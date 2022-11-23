Will Colorado's social studies standards include talk about sex for youngest students?

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Some conservative organizations and parents worry Colorado’s revised Colorado social studies standards will lead to discussions about sex in classrooms with the state’s youngest learners.

Pamela Benigno, director of Independence Institute's Education Policy Center, a right-wing think tank, wrote in a Colorado Politics opinion piece, "The new social studies standards introduce children starting in preschool to sexual orientation and gender identity."

Steve Durham, a conservative state board member, questioned whether "the discussion of sex in its various forms is appropriate for Kindergarteners. I think most parents would conclude that a public discussion in front of Kindergarteners of sex is not appropriate."

Yet, the standards expressly point out that "the requirement to teach about the history, culture and social contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals is not an obligation to teach comprehensive human sexuality education, which is optional under state law."

"The purpose of H.B. 19-1192 was to ensure that the history, culture, and social contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals were recognized in Colorado's history and civics standards."

What the standards for young learners say

According to the adopted standards, preschool graduates should be able to "show interest in interacting with and developing relationships with others, including those who are African American, Latino, Asian American, Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, Indigenous Peoples, LGBTQ, and religious minorities."

There are no references to the LGBTQ community in the Kindergarten guidelines.

References to minority communities for first through third grade ask students to discuss common and unique characteristics of different cultures, identify the relevance of notable civic leaders from different community groups and their contributions, identify various civic symbols important to diverse groups, and understand how other voices are heard.

None call for discussions on human sexuality or the various ways in which someone might identify concerning gender.

The importance of representation

Approximately 4.6% of Colorado's population (2.8 million) identify as LGBTQ, and 25% have children. According to data from the Trevor Project, LGBTQ youth who found their school to be LGBTQ-affirming reported lower rates of attempting suicide.

Another mental health study found that when materials used in classes are representative of LGBTQ students, they can help to "create an equitable learning environment."

The standards, which go into effect next year, state, "it's important that every child in every classroom each day in Colorado feels respected and included and is treated with dignity."

While the state board sets standards for what students should learn, districts control how educators teach that information. Ultimately, it’s up to local school boards to approve curricula, materials, and textbooks.

And with no funding or testing tied to how well students master the social studies standards, the debate over whether to include LGBTQ representation in the classroom is likely far from over.