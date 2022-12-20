Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school counselors nominated for life changer of the year

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xtE92_0jpFNxqg00
Jill Bull, left, and Lori Qui.Photo byDouglas County School District

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Cimarron Middle School counselor Jill Bull and Rocky Heights Middle School counselor Lori Qui are National Life Group's Life Changer of the Year Award nominees. The award recognizes educators and staff for significantly impacting their students' lives by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.

Sandy Austin, a colleague who nominated Bull, said, "Ms. Bull is truly not just a LifeChanger, but a school changer, a community changer, and a world changer!"

Austin explains that after hearing about a school club called the B.I.O.N.I.C. Team (Believe It Or Not I Care), Bull decided, along with another counselor, to open a chapter at their school.

"Through the B.I.O.N.I.C. Team, they hoped to empower students to reach out to their peers to prevent them from falling through the cracks and let them know they are "seen," they "matter," and people care about them," said Austin.

"We have seen that the skills that B.I.O.N.I.C. Team members learn carry over into all areas of life. They become leaders because with every outreach they do, they see the impact immediately in the tears of grateful parents, hugs from impacted students, and words of thanks from staff and administrators."

Gigi Whalen, a parent of one of Qui's students, nominated Qui for the support she gave her son while attending Rocky Heights Middle School. Whalen said, "she became one of his 'trusted adults' in the school, and when he needed help, he would go to the counseling center and seek her out.

"Lori is kind and supportive. She helps kids gain independence, helps them problem-solve, and is someone they can count on!"

Bull and Qui are among seven Colorado nominees and 490 across the U.S.

A selection committee will determine the Top 15 LifeChangers, Spirit Award winners, and members of the Honor Roll between January and May 2023. Cash prizes are split between the winner and their school district, ranging from $10,000 for the grand prize to $3,000 for the spotlight and capstone awards.

National Life Group, a financial services company that serves K-12 educators nationwide, sponsors the annual award. Anyone can nominate a candidate as long as the educator or staff has made a positive difference in students' lives.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# LifeChanger Award# Douglas County School District# Douglas County School District# Cimarron Middle School# Rocky Heights Middle School

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
672 followers

More from Suzie Glassman

Colorado State

Colorado's top education official plans to step down in July

Katy Anthes, Commissioner of EducationPhoto byColorado Department of Education. (Castle Rock, CO) Colorado Commissioner of Education Kathy Anthes announced Tuesday that she will resign in July 2023. As commissioner, Anthes directs the Colorado Department of Education's (CDE) activities and advises the state board on the status and operation of Colorado's 1,876 public schools.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board reaches consensus on vouchers and guns

DougCo school board approves legislative prioritiesPhoto byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) Late into last week’s DougCo school board meeting, the board’s directors, who’ve made headlines for opposing views, praised each other for working together to develop the district’s legislative priorities and then voted unanimously to approve them.

Read full story
10 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board open meetings lawsuit drags on

(Castle Rock, CO) While not much has happened publicly in the lawsuit against the DougCo school district's four majority board members for violating Colorado open meeting laws when they met to fire former superintendent Corey Wise, there's been a flurry of activity behind the scenes.

Read full story
2 comments
Sedalia, CO

DougCo elementary school wins $10,000 shopping spree

Sedalia Elementary accepts a $10,000 check from Office Depot.Photo byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) This week, Sedalia Elementary teachers got the treat of a lifetime when Office Depot awarded them a $10,000 shopping spree to purchase critical supplies for their classrooms.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo schools opt-in to free lunch program

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo superintendent Erin Kane said the district will opt-in to proposition FF. Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved the initiative to provide free lunches to all students regardless of income, but district participation was optional.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Conservative groups claim teachers are fleeing unions: Are they?

(Castle Rock, CO) A recent report by Conservative Daily News says that membership in the nation’s largest teacher’s unions, the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), fell by 59,000 during 2021-2022, according to data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

Read full story
21 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo elementary school recognized for raising student achievement

Northeast Elementary staffPhoto byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) Solution Tree, an education company specializing in professional development for educators, recognized DougCo's Northeast Elementary for its sustained success in raising student achievement through its Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) at Work program.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usual

United American Defense Force members sit together at the DougCo Equity Advisory Council Meeting.Photo byPhoto by NewsBreak Denver. (Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County school district's Equity Advisory Council (EAC) meeting Wednesday could've been just another boring meeting with members breaking into groups and brainstorming ideas. But the spectators changed the equation.

Read full story
11 comments
Douglas County, CO

Equity committee calls for more support from DougCo leadership

United American Defense Force members stand outside the Cherry Creek School District building on July 24, 2021.Photo byCathy Lees. (Castle Rock, CO) In a series of emails from members of the Douglas County School District's Equity Advisory Council (EAC) to each other, superintendent Erin Kane and the school board, the group called for DougCo leadership to do more to shield the EAC from intimidation and to disavow FEC United's actions.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools mental health program wins award

Dr. Stephanie Crawford-Goetz and Lt. Rob Rotherham were recognized during the Douglas County school board meeting Nov. 15, 2022.Photo byDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) Last month the West Virginia Children's Justice Task Force presented the DougCo Handle with Care (HWC) program with its extra mile award for going above and beyond the call of duty for children exposed to trauma, violence, or abuse.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Extremist group calls for members to attend DougCo schools equity meeting

Joe Oltmann, Castle Rock Resident and Founder of FEC UnitedPhoto byFrom the May 16, 2022 Next with Kyle Clark news segment, streamed on YouTube. Correction: The story originally stated Allison Jones posted in the FEC United - Education pillar Facebook group. Jones is not a member of that group or FEC United. Her post was copied and pasted into the FEC United group by Judi Reynolds, the group administrator.

Read full story
26 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board debates future funding plans

Douglas County School Board Retreat, Colorado SpringsPhoto byPhoto by Suzie Glassman. (Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County school board and superintendent met earlier this week to discuss several critical issues moving into their second year together, including whether to try again with a mill levy override and bond on the 2023 election ballot.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo schools investigated for civil rights violation

Jackson, right, and Nathanial Gould on the first day at their new school in CaliforniaPhoto byKatie Gould. (Castle Rock, CO) This week, the United States Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights opened an investigation into whether the DougCo school district violated a student's civil rights when administrators allowed his classmates to unmask despite his chronic health condition without consulting his parents.

Read full story
63 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools face free lunch challenges

(Castle Rock, CO) While Douglas County voters opposed the healthy meals for all school lunch program known as Proposition FF by a wide margin, the rest of the state mostly approved it. Now, the district must decide whether to opt into the program.

Read full story
10 comments
Colorado State

Will Colorado's social studies standards include talk about sex for youngest students?

(Castle Rock, CO) Some conservative organizations and parents worry Colorado’s revised Colorado social studies standards will lead to discussions about sex in classrooms with the state’s youngest learners.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

DougCo school superintendent responds to tragedy in CO Springs

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo school district superintendent Erin Kane sent an email to district staff and families early Sunday morning expressing her heartbreak and condolences regarding the senseless tragedy at Club Q over the weekend.

Read full story
Colorado State

Parent group event accuses Colorado teachers of bringing pornography to classrooms

(Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado Parent Advocacy Network (CPAN) hosted a launch event this week where panel members said that teachers are instructing students about pornography, pushing Marxist ideals, teaching CRT tenants, and shoving gender ideology into their curriculum.

Read full story
1 comments
Lone Tree, CO

DougCo city leaders encourage school board to try again on funding measures

Jeff Toborg, mayor of ParkerDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) Community leaders from Lone Tree, Larkspur, Parker, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, and Highlands Ranch voiced their gratitude, support, and appreciation for the school board and superintendent Erin Kane’s efforts to pass two funding measures, despite the failed outcome.

Read full story
6 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school superintendent honored by anti-equity parent advocacy group

DougCo superintendent Erin KaneDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) During a launch event this week, the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network (CPAN) presented DougCo superintendent Erin Kane with its Champion Award for her support in restoring parent voice in education.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy