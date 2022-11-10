Democrats hold majority on state board of education

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Democrats will keep their majority on the state board of education, a position they’ve held since 2016, with the election of Kathy Plomer for the Colorado at-large seat and the re-election of Rebecca McLellan from District 6.

Should Rhonda Solis win the election in District 8 (the race remains close, with Solis leading 49.25% to 48.57%), Democrats will hold six seats, and Republicans will have three.

While most board decisions aren’t political, the revision of the state’s social studies standard has brought widespread attention to the national conservative push to eliminate references to LBGTQ+ persons and topics in grades pre-K to 3.

Last month, Republican board member Deborah Sheffel proposed throwing out the current standards and adopting the American Birthright program, a conservative set of standards modeled after Florida’s guidelines.

The board rejected the proposal along party lines.

More standards where conservatives and liberals may disagree are set for review in the coming years, including comprehensive health and physical education, reading, writing and communicating, and science.

The state board added two new seats this election, with the addition of District 8 and an at-large seat to avoid tied votes.