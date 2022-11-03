DougCo school board president champions principles over politics in radio interview

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zn47t_0iwROY2m00
Mike PetersonKids First DCSD Youtube

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Staunch conservative and DougCo school board president Mike Peterson faced off with conservative radio talk show host Kim Monson on her program to set the record straight on ballot issues 5A and 5B, a $60 million fixed mill levy override and a $450 million bond.

Monson submitted the only arguments against both initiatives in the Douglas County General Election Tabor book, which superintendent Erin Kane and all seven school board directors have claimed are false and misleading.

Peterson said on Monson's show, "I don't have a problem with disagreements. This is an ask of the taxpayers. But I think some things are factually inaccurate. To me, frankly Kim, from a military standpoint, it (her comments against the district) looked like a ready-fire-aim command."

Will 5A and 5B result in over-the-top property tax increases?

While 5B would result in a no-net-tax increase, 5A would cost property owners about $1 per week per $100,000 in home valuation.

Monson argues that DougCo property values are expected to increase by 40-50% in 2024, and any additional tax burden could potentially price taxpayers out of their homes.

The problem, Peterson argues, is that Monson's concern has nothing to do with 5A and 5B. "Those property taxes would increase regardless if 5A and 5B weren't on the ballot. We're doing what we're supposed to do – asking our taxpayers for local support."

"You're implying that taxes will go up and up, and the district will get more money. But, the only way that local taxpayers can increase the district's revenue is by passing a mill levy override."

Peterson argues that even if there's a 50% increase in property value and property taxes increase (which a 50% property value increase does not equal a 50% higher tax bill), the school finance act dictates the amount districts receive across the state remains relatively equal.

"For instance, DougCo pays 39% of the total per-pupil amount in local taxes, and the only district that pays less in the metro area is Cherry Creek, which pays about 30%.”

5A has no sunset

Monson opposes the fact that there's no sunset on 5A, meaning the district will receive $60 million annually as part of a mill levy override.

This is true. However, Peterson argues, “whether property taxes go up or down, what a property owner owes as their share of the MLO is the same every year, as long as the amount of taxpayers remains even.

“If more people move to DougCo, the taxpayer's obligation will decrease, and if, for some reason, taxpayers leave the county, then their obligation will increase”

According to the Douglas County assessor, higher property taxes will also defray the individual MLO tax obligation.

Is the district losing teachers due to lower salaries?

Peterson said the district is losing teachers to three factors: retirement, job change, and poaching from other districts who can pay them more.

Monson argues, "Cherry Creek may have the highest average teacher pay located geographically close to DCSD. But that does not make Cherry Creek the leader that sets teacher salaries for the market.

"The market price is set by a composite of all the similar school districts in the area plus intangibles such as appreciation from senior leaders and supervisors, respect, organizational culture, work environment, relationships with peers and colleagues, safety, opportunity to lead and grow professionally, and work/life balance."

Cherry Creek may pay more, but, she argues, their teacher turnover rate is only .6% lower than DougCo. In her opinion, this data means that higher pay doesn't equal higher teacher retention.

Peterson counters that her data is only for teachers and that all DCSD stands to benefit from a pay raise.

How much money does DougCo need?

Monson argues that a 10% increase in teacher salaries amounts to $25.5 million, not the $60 million the district wants.

The district has responded that Monson's calculation doesn't consider benefits paid through its PERA pension, so her claim is inaccurate.

Monson told Peterson, "PERA is this golden retirement plan. Young teachers have to pay for the retirement of many of these teachers. Twenty-one percent of payroll goes to shore up PERA, and the employee pays another 11%.

"This seems to me like instead of asking taxpayers to shore up PERA, that is something that needs to be fixed."

Peterson said, "absolutely, PERA should be fixed, but that's not on 5A and 5B. When you did the math, you implied that only teachers would get a raise. As stated in the language, this benefits teachers and all of our staff."

Peterson also took issue with Monson's statement that 5A is a "general fund money grab," asking her if she watched the 35-minute board meeting discussion where they made the language on 5A so specific that it can't go toward anything other than compensation.

Is DougCo overestimating growth?

Monson argues that JeffCo and Denver have to close schools due to declining enrollment and that DougCo is also seeing areas of stagnation and lower student head counts.

"If you look at capital expenditures and the school district has typically not been correct on growth projections, I'm concerned about doubling our debt load with 5B," said Monson.

Peterson responded that some areas in the county are declining, and some areas are seeing explosive growth, like Sterling Ranch, The Canyons, and Crystal Valley.

"For example, Roxborough Primary and Intermediate and Coyote Creek will be over 100% capacity in 2025 if we don't build a school in Sterling Ranch. We need to accommodate those areas and meet their expectations for a neighborhood public school.

“JeffCo and Denver are way upside down on the number of capital properties they own, Peterson continued. “JeffCo has the capacity for (he believes) 96,000 students and only has 68,000 enrolled.

"As we build new schools, we would do a general one-in-one-out, controlled. and intentional effort to repurpose schools in areas of declining enrollment while we're servicing the communities that have increased enrollment, and that's what 5B does."

Bottom line, Monson says she believes taxpayers in Douglas County are taxed too much, and now is not the time to ask for an increase.

