Conservative radio host accuses DougCo schools of woke ideology

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3znrsv_0ifK9WmG00
Kim MonsonKim Monson Facebook

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Conservative radio talk show host Kim Monson is responsible for comments in the Douglas County TABOR book sent to voters earlier this month that accused the district of alienating parents and indoctrinating students with “woke” ideology through its curriculum.

Superintendent Erin Kane and all seven board of education members, representing conservative and liberal viewpoints, disputed the idea that DougCo is pushing a “woke” agenda. The district’s curriculum does not teach critical race theory (CRT) or other concepts that national conservative groups oppose.

Monson is also responsible for the claim that raising teacher salaries by 10% amounts to $25 million and not the $60 million the district wants. Kane said this is misleading because the district will also increase benefits paid to teachers and staff.

Monson opposes any tax increase up for a vote next month. Her 2022 Voter’s Guide, available through her website, advises Colorado residents to vote no on every ballot initiative except Proposition 121, which would reduce the state income tax from 4.55% to 4.4%.

Kane and the seven-member board took issue with all nine of her claims, which Kane says the designated election official did not vet as factual.

The Kim Monson Show

Monson’s website says, “The Kim Monson Show dissects issues using the litmus test of ‘Freedom vs. Force and Force vs. Freedom.’”

A recent blog post on the website by Allen Thomas claims the government-run education system parallels Hitler’s strategy to indoctrinate youth by teaching racial awareness and rewriting textbooks to inject race into the education system.

Monson advocated for the so-called Reform board back in 2012. The Colorado Independent wrote, “Monson blasted protesters for their use of ‘union talking points’ against school choice, pay for performance and market-based pay in favor of collective bargaining.”

Monson served one term on the Lone Tree city council.

About Monson and the Leadership Program of the Rockies

Monson is a 2012 graduate of the Leadership Program of the Rockies (LPR). According to the website, “The Leadership Program of the Rockies is America’s premier institute to develop, strengthen, train, and equip emerging leaders to reach new heights in public policy and the political process.”

A blog post on the LPR website says that while the organization is non-partisan, its “philosophy is firmly rooted in the classical-liberal traditions of the American Revolution and America’s Founding Fathers. These traditions clearly align with the modern conservative movement.”

Kane also graduated from LPR in 2016. Interestingly, the binder from the new board member’s training meeting in Estes Park has a document called the “LPR Gang is Back.” It's unclear if Kane and Monson know each other, although they both serve on the LPR Advisory Council.

# Kim Monson# Leadership Program of the Rock# Douglas County election 2022# Colorado election 2022# Douglas County School Board

Comments / 35

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
498 followers

