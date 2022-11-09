Colorado voters approve free meals for students

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Colorado’s public school students will receive free lunches beginning next year regardless of income, thanks to overwhelming support for Proposition FF. While the official results are yet to be released, the votes currently stand at 55.1% in favor to 44.9% opposed.

The measure needs a simple majority to pass.

Proposition FF increases state taxes for individuals earning a federally adjusted gross income of $300,000 or more to pay for the program.

The money raised will provide grants to “participating schools to purchase Colorado grown, raised, or processed products, to increase wages or provide stipends for employees who prepare and serve school meals, and to create parent and student advisory committees to provide advice to ensure school meals are healthy and appealing to all students.”

Proposition FF will also create a program to promote Colorado food products and prepare school meals using nutritious ingredients with minimal reliance on processed products.