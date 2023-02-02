Castle Rock, CO

DougCo art teacher earns emerging art educator of the year award

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UK2Sm_0kZR0v2100
Paulina Wilkerson is recognized by her principal, Karen Hall, at the January 24 board of education meeting.Photo byDouglas County School District YouTube

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado Art Education Association named Paulina Wilkerson, an art teacher at Frontier Valley Elementary, its Emerging Art Educator of the Year. The award honors educators with less than five years of experience who create a lasting impression on the future through visual arts education.

DougCo superintendent Erin Kane and the district’s board of education recognized Wilkerson at their board meeting last week with a certificate. They expressed their gratitude for her dedication to her work.

“I am honored for all of the support and love from my school, staff, team, and community. It’s amazing to be here and recognized as a new teacher,” said Wilkinson.

Frontier Elementary principal Kristen Hall said, “I am so proud to work with you as your colleague. You are loved by our community. Your dedication is unmatched. We see all of the work that you do after school putting in all of the hours to make positive plans for our kids. We could not do this without you.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# colorado art educator of the y# frontier elementary# douglas county school district# colorado art education# douglas county colorado

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
856 followers

More from Suzie Glassman

Douglas County, CO

DougCo families take advantage of free preschool program

(Castle Rock, CO) Families in DougCo have submitted close to 1,800 applications in just the past two weeks for enrollment in Colorado’s new universal preschool program. Diane Smith, director of the Douglas County Early Childhood Council, said the process is going well. So far, about 100 licensed school, community, and home-based programs are participating in the program.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Special education complaints rise, DougCo nonprofit can help

(Castle Rock, CO) The Arc Arapahoe, Douglas, and Elbert counties, a nonprofit advocacy group for children and adults with disabilities, wants families to know they can come to Arc for free support.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo super discusses growth, decline and potential school closures

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo Superintendent Erin Kane told the district’s board it needs to prepare for the challenge of managing a district experiencing both declining demand and explosive growth.

Read full story
7 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo parents plead with school board to stop using seclusion rooms

(Castle Rock, CO) In one emotional plea after another, six heartbroken mothers and advocates asked the school board to review the state complaint decision against DougCo schools and end using seclusion rooms in the district.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

DougCo schools could see more money from the state in the future

(Castle Rock, CO) During his State of the State address last week, Gov. Jared Polis proposed fully funding education by the end of his four-year term by eliminating the state’s ability to borrow money earmarked for education to pay for other priorities.

Read full story
2 comments
Lone Tree, CO

DougCo schools set to launch career and technical education programs

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo schools held its first student registration and information night last week at the new Legacy Campus in Lone Tree, drawing a large crowd of interested families. The 175,000-square-foot space will open for the 2023-2024 school year with 700 or more students.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools graduation rate drops, enrollment declines

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County high school graduation rates have gradually declined since 2019, bucking a statewide trend showing the percentage of students earning a diploma in four years at its highest level since the pandemic.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

State finds systemic violations of federal disability law in DougCo schools

(Castle Rock, CO) When a Colorado Department of Education state compliance officer investigated the case of a second-grader who'd been restrained in a small room for countless hours, she found the DougCo school district lacked the required policies and procedures meant to uphold federal disability law.

Read full story
4 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school nurse finalist for school nurse of the year award

(Castle Rock, CO) Kelli Mueller, a nurse consultant for Ranch View Middle School and the Highlands Ranch Bridge Program, is a finalist for the Colorado Association of School Nurses school nurse of the year award.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo elementary school uses excessive restraint on second-grader

(Castle Rock, CO) When Christine Nichol followed her excited 8-year-old into his second-grade classroom after the school’s art festival, she had no idea her life was about to change. Pointing to a door in the back of the room with a small curtain-covered window and a QR code with her son’s name, she asked about the room’s purpose.

Read full story
80 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo superintendent announces raises and creative retention strategies

CORRECTION: The district is looking into attainable housing options, not affordable housing, as an earlier version stated. Tuition reimbursement is for continuing education, training, and certifications and is not tied to obtaining a teaching license or endorsements. Superintendent Kane will host a virtual town hall, not a series. And the feedback from the teacher's union was to add a personal day. A previous version implied the union negotiates employee discounts and advocated to keep health premiums flat.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Free universal preschool applications open in DougCo next week

(Castle Rock, CO) Colorado’s universal preschool program will begin accepting applications on January 17. All families can apply for up to 15 hours of free preschool per week, regardless of income.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castillo family settles wrongful death suit with DougCo schools, continues case against STEM school

(Castle Rock, CO) The parents of Kendrick Castillo, who died while heroically protecting his classmates from a shooter at STEM School Highlands Ranch in 2019, resolved their wrongful death claim against the DougCo school district but will continue their case against the school.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Colorado's top education official plans to step down in July

Katy Anthes, Commissioner of EducationPhoto byColorado Department of Education. (Castle Rock, CO) Colorado Commissioner of Education Kathy Anthes announced Tuesday that she will resign in July 2023. As commissioner, Anthes directs the Colorado Department of Education's (CDE) activities and advises the state board on the status and operation of Colorado's 1,876 public schools.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school counselors nominated for life changer of the year

Jill Bull, left, and Lori Qui.Photo byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) Cimarron Middle School counselor Jill Bull and Rocky Heights Middle School counselor Lori Qui are National Life Group's Life Changer of the Year Award nominees. The award recognizes educators and staff for significantly impacting their students' lives by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board reaches consensus on vouchers and guns

DougCo school board approves legislative prioritiesPhoto byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) Late into last week’s DougCo school board meeting, the board’s directors, who’ve made headlines for opposing views, praised each other for working together to develop the district’s legislative priorities and then voted unanimously to approve them.

Read full story
10 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board open meetings lawsuit drags on

(Castle Rock, CO) While not much has happened publicly in the lawsuit against the DougCo school district's four majority board members for violating Colorado open meeting laws when they met to fire former superintendent Corey Wise, there's been a flurry of activity behind the scenes.

Read full story
2 comments
Sedalia, CO

DougCo elementary school wins $10,000 shopping spree

Sedalia Elementary accepts a $10,000 check from Office Depot.Photo byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) This week, Sedalia Elementary teachers got the treat of a lifetime when Office Depot awarded them a $10,000 shopping spree to purchase critical supplies for their classrooms.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo schools opt-in to free lunch program

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo superintendent Erin Kane said the district will opt-in to proposition FF. Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved the initiative to provide free lunches to all students regardless of income, but district participation was optional.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy