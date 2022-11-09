Colorado voters approve free meals for students

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k1lfq_0j4pKDaD00
Photo by Africa Studio

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Colorado’s public school students will receive free lunches beginning next year regardless of income, thanks to overwhelming support for Proposition FF. While the official results are yet to be released, the votes currently stand at 55.1% in favor to 44.9% opposed.

The measure needs a simple majority to pass.

Proposition FF increases state taxes for individuals earning a federally adjusted gross income of $300,000 or more to pay for the program.

The money raised will provide grants to “participating schools to purchase Colorado grown, raised, or processed products, to increase wages or provide stipends for employees who prepare and serve school meals, and to create parent and student advisory committees to provide advice to ensure school meals are healthy and appealing to all students.”

Proposition FF will also create a program to promote Colorado food products and prepare school meals using nutritious ingredients with minimal reliance on processed products.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# school lunches# Colorado free lunch program# Proposition FF# Healthy Meals for All# Colorado education

Comments / 17

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
554 followers

More from Suzie Glassman

Colorado State

Colorado students to study minority contributions in new social studies standards

(Castle Rock, CO) After months of back and forth between the seven members of the state board of education, the group voted 4-3 to add back references to African American, Latino, Asian American, Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders, Indigenous Peoples, LGBTQ, and religious minorities.

Read full story
Colorado State

Democrats hold majority on state board of education

(Castle Rock, CO) Democrats will keep their majority on the state board of education, a position they’ve held since 2016, with the election of Kathy Plomer for the Colorado at-large seat and the re-election of Rebecca McLellan from District 6.

Read full story
22 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools superintendent disappointed but optimistic after failed votes

(Castle Rock, CO) In an email to DougCo school district parents, teachers, and staff, superintendent Erin Kane said she’s grateful to the community for coming together to support ballot initiatives 5A and 5B, even though it’s likely neither will pass.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools bond measure fails; mill levy override too close to call

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo voters rejected the district’s proposal for a $450 million bond (ballot initiative 5B) to build new neighborhood schools, expand several middle schools, shore up critical maintenance needs, and enhance security by a margin of 8%.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

Colorado Social Studies review team argues about Nazi designation in curriculum

(Castle Rock, CO) Three Colorado Social Studies revision team members expressed frustration with the state board of education for ignoring their recommendation to create an additional History standard that would clarify course expectations for educators and include more specific language on international atrocities and those who perpetrated them.

Read full story
4 comments

Conservative radio host wrong about DougCo 2024 tax increase

(Castle Rock, CO) While almost everyone can get behind the concept that teachers deserve a raise, some voters may have a hard time voting to pay for it, which is what DougCo's ballot initiative 5A asks.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo superintendent responds to former teacher’s union president

DougCo superintendent Erin KanePhoto provided by the Douglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) DougCo schools superintendent Erin Kane said Douglas County Federation’s (DCF) former president Kevin DiPasquale’s comments about her in his resignation letter to the union’s members were hurtful and untrue.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board president champions principles over politics in radio interview

(Castle Rock, CO) Staunch conservative and DougCo school board president Mike Peterson faced off with conservative radio talk show host Kim Monson on her program to set the record straight on ballot issues 5A and 5B, a $60 million fixed mill levy override and a $450 million bond.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo teacher’s union president resigns

(Castle Rock, CO) Kevin DiPasquale, leader of the Douglas County Federation (DCF) teacher’s union, resigned earlier this month in a letter to the group’s members. DiPasquale said in an interview that after serving 18 months as president, he made the difficult decision to step away because he feels leaders in the DougCo school district aren’t focused on the best interests of students and staff.

Read full story
10 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board president goes door-to-door to convince voters

From left, Ben D'Ardenne, Stacy Rader, Mike Peterson, and Erin KanePhoto by Suzie Glassman. (Castle Rock, CO) On a bright, cool Sunday morning, DougCo school board president Mike Peterson and superintendent Erin Kane, along with Sagewood Middle School principal Ben D'Ardenne, DCSD communications officer Stacy Rader, and DCSD's director of parent, community, and civic engagement Alison Rausch gather in a parking lot to map out the houses they'll hit with campaign flyers in the Cobblestone Ranch neighborhood.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

Complaint alleges DougCo Invest in DCSD event violated campaign finance law

Advertisement for the disputed campaign eventInvest in DCSD Facebook Page. An earlier version of this article implied the 5A/5B campaign flyers didn't have the appropriate "paid for by" language, which is incorrect.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Coloradans to vote on providing free healthy meals for all students

(Castle Rock, CO) In a few weeks, Colorado voters will decide whether to provide free meals for all K-12 public school students by increasing state taxes for individuals earning a federally adjusted gross income of $300,000 or more.

Read full story
30 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board president talks taxes and teachers

(Castle Rock, CO) In a nod to former president George H.W. Bush, DougCo school board president Mike Peterson told a group of Larkspur Republicans, "Read my lips: no new teachers."

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado state school board race could shift power dynamic to the right

(Castle Rock, CO) While the state school board election doesn't draw the same media attention as the gubernatorial or attorney general races, whoever ends up serving on the board has the potential to shape what Colorado's 900,000 public students learn for years to come.

Read full story
49 comments
Douglas County, CO

Conservative radio host says DougCo parents are concerned about woke ideology

The original article stated Monson was responsible for accusing the district of alienating parents and indoctrinating students with “woke” ideology through its curriculum when her quote in the guide says that parents are the ones who are concerned.

Read full story
46 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo MLO and bond campaign gains momentum

(Castle Rock, CO) Invest in DCSD, DougCo’s volunteer committee tasked with gaining community support for the district’s ballot initiatives 5A and 5B, is headed into the last weeks before election day with an influx of donations and endorsements.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Why voting yes on DougCo's 5A won't mean higher taxes after 2023

(Castle Rock, CO) As November election ballots arrive in Douglas County mailboxes this week, questions remain about the future property tax impact on home and business owners should voters approve initiative 5A.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

Colorado state education board rejects conservative social studies standards

(Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado state board of education voted against adopting the American Birthright social studies standards. The board's four Democratic members, Lisa Escárcega, Angelika Schroeder, Rebecca McClellan, and Karla Esser, voted no, while the three Republican members, Debora Scheffel, Joyce Rankin, and Steve Durham, voted yes.

Read full story
17 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo superintendent and board appalled by voter guide misinformation

Douglas County School BoardDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) DougCo superintendent Erin Kane and the board of education expressed frustration and disappointment with misinformation about the impact of the MLO and bond, the use of the funds, and a claim that the district is pushing woke ideology in its curriculum printed in the Douglas County TABOR book.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy