Castle Rock, CO

DougCo school board president talks taxes and teachers

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xe7KN_0ikvXVmm00
Photo by Lightspring

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) In a nod to former president George H.W. Bush, DougCo school board president Mike Peterson told a group of Larkspur Republicans, "Read my lips: no new teachers."

"That's what we're facing if we don't pass the mill levy override (ballot issue 5A)," he said.

Peterson told the traditionally tax-averse conservatives that the district faces a teacher shortage for several reasons, including that nearby districts Cherry Creek, Littleton, and Jefferson County pay average salaries of up to $11,000 more.

During his speech, Peterson stuck to the district's main points and again tried to clear up misinformation printed in the DougCo voters guide, specifically that taxpayers won’t owe more to the district should property values go up during the 2023 re-appraisal process because the MLO is fixed.

When discussing the bond (ballot issue 5B), Peterson emphasized how the district hasn't built a new neighborhood school since 2010 and how the 2018 bond only served as a bandage to fix the most critical building issues.

Peterson said plans for updated security, new schools, and expansions to existing schools wouldn’t happen if the bond doesn’t pass.

He also noted that district-run charter schools would receive about 25% of the total bond package. He didn't address or receive questions about two DougCo charter schools run by the state that will not benefit from the bond.

Public commenters asked the board to share MLO and bond money with Ascent Classical Academy and Colorado Early Colleges. Still, the board did not add language to the ballot to allow them to do so.

Voter concerns

An audience member questioned how the district spends its money, pointing out that DougCo could see an increase in state per-pupil money next year and that year-end numbers show the district has nearly $200 million in undesignated reserves.

Peterson acknowledged the district has a surplus because it's run incredibly lean and that the reserves went to teacher and staff compensation this year, allowing for a raise and retention bonus. Yet, DougCo schools still need more money to close the compensation gap.

The commenter also implied the district misspent some of the 2018 bond, asking Peterson if it had been his business, would he have purchased the former Wildlife Experience building and the ACC South campus for $10.3 million and $7 million, respectively.

Peterson said both purchases were necessary since the district needed an alternative high school and room for career technical education. Ultimately, he said that even with needed renovations, they ended up with far more space than they could have afforded had they built from scratch.

Inmates running the asylum

A retired teacher and current substitute in the district said that when he goes into schools, it feels like the "inmates are running the asylum," and discipline has gone out the window.

Peterson responded, "What we're looking to do here, and I'm speaking as one director in Douglas County is, especially coming out of COVID, is to put all those distractions behind us and get back to the basics."

He said the board's role, mission, and vision is to set the educational foundation to ensure each child achieves their unique potential.

Peterson said one example of this is the new reading curriculum the district rolled out this year. He said, "it's been proven across the nation to work to increase literacy, not only for our mainstream students, but our students that have dyslexia and for our students with special needs."

Peterson also said the district is ramping up its efforts to prepare students for life after graduation, whether going to college, joining the workforce, or going into military service.

"I'll tell you what, my opinion as one director is that's not going on in a lot districts in the U.S. I think we've got a great superintendent, we've got good leadership, and we've got a new focus."

COVID vaccine requirements

Peterson told the group he'd received many emails from constituents concerned about the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) recommendation to add the COVID vaccine to the list of required school vaccines.

Peterson said, "It's not going to become a mandate unless the governor acts statewide. so if you're worried about it and thinking you don't want to vote yes on 5A or 5B because you think your child won't be able to attend school, it's not an issue."

The CDC only makes recommendations for the use of vaccines, but school-entry vaccine requirements are up to the state and local governments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# douglas county election 2022# douglas county schools 5A and # larkspur republicans# colorado education# douglas county school board

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
517 followers

More from Suzie Glassman

Douglas County, CO

Complaint alleges DougCo Invest in DCSD event violated campaign finance law

Advertisement for the disputed campaign eventInvest in DCSD Facebook Page. An earlier version of this article implied the 5A/5B campaign flyers didn't have the appropriate "paid for by" language, which is incorrect.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

Coloradans to vote on providing free healthy meals for all students

(Castle Rock, CO) In a few weeks, Colorado voters will decide whether to provide free meals for all K-12 public school students by increasing state taxes for individuals earning a federally adjusted gross income of $300,000 or more.

Read full story
30 comments
Colorado State

Colorado state school board race could shift power dynamic to the right

(Castle Rock, CO) While the state school board election doesn't draw the same media attention as the gubernatorial or attorney general races, whoever ends up serving on the board has the potential to shape what Colorado's 900,000 public students learn for years to come.

Read full story
49 comments
Douglas County, CO

Conservative radio host says DougCo parents are concerned about woke ideology

The original article stated Monson was responsible for accusing the district of alienating parents and indoctrinating students with “woke” ideology through its curriculum when her quote in the guide says that parents are the ones who are concerned.

Read full story
46 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo MLO and bond campaign gains momentum

(Castle Rock, CO) Invest in DCSD, DougCo’s volunteer committee tasked with gaining community support for the district’s ballot initiatives 5A and 5B, is headed into the last weeks before election day with an influx of donations and endorsements.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

Why voting yes on DougCo's 5A won't mean higher taxes after 2023

(Castle Rock, CO) As November election ballots arrive in Douglas County mailboxes this week, questions remain about the future property tax impact on home and business owners should voters approve initiative 5A.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

Colorado state education board rejects conservative social studies standards

(Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado state board of education voted against adopting the American Birthright social studies standards. The board's four Democratic members, Lisa Escárcega, Angelika Schroeder, Rebecca McClellan, and Karla Esser, voted no, while the three Republican members, Debora Scheffel, Joyce Rankin, and Steve Durham, voted yes.

Read full story
17 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo superintendent and board appalled by voter guide misinformation

Douglas County School BoardDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) DougCo superintendent Erin Kane and the board of education expressed frustration and disappointment with misinformation about the impact of the MLO and bond, the use of the funds, and a claim that the district is pushing woke ideology in its curriculum printed in the Douglas County TABOR book.

Read full story
9 comments
Douglas County, CO

What's happening in DougCo schools this month

(Castle Rock, CO) Here's what's happening in the Douglas County school district this month. Stay educated on safety, nutrition, mental health, and special education. Plus, add meetings of interest to your calendar.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

As calls for book bans rise, what’s happening in DougCo schools?

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County school district has one book under review after a parent formally challenged the district’s allowance of Long Way Gone: Memoirs of a boy soldier by Ishmael Beah.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools joins chorus of districts denying furry claims

(Castle Rock, CO) Republican gubernatorial candidate Hedi Ganahal set off a firestorm of immediate denials from metro area school districts when she claimed schools tolerate students identifying as cats.

Read full story
7 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools release official turnover rates and reasons for leaving

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County schools chief human resources officer, Amanda Thompson, released the district’s official turnover rates for last year, noting higher departure rates across principals, assistant principals, and licensed and classified staff.

Read full story
2 comments

DougCo cuts substitute teacher pay despite shortage

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County school district cut substitute teacher pay by just over 10%, despite widespread teacher shortages and recent legislation meant to encourage retired teachers to return as substitutes without losing access to any pension benefits.

Read full story
9 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo rolls out new scientifically-based reading programs

(Castle Rock, CO) How early elementary teachers structure their reading lessons and the materials they use will look different this school year after a law passed requiring all K-3 teachers across the state to take 45 hours of training in the science of reading.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo uses survey results to set official school calendar

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County schools will continue to start in early August and end before Memorial Day after more than 14,000 parents, staff, students, and community members responded to a survey with four potential options.

Read full story

DougCo charter founder profits from taxpayer money

Leman Academy of Excellence building designLeman Academy of Excellence website. (Castle Rock, CO) Leman Academy of Excellence (LEA) founder Kevin Leman and a group of directors run a for-profit organization called Faustus Management Comapany, LLC, which LEA pays to manage a long list of services for the school.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools investigate bullying and coach misconduct at high schools

Douglas County High SchoolDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County School District is investigating whether any students who attended Douglas County High School or Rock Canyon High School from 2018-2020 were denied a free and appropriate public education (FAPE) due to bullying.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Commissioner endorses MLO and bond campaign

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon said he ardently supports the MLO and bond campaign on the November ballot in a letter to the DougCo board of education directors and superintendent Erin Kane.

Read full story
2 comments

DougCo school board director proposes supermajority for policy changes

Board Director David RayDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County school board director David Ray asked his fellow board members to consider revising the district’s governance policy to require a two-thirds majority vote on any new board policies or revisions to existing ones.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy