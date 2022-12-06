DougCo schools mental health program wins award

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TU6kL_0jZHA7iO00
Dr. Stephanie Crawford-Goetz and Lt. Rob Rotherham were recognized during the Douglas County school board meeting Nov. 15, 2022.Photo byDouglas County School District

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Last month the West Virginia Children's Justice Task Force presented the DougCo Handle with Care (HWC) program with its extra mile award for going above and beyond the call of duty for children exposed to trauma, violence, or abuse.

Dr. Stephanie Crawford-Goetz, DougCo director of mental health, and Lt. Rob Rotherham of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office have worked hand-in-hand to implement the trauma-informed response model developed by the West Virginia Defending Childhood Initiative.

When a police incident involving a student occurs, like when an officer is called to their home, the school is notified to handle that student with care. No other details are given.

The idea is to make educators aware that the student might be distracted or behave differently and to provide them with plenty of space to deal with their emotions.

Crawford-Goetz says that teachers have told her they're more flexible with those students in the classroom, like allowing extra walks inside the school or time to read quietly. "Staff have shared that they can't imagine back when the program wasn't in place: it seems so logical and important," she said.

What makes HWC successful in DougCo

Crawford-Goetz and Lt. Rotherham credit the collaborative partnership between the district and the DougCo sheriff's office as critical to their success. Law enforcement must notify the student's school, which then kicks off a streamlined process within the school to help the child succeed.

The groups worked together to create a user-friendly system for successful implementation and a training video. Hence, all staff knows about the program, their roles and responsibilities, and how trauma-informed practices work.

The biggest challenge they face is when a student enrolls in a district school while living outside the district or attending a private school. The school wouldn't get a handle with care notice from a law enforcement agency outside of DougCo, and private schools don't participate.

However, Crawford-Goetz hopes the program goes statewide so that all students in Colorado will have access to trauma-informed care.

Crawford-Goetz said other districts could learn about Handle with Care through the West Virginia Center for Children's Justice or contact her or Lt. Rotherham for more information.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Handle with Care# Douglas County youth mental he# Douglas County School District# Douglas County school board# Douglas County Sheriffs Office

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
629 followers

More from Suzie Glassman

Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usual

United American Defense Force members sit together at the DougCo Equity Advisory Council Meeting.Photo byPhoto by NewsBreak Denver. (Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County school district's Equity Advisory Council (EAC) meeting Wednesday could've been just another boring meeting with members breaking into groups and brainstorming ideas. But the spectators changed the equation.

Read full story
11 comments
Douglas County, CO

Equity committee calls for more support from DougCo leadership

United American Defense Force members stand outside the Cherry Creek School District building on July 24, 2021.Photo byCathy Lees. (Castle Rock, CO) In a series of emails from members of the Douglas County School District's Equity Advisory Council (EAC) to each other, superintendent Erin Kane and the school board, the group called for DougCo leadership to do more to shield the EAC from intimidation and to disavow FEC United's actions.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

Extremist group calls for members to attend DougCo schools equity meeting

Joe Oltmann, Castle Rock Resident and Founder of FEC UnitedPhoto byFrom the May 16, 2022 Next with Kyle Clark news segment, streamed on YouTube. Correction: The story originally stated Allison Jones posted in the FEC United - Education pillar Facebook group. Jones is not a member of that group or FEC United. Her post was copied and pasted into the FEC United group by Judi Reynolds, the group administrator.

Read full story
26 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board debates future funding plans

Douglas County School Board Retreat, Colorado SpringsPhoto byPhoto by Suzie Glassman. (Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County school board and superintendent met earlier this week to discuss several critical issues moving into their second year together, including whether to try again with a mill levy override and bond on the 2023 election ballot.

Read full story
2 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo schools investigated for civil rights violation

Jackson, right, and Nathanial Gould on the first day at their new school in CaliforniaPhoto byKatie Gould. (Castle Rock, CO) This week, the United States Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights opened an investigation into whether the DougCo school district violated a student's civil rights when administrators allowed his classmates to unmask despite his chronic health condition without consulting his parents.

Read full story
61 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools face free lunch challenges

(Castle Rock, CO) While Douglas County voters opposed the healthy meals for all school lunch program known as Proposition FF by a wide margin, the rest of the state mostly approved it. Now, the district must decide whether to opt into the program.

Read full story
10 comments
Colorado State

Will Colorado's social studies standards include talk about sex for youngest students?

(Castle Rock, CO) Some conservative organizations and parents worry Colorado’s revised Colorado social studies standards will lead to discussions about sex in classrooms with the state’s youngest learners.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

DougCo school superintendent responds to tragedy in CO Springs

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo school district superintendent Erin Kane sent an email to district staff and families early Sunday morning expressing her heartbreak and condolences regarding the senseless tragedy at Club Q over the weekend.

Read full story
Colorado State

Parent group event accuses Colorado teachers of bringing pornography to classrooms

(Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado Parent Advocacy Network (CPAN) hosted a launch event this week where panel members said that teachers are instructing students about pornography, pushing Marxist ideals, teaching CRT tenants, and shoving gender ideology into their curriculum.

Read full story
1 comments
Lone Tree, CO

DougCo city leaders encourage school board to try again on funding measures

Jeff Toborg, mayor of ParkerDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) Community leaders from Lone Tree, Larkspur, Parker, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, and Highlands Ranch voiced their gratitude, support, and appreciation for the school board and superintendent Erin Kane’s efforts to pass two funding measures, despite the failed outcome.

Read full story
6 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school superintendent honored by anti-equity parent advocacy group

DougCo superintendent Erin KaneDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) During a launch event this week, the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network (CPAN) presented DougCo superintendent Erin Kane with its Champion Award for her support in restoring parent voice in education.

Read full story
14 comments
Douglas County, CO

What's next for DougCo school leaders?

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County school district leaders are shifting their focus from their failed bid to get more money from the district's taxpayers toward setting the educational priorities for its 64,000 students and 8,500 employees.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Colorado students to study minority contributions in new social studies standards

(Castle Rock, CO) After months of back and forth between the seven members of the state board of education, the group voted 4-3 to add back references to African American, Latino, Asian American, Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders, Indigenous Peoples, LGBTQ, and religious minorities.

Read full story
Colorado State

Democrats hold majority on state board of education

(Castle Rock, CO) Democrats will keep their majority on the state board of education, a position they’ve held since 2016, with the election of Kathy Plomer for the Colorado at-large seat and the re-election of Rebecca McLellan from District 6.

Read full story
23 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools superintendent disappointed but optimistic after failed votes

(Castle Rock, CO) In an email to DougCo school district parents, teachers, and staff, superintendent Erin Kane said she’s grateful to the community for coming together to support ballot initiatives 5A and 5B, even though it’s likely neither will pass.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado voters approve free meals for students

(Castle Rock, CO) Colorado’s public school students will receive free lunches beginning next year regardless of income, thanks to overwhelming support for Proposition FF. While the official results are yet to be released, the votes currently stand at 55.1% in favor to 44.9% opposed.

Read full story
21 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools bond measure fails; mill levy override too close to call

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo voters rejected the district’s proposal for a $450 million bond (ballot initiative 5B) to build new neighborhood schools, expand several middle schools, shore up critical maintenance needs, and enhance security by a margin of 8%.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Social Studies review team argues about Nazi designation in curriculum

(Castle Rock, CO) Three Colorado Social Studies revision team members expressed frustration with the state board of education for ignoring their recommendation to create an additional History standard that would clarify course expectations for educators and include more specific language on international atrocities and those who perpetrated them.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

Conservative radio host wrong about DougCo 2024 tax increase

(Castle Rock, CO) While almost everyone can get behind the concept that teachers deserve a raise, some voters may have a hard time voting to pay for it, which is what DougCo's ballot initiative 5A asks.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy