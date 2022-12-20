Colorado's top education official plans to step down in July

Katy Anthes, Commissioner of Education Photo by Colorado Department of Education

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Colorado Commissioner of Education Kathy Anthes announced Tuesday that she will resign in July 2023. As commissioner, Anthes directs the Colorado Department of Education's (CDE) activities and advises the state board on the status and operation of Colorado's 1,876 public schools.

"I am really proud of our work at the department over the last six years," Anthes said in a press release. "Through all the challenges, I've always been committed to listening to diverse perspectives, and aiming for the productive middle ground on issues that could have divided us — with a clear focus on students."

Board Chairwoman Angelika Schroeder said in a press release, "Katy's commitment to collaboration and support laid a positive foundation for our improvement work with districts. Many of the districts that came before the board are now seeing positive trends, and I credit Katy for these outcomes because she understands that we can go farther when we listen to each other and work together respectfully to support students."

During her time as head of the CDE, Anthes oversaw the department's response to the pandemic and its aftermath. She also presided over the loss of accreditation for the Adam's 14 School District and its reinstatement after district officials claimed the loss was primarily symbolic and hurt the district's ability to hire bilingual teachers.

Unlike other cabinet positions in Colorado, the board of education appoints the commissioner, not the Governor.

Anthes served under a split board for many years with four Democrats and three Republicans. Next month, the board will add two new seats, making the split six Democrats to three Republicans.

Anthes said in a Twitter post that she is stepping down "to welcome a new commissioner who can lead with fresh energy."

Anthes became commissioner in 2016 when Republicans held the majority. She was the first female commissioner in 65 years.