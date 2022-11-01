DougCo teacher’s union president resigns

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjIC2_0iul78Pv00
Douglas County Federation

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Kevin DiPasquale, leader of the Douglas County Federation (DCF) teacher’s union, resigned earlier this month in a letter to the group’s members.

DiPasquale said in an interview that after serving 18 months as president, he made the difficult decision to step away because he feels leaders in the DougCo school district aren’t focused on the best interests of students and staff.

“I want to work with people who are honest, trustworthy, and focused on education,” he said, speaking for himself and not on behalf of the union.

In a previous letter to members, DiPasquale said that he tried to build a relationship with superintendent Erin Kane and the board after she was hired but was rebuffed on multiple occasions.

That same letter outlined what DiPasquale believed was a veiled threat from Invest in DCSD; the political committee tasked with drumming up support for the MLO and bond on this year’s ballot.

He says the group’s co-chair, Christa Gilstrap, told him that supporters of the campaign would blame the union if the measures don’t pass because DCF didn’t publicly do enough to champion the cause.

DiPasquale said no one asked him to resign, and his executive board expressed sadness about the decision. As for what’s next, he says he’s taking some time off to relax and focus on his mental health.

Sarah Mesmer, formerly DCF’s vice president, is now the interim president. Mesmer served six years as director of human resources for the DougCo school district and currently serves as president of the American Federation of Teachers - Colorado.

Update: Gilstrap responded to DiPasquale's claims, saying, "I deny the allegations and continuously worked to establish a partnership to support the MLO/Bond efforts. Unfortunately, we weren't able to get to that place."

# Douglas County Federation# Douglas County Teachers Union# Douglas County School District# Douglas County school board# American Federation Colorado

