DougCo elementary school wins $10,000 shopping spree

Sedalia Elementary accepts a $10,000 check from Office Depot. Photo by Douglas County School District

By Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) This week, Sedalia Elementary teachers got the treat of a lifetime when Office Depot awarded them a $10,000 shopping spree to purchase critical supplies for their classrooms.

The school’s principal, Jeff Johnson, and staff bombarded the store in the early morning, loading their carts with storage bins, folders, markers, organizers, and much more.

“We’re really excited that those (Sedalia Elementary) teachers can enhance their classrooms and the experience for their kids, many of whom have a lot of needs,” said DougCo superintendent Erin Kane.

“Sedalia is one of our schools with the highest percentage of kids who qualify for free and reduced lunch.”

Kane also thanked The Foundation for Douglas County Schools for completing the award application on Sedalia’s behalf.

Sedalia Elementary is a Title 1 school, meaning that low-income families make up at least 40% of their school’s population. The school has around 200-250 students and strongly emphasizes outdoor learning.