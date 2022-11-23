Will Colorado's social studies standards include talk about sex for youngest students?

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lg19F_0jKYuAqo00
Photo by Lightspring/Shutterstock

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Some conservative organizations and parents worry Colorado’s revised Colorado social studies standards will lead to discussions about sex in classrooms with the state’s youngest learners.

Pamela Benigno, director of Independence Institute's Education Policy Center, a right-wing think tank, wrote in a Colorado Politics opinion piece, "The new social studies standards introduce children starting in preschool to sexual orientation and gender identity."

Steve Durham, a conservative state board member, questioned whether "the discussion of sex in its various forms is appropriate for Kindergarteners. I think most parents would conclude that a public discussion in front of Kindergarteners of sex is not appropriate."

Yet, the standards expressly point out that "the requirement to teach about the history, culture and social contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals is not an obligation to teach comprehensive human sexuality education, which is optional under state law."

"The purpose of H.B. 19-1192 was to ensure that the history, culture, and social contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals were recognized in Colorado's history and civics standards."

What the standards for young learners say

According to the adopted standards, preschool graduates should be able to "show interest in interacting with and developing relationships with others, including those who are African American, Latino, Asian American, Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, Indigenous Peoples, LGBTQ, and religious minorities."

There are no references to the LGBTQ community in the Kindergarten guidelines.

References to minority communities for first through third grade ask students to discuss common and unique characteristics of different cultures, identify the relevance of notable civic leaders from different community groups and their contributions, identify various civic symbols important to diverse groups, and understand how other voices are heard.

None call for discussions on human sexuality or the various ways in which someone might identify concerning gender.

The importance of representation

Approximately 4.6% of Colorado's population (2.8 million) identify as LGBTQ, and 25% have children. According to data from the Trevor Project, LGBTQ youth who found their school to be LGBTQ-affirming reported lower rates of attempting suicide.

Another mental health study found that when materials used in classes are representative of LGBTQ students, they can help to "create an equitable learning environment."

The standards, which go into effect next year, state, "it's important that every child in every classroom each day in Colorado feels respected and included and is treated with dignity."

While the state board sets standards for what students should learn, districts control how educators teach that information. Ultimately, it’s up to local school boards to approve curricula, materials, and textbooks.

And with no funding or testing tied to how well students master the social studies standards, the debate over whether to include LGBTQ representation in the classroom is likely far from over.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# LGBTQ community# Colorado education# Colorado social studies standa# LGBTQ# Equity in education

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
566 followers

More from Suzie Glassman

Colorado Springs, CO

DougCo school superintendent responds to tragedy in CO Springs

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo school district superintendent Erin Kane sent an email to district staff and families early Sunday morning expressing her heartbreak and condolences regarding the senseless tragedy at Club Q over the weekend.

Read full story
Colorado State

Parent group event accuses Colorado teachers of bringing pornography to classrooms

(Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado Parent Advocacy Network (CPAN) hosted a launch event this week where panel members said that teachers are instructing students about pornography, pushing Marxist ideals, teaching CRT tenants, and shoving gender ideology into their curriculum.

Read full story
1 comments
Lone Tree, CO

DougCo city leaders encourage school board to try again on funding measures

Jeff Toborg, mayor of ParkerDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) Community leaders from Lone Tree, Larkspur, Parker, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, and Highlands Ranch voiced their gratitude, support, and appreciation for the school board and superintendent Erin Kane’s efforts to pass two funding measures, despite the failed outcome.

Read full story
6 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school superintendent honored by anti-equity parent advocacy group

DougCo superintendent Erin KaneDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) During a launch event this week, the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network (CPAN) presented DougCo superintendent Erin Kane with its Champion Award for her support in restoring parent voice in education.

Read full story
11 comments
Douglas County, CO

What's next for DougCo school leaders?

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County school district leaders are shifting their focus from their failed bid to get more money from the district's taxpayers toward setting the educational priorities for its 64,000 students and 8,500 employees.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Colorado students to study minority contributions in new social studies standards

(Castle Rock, CO) After months of back and forth between the seven members of the state board of education, the group voted 4-3 to add back references to African American, Latino, Asian American, Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders, Indigenous Peoples, LGBTQ, and religious minorities.

Read full story
Colorado State

Democrats hold majority on state board of education

(Castle Rock, CO) Democrats will keep their majority on the state board of education, a position they’ve held since 2016, with the election of Kathy Plomer for the Colorado at-large seat and the re-election of Rebecca McLellan from District 6.

Read full story
23 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools superintendent disappointed but optimistic after failed votes

(Castle Rock, CO) In an email to DougCo school district parents, teachers, and staff, superintendent Erin Kane said she’s grateful to the community for coming together to support ballot initiatives 5A and 5B, even though it’s likely neither will pass.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado voters approve free meals for students

(Castle Rock, CO) Colorado’s public school students will receive free lunches beginning next year regardless of income, thanks to overwhelming support for Proposition FF. While the official results are yet to be released, the votes currently stand at 55.1% in favor to 44.9% opposed.

Read full story
21 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools bond measure fails; mill levy override too close to call

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo voters rejected the district’s proposal for a $450 million bond (ballot initiative 5B) to build new neighborhood schools, expand several middle schools, shore up critical maintenance needs, and enhance security by a margin of 8%.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Social Studies review team argues about Nazi designation in curriculum

(Castle Rock, CO) Three Colorado Social Studies revision team members expressed frustration with the state board of education for ignoring their recommendation to create an additional History standard that would clarify course expectations for educators and include more specific language on international atrocities and those who perpetrated them.

Read full story
4 comments

Conservative radio host wrong about DougCo 2024 tax increase

(Castle Rock, CO) While almost everyone can get behind the concept that teachers deserve a raise, some voters may have a hard time voting to pay for it, which is what DougCo's ballot initiative 5A asks.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo superintendent responds to former teacher’s union president

DougCo superintendent Erin KanePhoto provided by the Douglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) DougCo schools superintendent Erin Kane said Douglas County Federation’s (DCF) former president Kevin DiPasquale’s comments about her in his resignation letter to the union’s members were hurtful and untrue.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board president champions principles over politics in radio interview

(Castle Rock, CO) Staunch conservative and DougCo school board president Mike Peterson faced off with conservative radio talk show host Kim Monson on her program to set the record straight on ballot issues 5A and 5B, a $60 million fixed mill levy override and a $450 million bond.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo teacher’s union president resigns

(Castle Rock, CO) Kevin DiPasquale, leader of the Douglas County Federation (DCF) teacher’s union, resigned earlier this month in a letter to the group’s members. DiPasquale said in an interview that after serving 18 months as president, he made the difficult decision to step away because he feels leaders in the DougCo school district aren’t focused on the best interests of students and staff.

Read full story
10 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board president goes door-to-door to convince voters

From left, Ben D'Ardenne, Stacy Rader, Mike Peterson, and Erin KanePhoto by Suzie Glassman. (Castle Rock, CO) On a bright, cool Sunday morning, DougCo school board president Mike Peterson and superintendent Erin Kane, along with Sagewood Middle School principal Ben D'Ardenne, DCSD communications officer Stacy Rader, and DCSD's director of parent, community, and civic engagement Alison Rausch gather in a parking lot to map out the houses they'll hit with campaign flyers in the Cobblestone Ranch neighborhood.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

Complaint alleges DougCo Invest in DCSD event violated campaign finance law

Advertisement for the disputed campaign eventInvest in DCSD Facebook Page. An earlier version of this article implied the 5A/5B campaign flyers didn't have the appropriate "paid for by" language, which is incorrect.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Coloradans to vote on providing free healthy meals for all students

(Castle Rock, CO) In a few weeks, Colorado voters will decide whether to provide free meals for all K-12 public school students by increasing state taxes for individuals earning a federally adjusted gross income of $300,000 or more.

Read full story
30 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board president talks taxes and teachers

(Castle Rock, CO) In a nod to former president George H.W. Bush, DougCo school board president Mike Peterson told a group of Larkspur Republicans, "Read my lips: no new teachers."

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy