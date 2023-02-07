DougCo schools celebrate national school counseling week

Photo by American School Counselors Association

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo schools thanked its school counselors this week as part of the National School Counseling Week campaign organized by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA). District superintendent Erin Kane called on families to join her "in thanking our amazing school counselors by sending them an email or note of appreciation."

"Our school counselors are such an amazing part of the education that we offer here in the Douglas County School District," Kane said in a video.

"We are so proud of the comprehensive programs that our counselors are implementing to serve our students every day — our counselors are true heroes."

School counselors in DougCo work with school psychologists and social workers as part of the district's mental health team to support all students.

The ASCA also says school counselors "lead, advocate and collaborate to promote equity and access for all students by connecting their school counseling program to the school's academic mission and school improvement plan."

Kane said, "Our counselors help our kids so they can be more successful in the classroom academically and socially with their friends. If you know a counselor, please say thank you sometime this week."

According to the Colorado Department of Education, school counselors must have a Master's Degree or higher in School Counseling, as defined by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling & Related Educational Programs.