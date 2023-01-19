State finds systemic violations of federal disability law in DougCo schools

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dk00l_0kJTnAvY00
Douglas County School District headquartersPhoto byPhoto by Suzie Glassman

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) When a Colorado Department of Education state compliance officer investigated the case of a second-grader who'd been restrained in a small room for countless hours, she found the DougCo school district lacked the required policies and procedures meant to uphold federal disability law.

"The lack of written special education policies and procedures raises concerns that the district is not ensuring staff complies with federal disability law (IDEA)," wrote Ashley Schubert.

The report highlighted that the district doesn't have specific policies for reviewing and revising students' Individualized Education Plans.

In Christine Nichol's case, Wildcat Mountain Elementary (WME) staff moved her son out of the classroom without involving his IEP team and his parent, a clear violation of the law.

They also failed to provide the prior written notice required when a district "proposes to change the educational placement of a child."

According to the U.S. Department of Education, "The IDEA governs how states and public agencies provide early intervention, special education, and related services to more than 7.5 million (as of the school year 2020-21) eligible infants, toddlers, children, and youth with disabilities."

The law ensures children with disabilities, from learning to physical to behavioral, are protected and that districts must provide services to meet their needs and give them a free and appropriate public education.

Districts failing to comply with the law stand to lose funding to help provide those services.

Unable to find documented training compliance

Schubert also found it challenging to determine if special education teachers and staff had the proper training and what training they'd received.

"Though the district indicated it follows the IDEA and other CDE guidance, the lack of written policies and procedures makes it difficult to determine whether any other erroneous practices exist and what training is being provided to staff," she wrote.

The complaint found the Affective Needs teacher and a paraprofessional working in the classroom at WME had let their crisis prevention training, as required by the Protection of Pupils Rights Amendment, expire without consequence.

Paula Hans, DSCD public information officer, said, "Neither federal nor state law requires districts to implement specific policies mirroring these requirements.

"Consistent with its legal obligations, the district provides extensive training to both district- and school-level staff on the procedural and substantive requirements of the law."

However, Shubert noted, "Under the protection act, school districts bear responsibility for ensuring staff who use restraint complete training at least every two years. Though the district may require relevant staff to complete training every two years, the district lacks any system to ensure staff comply with the requirement."

Use of classroom-wide disciplinary strategies

Schubert also noted that the district's lack of policies and procedures makes it difficult to know what guidance staff receives about disciplinary strategies used in the classroom.

The teacher implicated in Nichol's case implemented a level system for her students. Students on Level 1 had to earn 80 percent on their point sheet to earn recess, lunch in the cafeteria, and specials.

Higher-level students could move down if they demonstrated physically aggressive behavior.

Schubert notes that level systems are okay to use if they are developed by the IEP team and suited to the student's needs, but one-size-fits-all systems violate disability law.

It's also against district policy to deny any student recess as a form of discipline.

Policy ADGF-R states, "Schools may not allow forced physical activity, or alternatively, withhold allotted time for physical activity--including participation in recess--as a consequence for student misconduct."

Remedies

Schubert ordered DougCo schools to submit a corrective action plan to address the violations in the decision.

The director of special education, behavioral specialist, principal, and all school special education staff must complete CDE-provided training on reviewing and revising IEPs and placing students in the least restrictive environment by February 23, 2023.

The district has to write policies and procedures for revising and reviewing IEPs, placement of students, and using leveled systems by May 12, 2023.

The same staff must also complete CDE's training on PPRA's documentation and notification requirements by February 24, 2023. And the district has to write policies for monitoring ongoing staff compliance with PPRA-required training.

"DCSD special education staff and related service providers are dedicated and committed to partnering with CDE to improve student outcomes.

"As a result, we are providing ongoing training for new and current staff, creating new guidance districtwide, and reviewing and revising practices as needed," said Hans.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# IDEA# PPRA# IDEA violations# Douglas County School District# Colorado Department of Educati

Comments / 3

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
842 followers

More from Suzie Glassman

Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools graduation rate drops, enrollment declines

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County high school graduation rates have gradually declined since 2019, bucking a statewide trend showing the percentage of students earning a diploma in four years at its highest level since the pandemic.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school nurse finalist for school nurse of the year award

(Castle Rock, CO) Kelli Mueller, a nurse consultant for Ranch View Middle School and the Highlands Ranch Bridge Program, is a finalist for the Colorado Association of School Nurses school nurse of the year award.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo elementary school uses excessive restraint on second-grader

(Castle Rock, CO) When Christine Nichol followed her excited 8-year-old into his second-grade classroom after the school’s art festival, she had no idea her life was about to change. Pointing to a door in the back of the room with a small curtain-covered window and a QR code with her son’s name, she asked about the room’s purpose.

Read full story
80 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo superintendent announces raises and creative retention strategies

CORRECTION: The district is looking into attainable housing options, not affordable housing, as an earlier version stated. Tuition reimbursement is for continuing education, training, and certifications and is not tied to obtaining a teaching license or endorsements. Superintendent Kane will host a virtual town hall, not a series. And the feedback from the teacher's union was to add a personal day. A previous version implied the union negotiates employee discounts and advocated to keep health premiums flat.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Free universal preschool applications open in DougCo next week

(Castle Rock, CO) Colorado’s universal preschool program will begin accepting applications on January 17. All families can apply for up to 15 hours of free preschool per week, regardless of income.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castillo family settles wrongful death suit with DougCo schools, continues case against STEM school

(Castle Rock, CO) The parents of Kendrick Castillo, who died while heroically protecting his classmates from a shooter at STEM School Highlands Ranch in 2019, resolved their wrongful death claim against the DougCo school district but will continue their case against the school.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Colorado's top education official plans to step down in July

Katy Anthes, Commissioner of EducationPhoto byColorado Department of Education. (Castle Rock, CO) Colorado Commissioner of Education Kathy Anthes announced Tuesday that she will resign in July 2023. As commissioner, Anthes directs the Colorado Department of Education's (CDE) activities and advises the state board on the status and operation of Colorado's 1,876 public schools.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school counselors nominated for life changer of the year

Jill Bull, left, and Lori Qui.Photo byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) Cimarron Middle School counselor Jill Bull and Rocky Heights Middle School counselor Lori Qui are National Life Group's Life Changer of the Year Award nominees. The award recognizes educators and staff for significantly impacting their students' lives by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board reaches consensus on vouchers and guns

DougCo school board approves legislative prioritiesPhoto byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) Late into last week’s DougCo school board meeting, the board’s directors, who’ve made headlines for opposing views, praised each other for working together to develop the district’s legislative priorities and then voted unanimously to approve them.

Read full story
10 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board open meetings lawsuit drags on

(Castle Rock, CO) While not much has happened publicly in the lawsuit against the DougCo school district's four majority board members for violating Colorado open meeting laws when they met to fire former superintendent Corey Wise, there's been a flurry of activity behind the scenes.

Read full story
2 comments
Sedalia, CO

DougCo elementary school wins $10,000 shopping spree

Sedalia Elementary accepts a $10,000 check from Office Depot.Photo byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) This week, Sedalia Elementary teachers got the treat of a lifetime when Office Depot awarded them a $10,000 shopping spree to purchase critical supplies for their classrooms.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo schools opt-in to free lunch program

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo superintendent Erin Kane said the district will opt-in to proposition FF. Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved the initiative to provide free lunches to all students regardless of income, but district participation was optional.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Conservative groups claim teachers are fleeing unions: Are they?

(Castle Rock, CO) A recent report by Conservative Daily News says that membership in the nation’s largest teacher’s unions, the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), fell by 59,000 during 2021-2022, according to data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

Read full story
21 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo elementary school recognized for raising student achievement

Northeast Elementary staffPhoto byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) Solution Tree, an education company specializing in professional development for educators, recognized DougCo's Northeast Elementary for its sustained success in raising student achievement through its Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) at Work program.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usual

United American Defense Force members sit together at the DougCo Equity Advisory Council Meeting.Photo byPhoto by NewsBreak Denver. (Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County school district's Equity Advisory Council (EAC) meeting Wednesday could've been just another boring meeting with members breaking into groups and brainstorming ideas. But the spectators changed the equation.

Read full story
11 comments
Douglas County, CO

Equity committee calls for more support from DougCo leadership

United American Defense Force members stand outside the Cherry Creek School District building on July 24, 2021.Photo byCathy Lees. (Castle Rock, CO) In a series of emails from members of the Douglas County School District's Equity Advisory Council (EAC) to each other, superintendent Erin Kane and the school board, the group called for DougCo leadership to do more to shield the EAC from intimidation and to disavow FEC United's actions.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools mental health program wins award

Dr. Stephanie Crawford-Goetz and Lt. Rob Rotherham were recognized during the Douglas County school board meeting Nov. 15, 2022.Photo byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) Last month the West Virginia Children's Justice Task Force presented the DougCo Handle with Care (HWC) program with its extra mile award for going above and beyond the call of duty for children exposed to trauma, violence, or abuse.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Extremist group calls for members to attend DougCo schools equity meeting

Joe Oltmann, Castle Rock Resident and Founder of FEC UnitedPhoto byFrom the May 16, 2022 Next with Kyle Clark news segment, streamed on YouTube. Correction: The story originally stated Allison Jones posted in the FEC United - Education pillar Facebook group. Jones is not a member of that group or FEC United. Her post was copied and pasted into the FEC United group by Judi Reynolds, the group administrator.

Read full story
26 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board debates future funding plans

Douglas County School Board Retreat, Colorado SpringsPhoto byPhoto by Suzie Glassman. (Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County school board and superintendent met earlier this week to discuss several critical issues moving into their second year together, including whether to try again with a mill levy override and bond on the 2023 election ballot.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy