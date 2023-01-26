DougCo parents plead with school board to stop using seclusion rooms

Photo by Shutterstock/Ollyy

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) In one emotional plea after another, six heartbroken mothers and advocates asked the school board to review the state complaint decision against DougCo schools and end using seclusion rooms in the district.

One mother choked up as she described how her autistic son was traumatized when shut in an office while administrators stood outside looking in on him "as if he were in a cell."

Special education advocate Randi Curtis said, "Daily, I receive three to five phone calls from parents begging for my help. Many are from Douglas County. I can't beg you enough. Please take a look at the state complaint and take it seriously."

Christine Nichol , who filed the complaint after learning her son had spent more than 26 school days in one of these rooms, spoke to the lasting harm they inflict.

"He (Nichol's son) is afraid of the dark and being alone. The continued use of seclusion rooms in Douglas County still scares him, and I don't know how to fix it."

The state's decision highlighted systemic issues within the district leading to injury and undocumented cases of seclusion for students with disabilities. It also found that the district lacked the required policies and procedures to uphold federal disability laws.

Under Colorado's Protection of Persons From Restraint Act (PPRA) rules, restraint (which includes seclusion) should only be used as a last resort when less restrictive alternatives, like de-escalation tactics, have been exhausted or when those alternatives aren't appropriate under the circumstances.

Staff can't use restraint as punishment or a threat to ensure a child behaves. Yet, Nichol's son would start his day in a seclusion room and have to earn his way out to spend time with peers.

Curtis told the board, "Some of our kids are going to school and must earn the right to learn. They spend time in rooms with cute names, like the Blue Room, Flight School, and Rattler's Nest. All of these are traumatizing our children."

DougCo's high percentage of restraints result in injury

Staff or volunteers must file an incident report when a student is restrained, submit it to the district's administration within one day, and notify the parent within five days.

The district then documents all incidents of restraint in its Annual Restraint Review.

A copy of DougCo's 2021-2022 review shows 909 total interventions. Of those interventions:

39.8% of restraints resulted in injury to staff and students

61% of the injuries were to staff

39% of the injuries were to students

13% of the injuries to students were classified as self-inflicted

"The percentage of restraints resulting in injury is concerning," wrote Ashley Schubert, state compliance officer.

"If district staff implement CPI (crisis prevention intervention) holds per their training, there should be few, if any, injuries to students and staff. Additionally, if students are properly restrained, they should not be able to injure themselves."

The investigation found that DougCo's lack of a monitoring system to ensure staff has proper training or that their training is up to date could be the cause. It also found that none of the incidents in Nichol's case were included in the annual review.

Nationwide efforts to ban seclusion

While 39 states track at least some data on the use of restraint and seclusion in local schools, Colorado tracks none.

CT Insider states , "a yearlong national investigation by Hearst Newspapers found that accountability and oversight of restraint and seclusion in schools across the country are sorely lacking.

A 2021 letter from 17 state attorneys general supporting federal legislation to ban these practices said that even states with protective laws lack oversight and accountability, resulting in egregious violations and leaving students subject to a pattern of abuse.

"Nationwide, these practices are used disproportionately on students with disabilities, Black students, and boys, federal data shows. Students subjected to restraint and seclusion tend to be in elementary school, while some are preschoolers as young as 3 and 4 years old," writes CT Insider.