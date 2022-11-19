Parent group event accuses Colorado teachers of bringing pornography to classrooms

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46rq8L_0jG34UWt00
Photo by GoodIdeas

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado Parent Advocacy Network (CPAN) hosted a launch event this week where panel members said that teachers are instructing students about pornography, pushing Marxist ideals, teaching CRT tenants, and shoving gender ideology into their curriculum.

During public comment at the DougCo school board meeting, Jen Iversen said, "The speakers mocked unions and called them communists. Attendees cheered and nodded when a speaker said, government schools are not safe for our children."

According to Iversen, the speakers didn't provide evidence of their claims or solutions to what they consider to be a massive problem within public education.

"There were no discussions by the panel about specific curriculum or support for professional development," said Iversen. "They pushed rhetoric, not solutions."

In a statement to NewsBreak, CPAN executive director Lori Gimelshteyn said, "All statements and responses to questions and other content are solely the opinions and the responsibility of the person or entity providing those statements. These statements/responses do not necessarily reflect the opinion of CPAN."

When asked for examples of the panel's accusations against teachers, Gimelshteyn said, "It has been brought to CPAN's attention several concerns raised relating to pornographic materials, racist policies, and efforts to keep information from parents regarding the gender identity of their children.

"CPAN is continuing to investigate these concerns and will provide information through its website."

District leaders response

DougCo superintendent Erin Kane addressed the controversy created when she accepted an award from CPAN, clarifying the distinction was for "fostering positive relationships, open communication, and collaboration with parents, educators, and the board of education."

"This award was issued by a parent network concerned about those things (a woke agenda) in public education. By issuing the award to our school district, I hope that is a signal to our parents who are incredibly concerned about those things that our district is, in fact, not doing those things."

Kane emphasized that she's dedicated to empowering parent voices for all families, regardless of race, ethnicity, or gender orientation.

Board director Susan Meek said Kane's, along with board members Mike Peterson, Becky Myers, and Christy Williams' appearance at the event, feeds into the rhetoric that led to their election challenges.

"It connects our community to the national witch hunt to demonize teachers who join their profession because they believe in public education," said Meek.

"We can't legitimize the comments made on Sunday about teachers bringing pornography into the classroom."

Peterson interrupted Meek twice with the gavel, asking her to keep her comments strictly to reflect on the failure of the district's funding measures. Meek argued she was speaking directly to comments about the district having a woke agenda that hurt the campaign but agreed to continue the discussion later.

About the speakers

The CPAN panel included Erec Smith, Ph.D., associate professor of Rhetoric, and a fellow with the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) and Cain Young, founder of Task Force Freedom and U.S. Army veteran.

Bill Cadman, president of The Shuck Initiatives and former member and president of the Colorado senate and house of representatives was listed as a speaker on the agenda but wasn't present at the event.

In a recent interview with conservative radio host Kim Monson, Young said, “At Task Force Freedom, we are fighting against the evil demons that are forcing children to do everything through the prism of race, and they’re sexualizing little kindergartners.”

According to the FAIR Parent Toolkit, the organization promotes civil rights and liberties for all people, regardless of skin color, ancestry, or any other immutable trait. The group actively fights against equity policies, arguing it's insulting to imply a student needs more services to succeed because they belong to a particular minority.

FAIR also takes issue with social-emotional learning (SEL) programs that promote "justice-oriented civic engagement" and argue that SEL contains components of CRT.

There is little information about Shuck Initiatives online. The nonprofit registered with the state a few weeks after CPAN. The foundation supports community groups that empower individuals seeking pathways to independence.

Task Force Freedom is a nonprofit organization designed to help veterans successfully transition to civilian life through education and mentoring to prevent veteran suicide.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# parents rights# Douglas County School District# Colorado Parent Advocacy Netwo# social emotional learning# Colorado education

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
566 followers

More from Suzie Glassman

Colorado State

Will Colorado's social studies standards include talk about sex for youngest students?

(Castle Rock, CO) Some conservative organizations and parents worry Colorado’s revised Colorado social studies standards will lead to discussions about sex in classrooms with the state’s youngest learners.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

DougCo school superintendent responds to tragedy in CO Springs

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo school district superintendent Erin Kane sent an email to district staff and families early Sunday morning expressing her heartbreak and condolences regarding the senseless tragedy at Club Q over the weekend.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

DougCo city leaders encourage school board to try again on funding measures

Jeff Toborg, mayor of ParkerDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) Community leaders from Lone Tree, Larkspur, Parker, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, and Highlands Ranch voiced their gratitude, support, and appreciation for the school board and superintendent Erin Kane’s efforts to pass two funding measures, despite the failed outcome.

Read full story
6 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school superintendent honored by anti-equity parent advocacy group

DougCo superintendent Erin KaneDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) During a launch event this week, the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network (CPAN) presented DougCo superintendent Erin Kane with its Champion Award for her support in restoring parent voice in education.

Read full story
11 comments
Douglas County, CO

What's next for DougCo school leaders?

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County school district leaders are shifting their focus from their failed bid to get more money from the district's taxpayers toward setting the educational priorities for its 64,000 students and 8,500 employees.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Colorado students to study minority contributions in new social studies standards

(Castle Rock, CO) After months of back and forth between the seven members of the state board of education, the group voted 4-3 to add back references to African American, Latino, Asian American, Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders, Indigenous Peoples, LGBTQ, and religious minorities.

Read full story
Colorado State

Democrats hold majority on state board of education

(Castle Rock, CO) Democrats will keep their majority on the state board of education, a position they’ve held since 2016, with the election of Kathy Plomer for the Colorado at-large seat and the re-election of Rebecca McLellan from District 6.

Read full story
23 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools superintendent disappointed but optimistic after failed votes

(Castle Rock, CO) In an email to DougCo school district parents, teachers, and staff, superintendent Erin Kane said she’s grateful to the community for coming together to support ballot initiatives 5A and 5B, even though it’s likely neither will pass.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado voters approve free meals for students

(Castle Rock, CO) Colorado’s public school students will receive free lunches beginning next year regardless of income, thanks to overwhelming support for Proposition FF. While the official results are yet to be released, the votes currently stand at 55.1% in favor to 44.9% opposed.

Read full story
21 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools bond measure fails; mill levy override too close to call

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo voters rejected the district’s proposal for a $450 million bond (ballot initiative 5B) to build new neighborhood schools, expand several middle schools, shore up critical maintenance needs, and enhance security by a margin of 8%.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Social Studies review team argues about Nazi designation in curriculum

(Castle Rock, CO) Three Colorado Social Studies revision team members expressed frustration with the state board of education for ignoring their recommendation to create an additional History standard that would clarify course expectations for educators and include more specific language on international atrocities and those who perpetrated them.

Read full story
4 comments

Conservative radio host wrong about DougCo 2024 tax increase

(Castle Rock, CO) While almost everyone can get behind the concept that teachers deserve a raise, some voters may have a hard time voting to pay for it, which is what DougCo's ballot initiative 5A asks.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo superintendent responds to former teacher’s union president

DougCo superintendent Erin KanePhoto provided by the Douglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) DougCo schools superintendent Erin Kane said Douglas County Federation’s (DCF) former president Kevin DiPasquale’s comments about her in his resignation letter to the union’s members were hurtful and untrue.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board president champions principles over politics in radio interview

(Castle Rock, CO) Staunch conservative and DougCo school board president Mike Peterson faced off with conservative radio talk show host Kim Monson on her program to set the record straight on ballot issues 5A and 5B, a $60 million fixed mill levy override and a $450 million bond.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo teacher’s union president resigns

(Castle Rock, CO) Kevin DiPasquale, leader of the Douglas County Federation (DCF) teacher’s union, resigned earlier this month in a letter to the group’s members. DiPasquale said in an interview that after serving 18 months as president, he made the difficult decision to step away because he feels leaders in the DougCo school district aren’t focused on the best interests of students and staff.

Read full story
10 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board president goes door-to-door to convince voters

From left, Ben D'Ardenne, Stacy Rader, Mike Peterson, and Erin KanePhoto by Suzie Glassman. (Castle Rock, CO) On a bright, cool Sunday morning, DougCo school board president Mike Peterson and superintendent Erin Kane, along with Sagewood Middle School principal Ben D'Ardenne, DCSD communications officer Stacy Rader, and DCSD's director of parent, community, and civic engagement Alison Rausch gather in a parking lot to map out the houses they'll hit with campaign flyers in the Cobblestone Ranch neighborhood.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

Complaint alleges DougCo Invest in DCSD event violated campaign finance law

Advertisement for the disputed campaign eventInvest in DCSD Facebook Page. An earlier version of this article implied the 5A/5B campaign flyers didn't have the appropriate "paid for by" language, which is incorrect.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Coloradans to vote on providing free healthy meals for all students

(Castle Rock, CO) In a few weeks, Colorado voters will decide whether to provide free meals for all K-12 public school students by increasing state taxes for individuals earning a federally adjusted gross income of $300,000 or more.

Read full story
30 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board president talks taxes and teachers

(Castle Rock, CO) In a nod to former president George H.W. Bush, DougCo school board president Mike Peterson told a group of Larkspur Republicans, "Read my lips: no new teachers."

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy