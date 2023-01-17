Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school nurse finalist for school nurse of the year award

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Za71_0kHab8OM00
Kelli Mueller, MS, BSN, RN, NCSNPhoto byDouglas County School District

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Kelli Mueller, a nurse consultant for Ranch View Middle School and the Highlands Ranch Bridge Program, is a finalist for the Colorado Association of School Nurses school nurse of the year award.

“I’m very touched by this recognition,” Kelli said in a press release. “Nurses serve a critical role in schools in promoting good health as healthy children learn better.”

Mueller, a registered nurse, joined the district in 1999 and is its longest-serving nurse consultant.

According to the DougCo schools website, Mueller helped coordinate the district’s School Medicaid Reimbursement program. As its coordinator, Mueller “tripled the medicare reimbursement funds and supported 11 school nursing positions and multiple health-related programs.”

For her work with the Medicaid program, she received a recognition award from the Consortium, a Medicaid community agency, for “making a difference” due to her focus on providing needed health services for DCSD students and families with Medicaid reimbursement funds.

The district website also credits Mueller for co-leading the Douglas County Vaping Prevention Task Force in 2021, where she received an award for promoting health and wellness for DougCo youth through classroom lessons and hosting parent, staff and community vaping education events.

Among her other accomplishments, “Mueller developed a new health room check-in tool to collect data on health room visits and encouraged students to respond to the question: What do you feel you need today?

“The format allowed students to communicate privately with the nurse and the health room staff. After instituting the electronic check-in, referrals from the health room to the counseling staff tripled in the first year.”

The annual award honors one school nurse who demonstrates excellence in school nursing practice and leadership in school health. Another nurse, principal, director or parent can submit a nomination.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Colorado Association of School# school nurse finalist of the y# Kelli Mueller# Douglas County School District# school nurses

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
842 followers

More from Suzie Glassman

Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools graduation rate drops, enrollment declines

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County high school graduation rates have gradually declined since 2019, bucking a statewide trend showing the percentage of students earning a diploma in four years at its highest level since the pandemic.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

State finds systemic violations of federal disability law in DougCo schools

(Castle Rock, CO) When a Colorado Department of Education state compliance officer investigated the case of a second-grader who'd been restrained in a small room for countless hours, she found the DougCo school district lacked the required policies and procedures meant to uphold federal disability law.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo elementary school uses excessive restraint on second-grader

(Castle Rock, CO) When Christine Nichol followed her excited 8-year-old into his second-grade classroom after the school’s art festival, she had no idea her life was about to change. Pointing to a door in the back of the room with a small curtain-covered window and a QR code with her son’s name, she asked about the room’s purpose.

Read full story
80 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo superintendent announces raises and creative retention strategies

CORRECTION: The district is looking into attainable housing options, not affordable housing, as an earlier version stated. Tuition reimbursement is for continuing education, training, and certifications and is not tied to obtaining a teaching license or endorsements. Superintendent Kane will host a virtual town hall, not a series. And the feedback from the teacher's union was to add a personal day. A previous version implied the union negotiates employee discounts and advocated to keep health premiums flat.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

Free universal preschool applications open in DougCo next week

(Castle Rock, CO) Colorado’s universal preschool program will begin accepting applications on January 17. All families can apply for up to 15 hours of free preschool per week, regardless of income.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Castillo family settles wrongful death suit with DougCo schools, continues case against STEM school

(Castle Rock, CO) The parents of Kendrick Castillo, who died while heroically protecting his classmates from a shooter at STEM School Highlands Ranch in 2019, resolved their wrongful death claim against the DougCo school district but will continue their case against the school.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

Colorado's top education official plans to step down in July

Katy Anthes, Commissioner of EducationPhoto byColorado Department of Education. (Castle Rock, CO) Colorado Commissioner of Education Kathy Anthes announced Tuesday that she will resign in July 2023. As commissioner, Anthes directs the Colorado Department of Education's (CDE) activities and advises the state board on the status and operation of Colorado's 1,876 public schools.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school counselors nominated for life changer of the year

Jill Bull, left, and Lori Qui.Photo byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) Cimarron Middle School counselor Jill Bull and Rocky Heights Middle School counselor Lori Qui are National Life Group's Life Changer of the Year Award nominees. The award recognizes educators and staff for significantly impacting their students' lives by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board reaches consensus on vouchers and guns

DougCo school board approves legislative prioritiesPhoto byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) Late into last week’s DougCo school board meeting, the board’s directors, who’ve made headlines for opposing views, praised each other for working together to develop the district’s legislative priorities and then voted unanimously to approve them.

Read full story
10 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board open meetings lawsuit drags on

(Castle Rock, CO) While not much has happened publicly in the lawsuit against the DougCo school district's four majority board members for violating Colorado open meeting laws when they met to fire former superintendent Corey Wise, there's been a flurry of activity behind the scenes.

Read full story
2 comments
Sedalia, CO

DougCo elementary school wins $10,000 shopping spree

Sedalia Elementary accepts a $10,000 check from Office Depot.Photo byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) This week, Sedalia Elementary teachers got the treat of a lifetime when Office Depot awarded them a $10,000 shopping spree to purchase critical supplies for their classrooms.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo schools opt-in to free lunch program

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo superintendent Erin Kane said the district will opt-in to proposition FF. Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved the initiative to provide free lunches to all students regardless of income, but district participation was optional.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Conservative groups claim teachers are fleeing unions: Are they?

(Castle Rock, CO) A recent report by Conservative Daily News says that membership in the nation’s largest teacher’s unions, the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), fell by 59,000 during 2021-2022, according to data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

Read full story
21 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo elementary school recognized for raising student achievement

Northeast Elementary staffPhoto byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) Solution Tree, an education company specializing in professional development for educators, recognized DougCo's Northeast Elementary for its sustained success in raising student achievement through its Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) at Work program.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usual

United American Defense Force members sit together at the DougCo Equity Advisory Council Meeting.Photo byPhoto by NewsBreak Denver. (Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County school district's Equity Advisory Council (EAC) meeting Wednesday could've been just another boring meeting with members breaking into groups and brainstorming ideas. But the spectators changed the equation.

Read full story
11 comments
Douglas County, CO

Equity committee calls for more support from DougCo leadership

United American Defense Force members stand outside the Cherry Creek School District building on July 24, 2021.Photo byCathy Lees. (Castle Rock, CO) In a series of emails from members of the Douglas County School District's Equity Advisory Council (EAC) to each other, superintendent Erin Kane and the school board, the group called for DougCo leadership to do more to shield the EAC from intimidation and to disavow FEC United's actions.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools mental health program wins award

Dr. Stephanie Crawford-Goetz and Lt. Rob Rotherham were recognized during the Douglas County school board meeting Nov. 15, 2022.Photo byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) Last month the West Virginia Children's Justice Task Force presented the DougCo Handle with Care (HWC) program with its extra mile award for going above and beyond the call of duty for children exposed to trauma, violence, or abuse.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Extremist group calls for members to attend DougCo schools equity meeting

Joe Oltmann, Castle Rock Resident and Founder of FEC UnitedPhoto byFrom the May 16, 2022 Next with Kyle Clark news segment, streamed on YouTube. Correction: The story originally stated Allison Jones posted in the FEC United - Education pillar Facebook group. Jones is not a member of that group or FEC United. Her post was copied and pasted into the FEC United group by Judi Reynolds, the group administrator.

Read full story
26 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board debates future funding plans

Douglas County School Board Retreat, Colorado SpringsPhoto byPhoto by Suzie Glassman. (Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County school board and superintendent met earlier this week to discuss several critical issues moving into their second year together, including whether to try again with a mill levy override and bond on the 2023 election ballot.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy