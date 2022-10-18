DougCo MLO and bond campaign gains momentum

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Invest in DCSD, DougCo’s volunteer committee tasked with gaining community support for the district’s ballot initiatives 5A and 5B, is headed into the last weeks before election day with an influx of donations and endorsements.

Invest in DCSD raised just over $35,000 in the first two weeks of October, more than quadrupling the amount received in September. “We really are seeing the community come together,” said Christa Gilstrap, chair of Invest in DCSD.

“Any donation, no matter how big or small, helps,” said Gilstrap. The majority range from $20 to $50, according to TRACER, Colorado’s campaign financial disclosure website. And Gilstrap says they come from both sides of the political aisle.

The boost in funding is going toward printing flyers and yard signs and creating videos to explain why the district desperately needs the MLO and bond to pass and where the money will go.

Gilstrap said she and her volunteers see broad bipartisan support as they paint cars and canvas neighborhoods. “However, the biggest issues against 5A and 5B aren’t based in fact,” she said. “They are typically around broad narratives that don’t apply in Douglas County but are regurgitations of national politics.”

Endorsements multiply

Gilstrap says Invest in DCSD receives new endorsements for the campaign almost daily and is working hard to keep its website updated. Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, Larkspur, Lone Tree, and Parker city councils have all voiced support, along with DougCo Republican commissioner Abe Laydon.

The Douglas County Federation, DougCo’s teacher’s union, has also voiced support despite its frustration with the superintendent and board of education. And several city chambers of commerce, along with Mile High United Way and Rose Community Foundation, are on board.

How to get involved

There’s still time to donate hours or money. You can pick up a yard sign for a suggested $20 donation or join several community activities to drum up support.