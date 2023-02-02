DougCo art teacher earns emerging art educator of the year award

Paulina Wilkerson is recognized by her principal, Karen Hall, at the January 24 board of education meeting. Photo by Douglas County School District YouTube

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado Art Education Association named Paulina Wilkerson, an art teacher at Frontier Valley Elementary, its Emerging Art Educator of the Year. The award honors educators with less than five years of experience who create a lasting impression on the future through visual arts education.

DougCo superintendent Erin Kane and the district’s board of education recognized Wilkerson at their board meeting last week with a certificate. They expressed their gratitude for her dedication to her work.

“I am honored for all of the support and love from my school, staff, team, and community. It’s amazing to be here and recognized as a new teacher,” said Wilkinson.

Frontier Elementary principal Kristen Hall said, “I am so proud to work with you as your colleague. You are loved by our community. Your dedication is unmatched. We see all of the work that you do after school putting in all of the hours to make positive plans for our kids. We could not do this without you.”