Monson and Peterson ran out of time before they could discuss where 5B capital expenditures will go or Monson's comments that parents are concerned about woke indoctrination in DougCo's curriculum. They plan to continue the discussion in the near future.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kim Monson# Mike Peterson Colorado# Conservative radio# Douglas County Colorado 5A and# Douglas County Colorado educat

Comments / 3

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
534 followers

More from Suzie Glassman

Conservative radio host wrong about DougCo 2024 tax increase

(Castle Rock, CO) While almost everyone can get behind the concept that teachers deserve a raise, some voters may have a hard time voting to pay for it, which is what DougCo's ballot initiative 5A asks.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo superintendent responds to former teacher’s union president

DougCo superintendent Erin KanePhoto provided by the Douglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) DougCo schools superintendent Erin Kane said Douglas County Federation’s (DCF) former president Kevin DiPasquale’s comments about her in his resignation letter to the union’s members were hurtful and untrue.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo teacher’s union president resigns

(Castle Rock, CO) Kevin DiPasquale, leader of the Douglas County Federation (DCF) teacher’s union, resigned earlier this month in a letter to the group’s members. DiPasquale said in an interview that after serving 18 months as president, he made the difficult decision to step away because he feels leaders in the DougCo school district aren’t focused on the best interests of students and staff.

Read full story
10 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board president goes door-to-door to convince voters

From left, Ben D'Ardenne, Stacy Rader, Mike Peterson, and Erin KanePhoto by Suzie Glassman. (Castle Rock, CO) On a bright, cool Sunday morning, DougCo school board president Mike Peterson and superintendent Erin Kane, along with Sagewood Middle School principal Ben D'Ardenne, DCSD communications officer Stacy Rader, and DCSD's director of parent, community, and civic engagement Alison Rausch gather in a parking lot to map out the houses they'll hit with campaign flyers in the Cobblestone Ranch neighborhood.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

Complaint alleges DougCo Invest in DCSD event violated campaign finance law

Advertisement for the disputed campaign eventInvest in DCSD Facebook Page. An earlier version of this article implied the 5A/5B campaign flyers didn't have the appropriate "paid for by" language, which is incorrect.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Coloradans to vote on providing free healthy meals for all students

(Castle Rock, CO) In a few weeks, Colorado voters will decide whether to provide free meals for all K-12 public school students by increasing state taxes for individuals earning a federally adjusted gross income of $300,000 or more.

Read full story
30 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board president talks taxes and teachers

(Castle Rock, CO) In a nod to former president George H.W. Bush, DougCo school board president Mike Peterson told a group of Larkspur Republicans, "Read my lips: no new teachers."

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado state school board race could shift power dynamic to the right

(Castle Rock, CO) While the state school board election doesn't draw the same media attention as the gubernatorial or attorney general races, whoever ends up serving on the board has the potential to shape what Colorado's 900,000 public students learn for years to come.

Read full story
49 comments
Douglas County, CO

Conservative radio host says DougCo parents are concerned about woke ideology

The original article stated Monson was responsible for accusing the district of alienating parents and indoctrinating students with “woke” ideology through its curriculum when her quote in the guide says that parents are the ones who are concerned.

Read full story
46 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo MLO and bond campaign gains momentum

(Castle Rock, CO) Invest in DCSD, DougCo’s volunteer committee tasked with gaining community support for the district’s ballot initiatives 5A and 5B, is headed into the last weeks before election day with an influx of donations and endorsements.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Why voting yes on DougCo's 5A won't mean higher taxes after 2023

(Castle Rock, CO) As November election ballots arrive in Douglas County mailboxes this week, questions remain about the future property tax impact on home and business owners should voters approve initiative 5A.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

Colorado state education board rejects conservative social studies standards

(Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado state board of education voted against adopting the American Birthright social studies standards. The board's four Democratic members, Lisa Escárcega, Angelika Schroeder, Rebecca McClellan, and Karla Esser, voted no, while the three Republican members, Debora Scheffel, Joyce Rankin, and Steve Durham, voted yes.

Read full story
17 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo superintendent and board appalled by voter guide misinformation

Douglas County School BoardDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) DougCo superintendent Erin Kane and the board of education expressed frustration and disappointment with misinformation about the impact of the MLO and bond, the use of the funds, and a claim that the district is pushing woke ideology in its curriculum printed in the Douglas County TABOR book.

Read full story
9 comments
Douglas County, CO

What's happening in DougCo schools this month

(Castle Rock, CO) Here's what's happening in the Douglas County school district this month. Stay educated on safety, nutrition, mental health, and special education. Plus, add meetings of interest to your calendar.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

As calls for book bans rise, what’s happening in DougCo schools?

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County school district has one book under review after a parent formally challenged the district’s allowance of Long Way Gone: Memoirs of a boy soldier by Ishmael Beah.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools joins chorus of districts denying furry claims

(Castle Rock, CO) Republican gubernatorial candidate Hedi Ganahal set off a firestorm of immediate denials from metro area school districts when she claimed schools tolerate students identifying as cats.

Read full story
7 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools release official turnover rates and reasons for leaving

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County schools chief human resources officer, Amanda Thompson, released the district’s official turnover rates for last year, noting higher departure rates across principals, assistant principals, and licensed and classified staff.

Read full story
2 comments

DougCo cuts substitute teacher pay despite shortage

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County school district cut substitute teacher pay by just over 10%, despite widespread teacher shortages and recent legislation meant to encourage retired teachers to return as substitutes without losing access to any pension benefits.

Read full story
9 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo rolls out new scientifically-based reading programs

(Castle Rock, CO) How early elementary teachers structure their reading lessons and the materials they use will look different this school year after a law passed requiring all K-3 teachers across the state to take 45 hours of training in the science of reading.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy