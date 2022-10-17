Why voting yes on DougCo's 5A won't mean higher taxes after 2023

(Castle Rock, CO) As November election ballots arrive in Douglas County mailboxes this week, questions remain about the future property tax impact on home and business owners should voters approve initiative 5A.

The initiative asks for an annual $60 million increase in the district's taxes to "retain and attract quality teachers and staff" by increasing their 2023 pay and then maintaining those benefits to be more competitive with neighboring districts.

While no one likes to pay more in taxes, Superintendent Erin Kane has said property owners will see an increase of $1 per week per $100K in home value. For a home valued at $500,000, the owner could expect to pay around $260 more next year.

What happens when property values increase?

Colorado law requires assessors to revalue all real estate within their counties every two years, in odd-numbered years, meaning property owners are likely to see their home values increase in 2023.

Higher home values mean higher property taxes. However, homeowners won't pay more to fund the DougCo MLO because the $60 million isn't tied to a mill rate.

A mill represents the amount per $1,000 of the assessed value of the property and is used to calculate the amount of property tax. If the number of mills increases, like when home values go up, DougCo will still only collect $60 million.

Also, as the county builds more homes and businesses, the burden on taxpayers already living and operating in the county will lessen because more people will contribute to the $60 million total.

How DougCo differs from Cherry Creek

The district is asking for initiative 5A to pay its teachers more competitively and not lose them to nearby districts like Cherry Creek. But what's stopping Cherry Creek from asking its voters to approve an MLO and raise teacher salaries in accordance?

The School Finance Act limits override revenue to 25 percent (30 percent for small rural districts) of a district's total funding, which Cherry Creek has reached. Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, and the Boulder Valley School District have also reached the cap, according to The Sentinel.

DougCo schools currently only receive 12% additional funding from MLOs, as DougCo taxpayers have been far more reluctant to approve these measures in the past.

