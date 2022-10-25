Coloradans to vote on providing free healthy meals for all students

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKdrc_0imAsgjJ00
Photo by New Africa

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) In a few weeks, Colorado voters will decide whether to provide free meals for all K-12 public school students by increasing state taxes for individuals earning a federally adjusted gross income of $300,000 or more.

Proposition FF reduces state income tax deductions for the wealthiest 113,000 or 4.4% of Coloradans and will raise around $100 million for the program in the next fiscal year.

According to the Denver Post, “Taxpayers with incomes of $300,000 a year or more would pay an estimated $884 more in taxes, on average, according to an analysis by nonpartisan legislative staff. Taxpayers with incomes lower than that wouldn’t see a change.”

Colorado schools offer meal assistance for those who qualify based on income or other extenuating circumstances. But for others, meals become a part of their school debt.

Proposition FF needs a simple majority to pass.

Healthy meals for all

A coalition of parents, educators, and anti-hunger advocates known as Healthy Meals for All Colorado Students leads the charge, and more than 100 nonprofit organizations support the measure.

According to the organization’s website, “more than 60,000 kids in Colorado can’t afford school meals but don’t qualify for free or reduced-price lunches, and 2 out of every 5 Colorado families struggle to put food on the table for their children.”

While official data from the Colorado Department of Education isn’t available until November, preliminary reports show that thousands more kids ate school lunches during the pandemic thanks to a federal grant that made them accessible for all students regardless of income.

Program promotes locally-grown food sources

Proposition FF’s ballot language says the measure will provide grants to “participating schools to purchase Colorado grown, raised, or processed products, to increase wages or provide stipends for employees who prepare and serve school meals, and to create parent and student advisory committees to provide advice to ensure school meals are healthy and appealing to all students.”

Proposition FF will also create a program to promote Colorado food products and prepare school meals using basic nutritious ingredients with minimal reliance on processed products.

Who’s opposed?

The Denver Post writes that Proposition FF has no organized opposition but that some conservative policy organizations and think tanks have urged their followers to vote no. They argue that the state doesn’t need more government-funded programs and that it comes with a high price tag.

Opposing comments in the Colorado voter’s guide state that inflation is at an all-time high and the cost of living is increasing, and voters should be able to spend their money as they see fit.

They also say that taxpayers shouldn’t have to provide meals for kids who can afford to purchase them or bring them from home, and the program would require ongoing resources and oversight for a program that all students don’t need.

And, if taxpayers want to give more money to schools, districts should be able to use it how they see fit, like increasing teacher pay or purchasing more educational resources.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Colorado education# Healthy Meals for All Students# Proposition FF# election 2022# Colorado election 2022

Comments / 30

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
517 followers

More from Suzie Glassman

Douglas County, CO

Complaint alleges DougCo Invest in DCSD event violated campaign finance law

Advertisement for the disputed campaign eventInvest in DCSD Facebook Page. An earlier version of this article implied the 5A/5B campaign flyers didn't have the appropriate "paid for by" language, which is incorrect.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board president talks taxes and teachers

(Castle Rock, CO) In a nod to former president George H.W. Bush, DougCo school board president Mike Peterson told a group of Larkspur Republicans, "Read my lips: no new teachers."

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Colorado state school board race could shift power dynamic to the right

(Castle Rock, CO) While the state school board election doesn't draw the same media attention as the gubernatorial or attorney general races, whoever ends up serving on the board has the potential to shape what Colorado's 900,000 public students learn for years to come.

Read full story
49 comments
Douglas County, CO

Conservative radio host says DougCo parents are concerned about woke ideology

The original article stated Monson was responsible for accusing the district of alienating parents and indoctrinating students with “woke” ideology through its curriculum when her quote in the guide says that parents are the ones who are concerned.

Read full story
46 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo MLO and bond campaign gains momentum

(Castle Rock, CO) Invest in DCSD, DougCo’s volunteer committee tasked with gaining community support for the district’s ballot initiatives 5A and 5B, is headed into the last weeks before election day with an influx of donations and endorsements.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Why voting yes on DougCo's 5A won't mean higher taxes after 2023

(Castle Rock, CO) As November election ballots arrive in Douglas County mailboxes this week, questions remain about the future property tax impact on home and business owners should voters approve initiative 5A.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

Colorado state education board rejects conservative social studies standards

(Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado state board of education voted against adopting the American Birthright social studies standards. The board's four Democratic members, Lisa Escárcega, Angelika Schroeder, Rebecca McClellan, and Karla Esser, voted no, while the three Republican members, Debora Scheffel, Joyce Rankin, and Steve Durham, voted yes.

Read full story
17 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo superintendent and board appalled by voter guide misinformation

Douglas County School BoardDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) DougCo superintendent Erin Kane and the board of education expressed frustration and disappointment with misinformation about the impact of the MLO and bond, the use of the funds, and a claim that the district is pushing woke ideology in its curriculum printed in the Douglas County TABOR book.

Read full story
9 comments
Douglas County, CO

What's happening in DougCo schools this month

(Castle Rock, CO) Here's what's happening in the Douglas County school district this month. Stay educated on safety, nutrition, mental health, and special education. Plus, add meetings of interest to your calendar.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

As calls for book bans rise, what’s happening in DougCo schools?

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County school district has one book under review after a parent formally challenged the district’s allowance of Long Way Gone: Memoirs of a boy soldier by Ishmael Beah.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools joins chorus of districts denying furry claims

(Castle Rock, CO) Republican gubernatorial candidate Hedi Ganahal set off a firestorm of immediate denials from metro area school districts when she claimed schools tolerate students identifying as cats.

Read full story
7 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools release official turnover rates and reasons for leaving

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County schools chief human resources officer, Amanda Thompson, released the district’s official turnover rates for last year, noting higher departure rates across principals, assistant principals, and licensed and classified staff.

Read full story
2 comments

DougCo cuts substitute teacher pay despite shortage

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County school district cut substitute teacher pay by just over 10%, despite widespread teacher shortages and recent legislation meant to encourage retired teachers to return as substitutes without losing access to any pension benefits.

Read full story
9 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo rolls out new scientifically-based reading programs

(Castle Rock, CO) How early elementary teachers structure their reading lessons and the materials they use will look different this school year after a law passed requiring all K-3 teachers across the state to take 45 hours of training in the science of reading.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo uses survey results to set official school calendar

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County schools will continue to start in early August and end before Memorial Day after more than 14,000 parents, staff, students, and community members responded to a survey with four potential options.

Read full story

DougCo charter founder profits from taxpayer money

Leman Academy of Excellence building designLeman Academy of Excellence website. (Castle Rock, CO) Leman Academy of Excellence (LEA) founder Kevin Leman and a group of directors run a for-profit organization called Faustus Management Comapany, LLC, which LEA pays to manage a long list of services for the school.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools investigate bullying and coach misconduct at high schools

Douglas County High SchoolDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County School District is investigating whether any students who attended Douglas County High School or Rock Canyon High School from 2018-2020 were denied a free and appropriate public education (FAPE) due to bullying.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Commissioner endorses MLO and bond campaign

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon said he ardently supports the MLO and bond campaign on the November ballot in a letter to the DougCo board of education directors and superintendent Erin Kane.

Read full story
2 comments

DougCo school board director proposes supermajority for policy changes

Board Director David RayDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County school board director David Ray asked his fellow board members to consider revising the district’s governance policy to require a two-thirds majority vote on any new board policies or revisions to existing ones.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy