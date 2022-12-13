Conservative groups claim teachers are fleeing unions: Are they?

Photo by Shutterstock/AJR_Photo

By: Suzie Glassman NewsBreak/Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) A recent report by Conservative Daily News says that membership in the nation’s largest teacher’s unions, the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), fell by 59,000 during 2021-2022, according to data from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

The article , spread widely among right-learning media outlets, claims the “decline in membership comes as the teachers unions have pushed for gender identity lessons in classrooms.”

Republicans made gender identity issues and sexual orientation in schools a talking point central to the November elections.

However, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) show that job openings have outpaced hiring for K-12 public education since 2017, starting well before the pandemic.

“Essentially, the membership numbers result from fewer educators in the profession. Vacancies were outpacing hires before the pandemic but have exacerbated since, both in K-12 and higher ed. Our dip in overall membership resulted from that national decrease in education employment,” said Richard Allen Smith, senior media strategist for the NEA.

“The same is true for the Douglas County Federation,” said Sarah Mesmer in an email. “Our members who remain in the district are not dropping out, and new people join.”

Mesmer says DCF membership losses are due to retention problems in the district and that people go elsewhere or leave the profession altogether.

Her assertion aligns with similar data showing teachers are quitting the profession at higher rates than separations, layoffs, and retirements for the past 10 years.