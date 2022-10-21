Colorado state school board race could shift power dynamic to the right

Suzie Glassman

Photo by Lightspring

By: Suzie Glassman

(Castle Rock, CO) While the state school board election doesn't draw the same media attention as the gubernatorial or attorney general races, whoever ends up serving on the board has the potential to shape what Colorado's 900,000 public students learn for years to come.

The soon-to-be nine-member board is responsible for setting education policy, upholding and revising state academic and teacher standards, supervising and rating the state's 178 districts, and hiring the education commissioner, among many other essential learning-related tasks.

Colorado will add two seats to the board after creating the 8th congressional district (board seats are tied to districts) and adding an at-large seat to avoid tied votes. Unlike local school boards, state candidates are partisan.

Board members serve staggered six-year terms, and four seats are up for election in November. The current board has four Democrats and three Republicans.

Board member at large

All eligible voters in Colorado can choose between Republican Dan Maloit, Democrat Kathy Plomer, Libertarian Ryan Van Gundy, or the Party of Unity candidate Eric Bodenstab.

Colorado Public Radio writes that Maloit routinely spoke at St. Vrain board meetings advocating to open schools during the pandemic and asking the district not to accept donations from teacher's unions.

He sent a campaign mailer stating, "We know that the teachers' unions want to suppress the voice of parents and impose extreme ideological beliefs on children across Colorado."

Plomer previously served on the Colorado Association of School Boards and the Adams 12 district boards. Her website lists her priorities as academic excellence, respecting teachers, and transparency and accountability.

District 8 is a toss-up

Newly formed congressional district eight, formed after the 2020 census, covers Greeley and portions of Longmont and Broomfield.

Ballotpedia writes, "as of Sept. 1, 27% percent of the district's active registered voters are Democrats, 24% are Republicans, and 46% are unaffiliated. The website also analyzes race ratings from three outlets, each of which, as of Oct. 18, indicates that no party has an advantage.

Republican Peggy Propst is a former state board of education member, having served from 2004-2010. She opposes teacher's unions, calling them a "plague on our public school system."

Her website lists her priorities as addressing declining academic performance, teaching factual history and American opportunity instead of political division, and shifting the focus from sexual issues back to the basics.

Propst's Democratic challenger, Rhonda Solis, is a graduate of Greeley High School and served on the Greeley-Evans board of education for two terms.

Her priorities are: "to improve academic performance for success, provide a full, robust, well-rounded education, equity and access, school climate and culture, and personal learning plans for all students."

District 5 likely to remain Republican

Republican incumbent Stephen J. Durham is running for re-election in Congressional District 5, which covers Colorado Springs and 12 school districts.

According to Ballotpedia, in the previous two presidential elections, the district has voted nine percentage points more Republican than the national average.

Durham is responsible for successfully lobbying to omit the word Nazi from the state's academic standards and replacing it with the National Socialist German Workers Party.

Chalkbeat reports that Durham has also "exerted outsized influence over the standards related to genocide, which are meant to guide teaching across Colorado.

A key section largely authored by Durham overrides recommendations from a committee of teachers and experts. The approved standards drop references to genocide in Rwanda, for example, while adding detailed references to the Communist Party of China."

His opponent, Democratic candidate Joseph Shelton, works for Colorado College and previously worked for Inside Out Youth Services, an organization working to advocate and educate on behalf of and alongside LGBTQ+ youth.

District 6 covers a broad political demographic

Colorado's sixth congressional district covers portions of Douglas, Jefferson, Arapahoe, Elbert, and Park counties. Ballotpedia says this district has voted nine percentage points more Democratic than the national average in the last two presidential elections.

Incumbent Democrat Rebecca McLellan faces Republican challenger Molly Lamar. McLellan joined the state board in 2017. Her website says she is a champion for equity and academic growth for all children.

Lamar's website says she wants to improve school security, restore broken relationships between teachers and parents and hold districts accountable for exorbitant spending.

