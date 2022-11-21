DougCo school superintendent responds to tragedy in CO Springs

Photo by Photo by Gudrun Muenz/Shutterstock

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo school district superintendent Erin Kane sent an email to district staff and families early Sunday morning expressing her heartbreak and condolences regarding the senseless tragedy at Club Q over the weekend.

Just before midnight, a 22-year-old gunman shot and killed five people while injuring another 25. Club Q is an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

"This type of violence is difficult to fathom," said Kane. "Please join us in sending our thoughts and prayers to the victims, those who lost or nearly lost a loved one, and all who were impacted by this tragedy, as their lives and Thanksgiving holiday will never be the same.

"Please join me in keeping those impacted by last night's tragedy in your hearts."

Kane acknowledged that a shooting like this only an hour away from the DougCo community raises questions about school safety. "Here in DCSD, we continuously evaluate (and re-evaluate) our safety protocols," she said.

To learn more about safety in DougCo schools, Kane refers readers to her interview with district safety and security director Johnny Grusing and the district's safety and security website .

Resources for parents

Kane said that any act of violence, especially directed at a particular group like the LGBTQ+ community, can cause anxiety and trauma for adults and children.

Kane offered the following resources to help parents: