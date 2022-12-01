Castle Rock, CO

DougCo schools investigated for civil rights violation

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPhTG_0jShGBF800
Jackson, right, and Nathanial Gould on the first day at their new school in CaliforniaPhoto byKatie Gould

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) This week, the United States Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights opened an investigation into whether the DougCo school district violated a student's civil rights when administrators allowed his classmates to unmask despite his chronic health condition without consulting his parents.

Kate Gould, who filed the complaint, said she hopes the investigation will cause the district to reconsider how it treats families and students with significant health concerns.

"These investigations cost the district quite a bit of time and money. If they are found guilty, there are significant fines, and they will have to spend time showing [Office for Civil Rights] they are doing things legally. I don't want what happened to my son to happen to other children."

A spokeswoman for the district said they have received the complaint and will cooperate with the investigation.

Lifting the mask mandate

The DougCo school board majority lifted the mask mandate issued by the county health department last December, despite the CDC recommendation to continue universal masking in light of highly contagious variants that had begun circulating.

Gould immediately feared for her son's safety at school but was repeatedly denied a request to keep masking mandatory, at least within his grade at Heritage Elementary.

Her son, Jackson, has cystic fibrosis, a chronic lung disease that could put him at greater risk for serious illness if infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

The district only agreed to add a universal masking accommodation to Jackson's 504 plan after receiving a letter from his pulmonologist saying it was critical for the boy's lung health. 504 plans are formal plans that schools develop to support kids with disabilities, and they're covered under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.

Gould had no reason to believe the district would remove her son's accommodation until she opened an email sent to the entire fourth grade notifying parents that as of March 1 (the email date), they would no longer require the students to wear masks.

"I was livid," said Gould. "How could they not let me know? They took away his federally-protected accommodation without convening his 504 team, consulting or informing his father, me, or his physician."

The law states, "School districts must provide notice to parents explaining any evaluation and placement decisions affecting their children, and explain the parents' right to review relevant records and contest any decision regarding evaluation and placement through an impartial hearing."

Gould had few options

Gould says she ended up pulling her two children out of Heritage Elementary in April out of fear her son would get sick and frustration with the school's principal.

She didn't want to homeschool, and other schools they liked didn't have room, so the family moved, at great personal expense, to a district in San Diego that continued to require masking.

"Jackson loved his school and thrived there, but his experience left him anxious," she said. "His new school has had no problem accommodating him."

By pursuing a civil rights complaint against DougCo, Gould hopes to hold the district accountable for their treatment and to prevent a similar issue from happening to anyone else.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# OCR complaint# civil rights violation# Douglas County School District# mask mandate# 504 plan

Comments / 58

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
608 followers

More from Suzie Glassman

Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board debates future funding plans

Douglas County School Board Retreat, Colorado SpringsPhoto byPhoto by Suzie Glassman. (Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County school board and superintendent met earlier this week to discuss several critical issues moving into their second year together, including whether to try again with a mill levy override and bond on the 2023 election ballot.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools face free lunch challenges

(Castle Rock, CO) While Douglas County voters opposed the healthy meals for all school lunch program known as Proposition FF by a wide margin, the rest of the state mostly approved it. Now, the district must decide whether to opt into the program.

Read full story
10 comments
Colorado State

Will Colorado's social studies standards include talk about sex for youngest students?

(Castle Rock, CO) Some conservative organizations and parents worry Colorado’s revised Colorado social studies standards will lead to discussions about sex in classrooms with the state’s youngest learners.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

DougCo school superintendent responds to tragedy in CO Springs

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo school district superintendent Erin Kane sent an email to district staff and families early Sunday morning expressing her heartbreak and condolences regarding the senseless tragedy at Club Q over the weekend.

Read full story
Colorado State

Parent group event accuses Colorado teachers of bringing pornography to classrooms

(Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado Parent Advocacy Network (CPAN) hosted a launch event this week where panel members said that teachers are instructing students about pornography, pushing Marxist ideals, teaching CRT tenants, and shoving gender ideology into their curriculum.

Read full story
1 comments
Lone Tree, CO

DougCo city leaders encourage school board to try again on funding measures

Jeff Toborg, mayor of ParkerDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) Community leaders from Lone Tree, Larkspur, Parker, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, and Highlands Ranch voiced their gratitude, support, and appreciation for the school board and superintendent Erin Kane’s efforts to pass two funding measures, despite the failed outcome.

Read full story
6 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school superintendent honored by anti-equity parent advocacy group

DougCo superintendent Erin KaneDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) During a launch event this week, the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network (CPAN) presented DougCo superintendent Erin Kane with its Champion Award for her support in restoring parent voice in education.

Read full story
11 comments
Douglas County, CO

What's next for DougCo school leaders?

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County school district leaders are shifting their focus from their failed bid to get more money from the district's taxpayers toward setting the educational priorities for its 64,000 students and 8,500 employees.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Colorado students to study minority contributions in new social studies standards

(Castle Rock, CO) After months of back and forth between the seven members of the state board of education, the group voted 4-3 to add back references to African American, Latino, Asian American, Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders, Indigenous Peoples, LGBTQ, and religious minorities.

Read full story
Colorado State

Democrats hold majority on state board of education

(Castle Rock, CO) Democrats will keep their majority on the state board of education, a position they’ve held since 2016, with the election of Kathy Plomer for the Colorado at-large seat and the re-election of Rebecca McLellan from District 6.

Read full story
23 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools superintendent disappointed but optimistic after failed votes

(Castle Rock, CO) In an email to DougCo school district parents, teachers, and staff, superintendent Erin Kane said she’s grateful to the community for coming together to support ballot initiatives 5A and 5B, even though it’s likely neither will pass.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado voters approve free meals for students

(Castle Rock, CO) Colorado’s public school students will receive free lunches beginning next year regardless of income, thanks to overwhelming support for Proposition FF. While the official results are yet to be released, the votes currently stand at 55.1% in favor to 44.9% opposed.

Read full story
21 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools bond measure fails; mill levy override too close to call

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo voters rejected the district’s proposal for a $450 million bond (ballot initiative 5B) to build new neighborhood schools, expand several middle schools, shore up critical maintenance needs, and enhance security by a margin of 8%.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Social Studies review team argues about Nazi designation in curriculum

(Castle Rock, CO) Three Colorado Social Studies revision team members expressed frustration with the state board of education for ignoring their recommendation to create an additional History standard that would clarify course expectations for educators and include more specific language on international atrocities and those who perpetrated them.

Read full story
4 comments

Conservative radio host wrong about DougCo 2024 tax increase

(Castle Rock, CO) While almost everyone can get behind the concept that teachers deserve a raise, some voters may have a hard time voting to pay for it, which is what DougCo's ballot initiative 5A asks.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo superintendent responds to former teacher’s union president

DougCo superintendent Erin KanePhoto provided by the Douglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) DougCo schools superintendent Erin Kane said Douglas County Federation’s (DCF) former president Kevin DiPasquale’s comments about her in his resignation letter to the union’s members were hurtful and untrue.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board president champions principles over politics in radio interview

(Castle Rock, CO) Staunch conservative and DougCo school board president Mike Peterson faced off with conservative radio talk show host Kim Monson on her program to set the record straight on ballot issues 5A and 5B, a $60 million fixed mill levy override and a $450 million bond.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo teacher’s union president resigns

(Castle Rock, CO) Kevin DiPasquale, leader of the Douglas County Federation (DCF) teacher’s union, resigned earlier this month in a letter to the group’s members. DiPasquale said in an interview that after serving 18 months as president, he made the difficult decision to step away because he feels leaders in the DougCo school district aren’t focused on the best interests of students and staff.

Read full story
10 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board president goes door-to-door to convince voters

From left, Ben D'Ardenne, Stacy Rader, Mike Peterson, and Erin KanePhoto by Suzie Glassman. (Castle Rock, CO) On a bright, cool Sunday morning, DougCo school board president Mike Peterson and superintendent Erin Kane, along with Sagewood Middle School principal Ben D'Ardenne, DCSD communications officer Stacy Rader, and DCSD's director of parent, community, and civic engagement Alison Rausch gather in a parking lot to map out the houses they'll hit with campaign flyers in the Cobblestone Ranch neighborhood.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy