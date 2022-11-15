DougCo school superintendent honored by anti-equity parent advocacy group

DougCo superintendent Erin Kane Douglas County School District

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) During a launch event this week, the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network (CPAN) presented DougCo superintendent Erin Kane with its Champion Award for her support in restoring parent voice in education.

According to a report by journalist McKenna Harford, the group's executive director Lori Gimelshteyn said, "Her (Kane's) commitment to implement and support high academic standards for all students to succeed on their individual pathways is a model for all superintendents in the state and across the nation."

Other award winners include conservative radio show host Kim Monson who spoke out against the district's funding measures, Laureen Boll from the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR), and Alexandra Caro Campana from the Center for 1776, America First Policy Institute.

FAIR Douglas County chapter leaders have spoken out against the district's current equity policy, claiming it contains elements of critical race theory.

Despite being among guests with conservative or libertarian agendas, Kane told Harford that DougCo schools aren't political, and she encourages concerned parents to speak with their teachers directly.

Earlier this year, the DougCo school board tasked Kane with reviewing and possibly rewriting the district's equity policy over "legitimate questions" raised by school employees regarding its interpretation and implementation.

Kane said she plans to meet with DougCo parents of all races and backgrounds as she works to understand what they want and don't want from the district's equity policy.

Group questions superintendent's motives

A nonprofit community organization, DougCo Collective, expressed disappointment that Kane accepted the award and that board members Mike Peterson, Christy Williams, and Becky Myers attended the event.

"Seeing Kane's name listed among a who's-who of far-right extremists who have been attacking public education and teachers in Colorado, and three of the newest BoE directers there in support is truly devastating for the DCSD community."

Equity vs. Equality

Equity and equality may seem the same. Still, the words are different, which often creates confusion. While most everyone believes in equality, the term equity has taken on a life of its own.

According to The National Equity Project (NEC), "Educational equity means that each child receives what they need to develop to their full academic and social potential."

Equality means everyone in the school, regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status gets access to the same things. Experts say this is helpful, but it doesn't address specific needs. Every child may get a laptop to take home, but not all children have reliable internet access.

Equity in schools isn't new. Students with learning disabilities or developmental delays need and receive additional support, like 1:1 instruction, occupational and speech therapy, and accommodations.

Poor students have long been eligible for free and reduced lunches, some may qualify for mental health services, and gifted and talented studies receive advanced instruction.

Yet, the political right has tied critical race theory to equity, making the term interchangeable with any racial equity, diversity, or inclusion work schools may be doing.

Those against educational equity believe these topics make white students feel bad about their race and that their achievements are not a result of hard work.