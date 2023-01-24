DougCo schools could see more money from the state in the future

Gov. Jared Polis address education priorities during his 2023 State of the State address. Photo by Governor Jared Polis YouTube

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) During his State of the State address last week, Gov. Jared Polis proposed fully funding education by the end of his four-year term by eliminating the state’s ability to borrow money earmarked for education to pay for other priorities.

The process, known as the budget stabilization factor, began in 2009-2010 to make up for shortfalls in the budget caused by a recession but has continued despite a return to economic growth. In the past decade, Colorado has withheld more than $10 billion from its 178 school districts.

Polis said during his address, “I am proud to submit a proposal to buy down the budget stabilization factor to its lowest level ever and set our state on a path to finally eliminate it altogether during my second term, fulfilling our state’s commitment to our schools.”

Districts will get $925 more per student if his budget proposal succeeds. According to DougCo’s enrollment projections for next year, the increase would give $56.8 million more to the district.

Polis said, “Districts can use these funds to increase pay, like the Lake County School District that raised teacher pay by 16% in just one year with a major bump for staff … Or how Colorado’s two largest school districts are starting their teachers at just over $50,000 per year. That would have been unheard of a decade ago.

“These new funds can also support smaller class sizes, revive extracurriculars, or fund mental health support for our students.”

DougCo schools led an unsuccessful campaign last year to raise property taxes to increase teacher and staff compensation and borrow money for capital expenses.

While additional money coming into the district is sorely needed, DougCo Superintendent Erin Kane has said the additional state money won’t allow her to close the compensation gap with nearby districts.

The district’s board of education voted unanimously to reestablish the Mill Bond Exploratory Committee to assess the feasibility of a successful Mill Levy Override (MLO) and Bond issue on the November 2023 ballot.