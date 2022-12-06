DougCo schools mental health program wins award

Dr. Stephanie Crawford-Goetz and Lt. Rob Rotherham were recognized during the Douglas County school board meeting Nov. 15, 2022. Photo by Douglas County School District

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Last month the West Virginia Children's Justice Task Force presented the DougCo Handle with Care (HWC) program with its extra mile award for going above and beyond the call of duty for children exposed to trauma, violence, or abuse.

Dr. Stephanie Crawford-Goetz, DougCo director of mental health, and Lt. Rob Rotherham of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office have worked hand-in-hand to implement the trauma-informed response model developed by the West Virginia Defending Childhood Initiative.

When a police incident involving a student occurs, like when an officer is called to their home, the school is notified to handle that student with care. No other details are given.

The idea is to make educators aware that the student might be distracted or behave differently and to provide them with plenty of space to deal with their emotions.

Crawford-Goetz says that teachers have told her they're more flexible with those students in the classroom, like allowing extra walks inside the school or time to read quietly. "Staff have shared that they can't imagine back when the program wasn't in place: it seems so logical and important," she said.

What makes HWC successful in DougCo

Crawford-Goetz and Lt. Rotherham credit the collaborative partnership between the district and the DougCo sheriff's office as critical to their success. Law enforcement must notify the student's school, which then kicks off a streamlined process within the school to help the child succeed.

The groups worked together to create a user-friendly system for successful implementation and a training video. Hence, all staff knows about the program, their roles and responsibilities, and how trauma-informed practices work.

The biggest challenge they face is when a student enrolls in a district school while living outside the district or attending a private school. The school wouldn't get a handle with care notice from a law enforcement agency outside of DougCo, and private schools don't participate.

However, Crawford-Goetz hopes the program goes statewide so that all students in Colorado will have access to trauma-informed care.