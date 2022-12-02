DougCo school board debates future funding plans

Douglas County School Board Retreat, Colorado Springs Photo by Photo by Suzie Glassman

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County school board and superintendent met earlier this week to discuss several critical issues moving into their second year together, including whether to try again with a mill levy override and bond on the 2023 election ballot.

“I think we’d be remiss if we didn’t try again,” said board vice-president Christy Williams. “But we have to think about what needs to change.”

The others agreed, including superintendent Erin Kane. Kane said, “We were so close. The measure needed just over 1,000 votes to get to 50.1%.”

Several consistent themes emerged about what to do moving forward as the group engaged in a civil and respectful conversation over the fact that the district continues to face funding challenges. Elizabeth Hanson wasn’t present due to a conflict.

Change in value proposition

“It’s not just about giving our teachers a raise or being competitive with other districts,” said David Ray. “Our teachers and staff deserve to make a liveable wage.”

Ray suggested drafting a budget that would include raising employee wages but showing what programs or other activities the district would have to sacrifice if voters don’t approve a $60 million mill levy override.

Ray wasn’t saying they would go so far as implementing such a budget, but he and other board members agreed that voters might not believe that the district can’t come up with the money any other way.

“I think the community wants to see we’re cutting costs and being fiscally responsible,” said Kaylee Winegar. Kane agreed, saying the district already runs much slimmer than other districts nearby, and it may be helpful to compare efficiencies.

For example, DougCo schools Human Resources has 23 professionals to serve 8,500 employees (1:370 ratio). Other districts’ ratios are 1:100 to 1:250, and the industry standard is 1:50.

More community input and board responsibility

The group also agreed they need to learn where the messaging fell through, including which precincts voted no in 2022 but yes in 2018.

According to Kane, polling in 2018 showed the message that teachers aren’t paid enough resonated with voters, which is why they tightened the language on ballot initiative 5A that the district would be legally required to use the money only for employee compensation.

But something about that messaging didn't resonate this time.

Ray acknowledged the elephant in the room that controversial actions by the majority board and distrust within the community likely impacted the vote.

“We have to take responsibility that some people voted no as a referendum on the board. What will we look like for the next 12 months,” he asked.

“We still have lawsuits looming that need to go away. We have equity concerns that need to be settled. Every action we take on the dais will be value-added or will take away from our ability to earn trust.”

Board president Mike Peterson also said he wants to examine the con arguments printed in the Douglas County TABOR guide more closely. Did those statements persuade taxpayers to vote no?

Becky Myers and Kaylee Winegar mentioned that economic fears likely played a role, but they won’t know for sure until they get more community feedback.

Considerations moving forward

Both in their current positions when the 2018 MLO and bond passed, Kane and Ray said the short timeline hampered their ability to gain votes and agreed their work should start now if they choose to try again. The prior effort started 18 months before the election.

Videos from principals, teachers, and students showing how they would benefit from an MLO and bond helped in 2018, and the group agreed that the community should see more of those over the coming year.

Ray suggested considering the available volunteer pool and whether they are exhausted from the 2022 effort. Plus, three board seats are up for election in 2023, meaning many volunteers will be working on behalf of those campaigns.

Those seats belong to Meek, Hanson, and Ray, creating what will likely be a battle between conservatives who want a larger majority and liberals who want to keep their voices heard.

Ray won’t be able to run again because he is term-limited. It's unclear if Meek and Hanson will choose to seek re-election.

Ray also mentioned that conflict within the board could negatively impact the district's ability to recruit volunteers.

They discussed hiring a professional consultant to help with campaign messaging but aren’t sure if there would be enough money in the budget.