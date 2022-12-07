Equity committee calls for more support from DougCo leadership

Suzie Glassman


United American Defense Force members stand outside the Cherry Creek School District building on July 24, 2021.Photo byCathy Lees

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) In a series of emails from members of the Douglas County School District's Equity Advisory Council (EAC) to each other, superintendent Erin Kane and the school board, the group called for DougCo leadership to do more to shield the EAC from intimidation and to disavow FEC United's actions.

"District leadership needs to understand FEC United's call to action will have a lasting impact on community engagement within the District," writes Cathy Lees, committee secretary.

Kane said in an earlier statement that she'd spoken with Cherry Creek School District's (CCSD) security about FEC United's presence at a July meeting and that no violence occurred. She also said they would step up security for tonight's council meeting.

"The Director of CCSD security is correct; they didn't do anything illegal and didn't have to. Men dressed in uniforms and masks do not need to do anything to intimidate people other than stand there," said Lees.

According to Lees, who attended the CCSD meeting, eight to 10 members of the United American Defense Force (UADF), a right-wing citizen militia, stood five to 10 feet from the entrance wearing identical shirts and masks (not medical), while some went inside.

She said, "I spoke with people who entered the building under UADFs observations, and they were intimidated by their actions and became concerned about making public comments."

Danielle Hiatt, deputy superintendent, told the EAC that she and Matt Reynolds, Learning Services director, spoke with Chester Shaw, who chairs the committee. They decided to keep the meeting in person rather than moving to virtual.

She also said the group's officers would meet to discuss plans for future meetings based on the questions and feedback of its members.

Advocating for equity

One committee member said she never expected that discussions of equity would bring division and hatred to the forefront of our community.

"I'm still perplexed by the disinformation surrounding the equity policy. Critical Race Theory (CRT) has never been taught in our district. Social emotion learning is not CRT. Neither is Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)," she wrote.

"There is no "social justice ideology" that I can find in the reams of independent research and data I have pored through over years. And what exactly is so wrong about living in a society that leans towards justice?"

Another committee member asked what steps district leadership could take to support the committee and, by extension, diverse community members and called for the committee to brainstorm ideas.

Lees said, "Our job of the Equity Advisory Council is not to evaluate the intent of any given policy, process, or behavior; but to evaluate how they impact all students, staff, and community members.

"The emails you are reading are the community telling the district they are impacted by an extremist group's call to action."

Why is equity controversial?


Presented by the Colorado Association of School Boards to school district leadership during a November meeting.Photo byColorado Association of School Boards

Some conservative politicians, think tanks, and citizen groups believe that equity policies are rooted in CRT and are racist in and of themselves.

Education Weekly writes, ​​" Their argument goes that efforts to change grading practices or make the curriculum less Eurocentric will ultimately harm Black students, or hold them to a less high standard."

The article cites a poll by the advocacy group Parents Defending Education claiming some schools were teaching that "white people are inherently privileged, while Black and other people of color are inherently oppressed and victimized"; that "achieving racial justice and equality between racial groups requires discriminating against people based on their whiteness"; and that "the United States was founded on racism."

The fear is that white students will feel bad about themselves or their race.

But, DougCo district leaders have repeatedly denied CRT is taught in any of its schools. And the EAC continues to emphasize that the district has a responsibility to offer "equitable educational opportunities regardless of race, color, ancestry, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender expression, gender identity, religion, national origin, marital status, disability, socio-economic status, or eligibility for special education services, as written in the current equity policy."

