DougCo schools superintendent disappointed but optimistic after failed votes

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) In an email to DougCo school district parents, teachers, and staff, superintendent Erin Kane said she’s grateful to the community for coming together to support ballot initiatives 5A and 5B, even though it’s likely neither will pass.

“I believe that we should be celebrating the amazing gains in support we have made in such a short time!” wrote Kane.

“Our efforts to educate the community about how DCSD is funded and the need for additional dollars began less than six months ago. Normally, these types of measures would have a 12-18 month runway. So while it’s disappointing that 5A and 5B did not pass, it is very encouraging to see how much community support for these measures has increased.”

Kane said this is just a delay and that the district’s leadership and volunteers aren’t done educating the community about the need to be competitive and invest in the district’s buildings and capacity needs.

She also said that the district would be OK. It will not freeze or reduce pay for any employee classification and will continue to “engage with the community to create plans to address enrollment and growth declines."

Overall, Kane said the takeaway from this election is positive. “The way our staff, families, and community came together to work towards a common goal was incredibly inspiring.

“It is clear that Douglas County residents are absolutely invested in doing what’s right for our kids (we just have to reach more of those residents!). I remain optimistic about our future and I stand with each of you — ready to fight for our students, our staff, and our amazing school district, for as long as it takes. Because our kids deserve nothing less.”