock, CO) The Arc Arapahoe, Douglas, and Elbert counties, a nonprofit advocacy group for children and adults with disabilities, wants families to know they can come to Arc for free support.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo super discusses growth, decline and potential school closures

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo Superintendent Erin Kane told the district’s board it needs to prepare for the challenge of managing a district experiencing both declining demand and explosive growth.

Read full story
7 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo parents plead with school board to stop using seclusion rooms

(Castle Rock, CO) In one emotional plea after another, six heartbroken mothers and advocates asked the school board to review the state complaint decision against DougCo schools and end using seclusion rooms in the district.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

DougCo schools could see more money from the state in the future

(Castle Rock, CO) During his State of the State address last week, Gov. Jared Polis proposed fully funding education by the end of his four-year term by eliminating the state’s ability to borrow money earmarked for education to pay for other priorities.

Read full story
2 comments
Lone Tree, CO

DougCo schools set to launch career and technical education programs

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo schools held its first student registration and information night last week at the new Legacy Campus in Lone Tree, drawing a large crowd of interested families. The 175,000-square-foot space will open for the 2023-2024 school year with 700 or more students.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools graduation rate drops, enrollment declines

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County high school graduation rates have gradually declined since 2019, bucking a statewide trend showing the percentage of students earning a diploma in four years at its highest level since the pandemic.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

State finds systemic violations of federal disability law in DougCo schools

(Castle Rock, CO) When a Colorado Department of Education state compliance officer investigated the case of a second-grader who'd been restrained in a small room for countless hours, she found the DougCo school district lacked the required policies and procedures meant to uphold federal disability law.

Read full story
4 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school nurse finalist for school nurse of the year award

(Castle Rock, CO) Kelli Mueller, a nurse consultant for Ranch View Middle School and the Highlands Ranch Bridge Program, is a finalist for the Colorado Association of School Nurses school nurse of the year award.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo elementary school uses excessive restraint on second-grader

(Castle Rock, CO) When Christine Nichol followed her excited 8-year-old into his second-grade classroom after the school’s art festival, she had no idea her life was about to change. Pointing to a door in the back of the room with a small curtain-covered window and a QR code with her son’s name, she asked about the room’s purpose.

Read full story
80 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo superintendent announces raises and creative retention strategies

CORRECTION: The district is looking into attainable housing options, not affordable housing, as an earlier version stated. Tuition reimbursement is for continuing education, training, and certifications and is not tied to obtaining a teaching license or endorsements. Superintendent Kane will host a virtual town hall, not a series. And the feedback from the teacher's union was to add a personal day. A previous version implied the union negotiates employee discounts and advocated to keep health premiums flat.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Free universal preschool applications open in DougCo next week

(Castle Rock, CO) Colorado’s universal preschool program will begin accepting applications on January 17. All families can apply for up to 15 hours of free preschool per week, regardless of income.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castillo family settles wrongful death suit with DougCo schools, continues case against STEM school

(Castle Rock, CO) The parents of Kendrick Castillo, who died while heroically protecting his classmates from a shooter at STEM School Highlands Ranch in 2019, resolved their wrongful death claim against the DougCo school district but will continue their case against the school.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Colorado's top education official plans to step down in July

Katy Anthes, Commissioner of EducationPhoto byColorado Department of Education. (Castle Rock, CO) Colorado Commissioner of Education Kathy Anthes announced Tuesday that she will resign in July 2023. As commissioner, Anthes directs the Colorado Department of Education's (CDE) activities and advises the state board on the status and operation of Colorado's 1,876 public schools.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy