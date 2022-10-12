DougCo superintendent and board appalled by voter guide misinformation

Douglas County School Board Douglas County School District Youtube

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo superintendent Erin Kane and the board of education expressed frustration and disappointment with misinformation about the impact of the MLO and bond, the use of the funds, and a claim that the district is pushing woke ideology in its curriculum printed in the Douglas County TABOR book .

"Voters deserve facts," said director David Ray. "It's appalling that one person can write a comment with so much misinformation and get free publicity to hundreds of thousands of people, and it's not vetted."

Board president Mike Peterson said the board got a lot of emails after the book came out. "People took the time to write some very thoughtful and educated rebuttals that the board could use, and they're not coming from a political left or right."

He also said, "We do not have an agenda-driven, formalized ‘woke’ or whatever you want to call it, ‘social justice, activist’ curriculum here in the schools. In fact, it is perfectly aligned with CDE standards and our mission and vision."

Director Elizabeth Hansen said the comments made her so furious she couldn't see straight, and director Becky Myers said she was disgusted after she read through them.

Director Kaylee Winegar choked up, saying, "We have fantastic teachers, bus drivers, lunch ladies, and staff in this district, and you're hurting those people. You're taking people away from this county; I don't want that for this district.”

Director Susan Meek pushed the board to speak out against the hurtful claims and to uncover why it’s OK for the county to allow false information to go to voters in the first place.

Meek also said that she was not given a heads-up about what would be printed in the book, even though the district is the designated election official (DEO) responsible for proofreading the layout and text of the official ballots and TABOR notice and providing written information of acceptance before printing the ballots.

It's unclear if other board members knew what would be printed in the book before it went to voters.

Reader beware

“The Douglas County Office of Clerk and Recorder does not warrant, verify, or confirm the accuracy or truth of the ballot issue language, fiscal information, or comment summaries as presented, nor is it responsible for errors in spelling, grammar, or punctuation of the materials presented,” states the TABOR book.

As far as who is responsible for compiling and adding comments to the book, the TABOR Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to defending the Colorado Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, says , “the Designated Election Official (DEO) is required to compile each For or Against section up to 500-words.”

Ronnae Brockman represents the DougCo school district as its designated DEO for initiatives 5A and 5B.

Addressing the claims

Kane went through nine claims against the MLO and bond (initiatives 5A and 5B) in the book, calling out misleading or false information in each. "Everything published in the TABOR book, for or against an initiative, is not fact-checked. They're printed as they come in, as long as they are under 500 words," she said.

Claim #1: By 2024, the School District's proposed MLO would add an ADDITIONAL $520 to the property taxes to a home valued at $1,000,000 after the 2023 re-appraisal.

Kane said, "This isn't true because the MLO is fixed. When home values go up through the 2023 appraisal process, the $1 per week per $100K in home value (what the MLO will cost taxpayers) won't change because the $60 million isn't tied to mills. It's a flat dollar amount. By 2024, the dollar impact will go down because more homes and businesses will contribute to the fixed amount."

Claim #2: The average teacher salary in DCSD is $58,000, which only looks low compared to the districts with the highest teacher salaries, like Boulder (average $82,000) and Cherry Creek (average $76,000).

Kane said the average salary is correct and acknowledged that comparing DougCo teacher salaries to Boulder is a fair statement. However, she said, "Cherry Creek schools are our closest competition for teachers."

Claim #3: For the 13 largest districts in Colorado, the average teacher salary is $63,000, so the School District is in the normal range of market salaries, although on the low side.

"DougCo is one of the most expensive places to live, so a statewide comparison isn't necessarily fair, said Kane. "Our teachers don't live in rural Colorado."

Claim #4: More money spent on education does not buy better education outcomes. Here is a comparison of the School District to Cherry Creek on some key education performance measures. Based on these measures, Douglas County with lower salaries is outperforming the high-salary Cherry Creek school district.

Kane acknowledged with pride that DougCo students scored better than Cherry Creek on the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS), but the issue is retaining teachers. "If we can't keep the amazing teachers who are doing that great work, we won't be able to keep that level of performance."

Claim #5: If the School District gave DCSD teachers a 10% raise, the cost would be $5,800 per teacher, times 4,400 licensed teachers which is $25.5 million, not the $60 million that the School District is asking for with this Mill Levy Override.

Kane said this isn't an accurate statement because it doesn't factor in the PERA benefits the district pays, which are part of pension benefits that aren't optional. "A $10,000 raise costs the district just over $12,000 with benefits," she said.

"Of 60 million, 44.5 is the district's share and 15.5 million goes to charter schools for their teacher's compensation."

Claim #6: This ballot question 5A hurts Douglas County residents. Higher property taxes make it difficult for young and senior homeowners. Higher property taxes also affect renters as rents must increase to pay for the landlord's higher property taxes. Additionally, 5A is a general fund money grab by the School District and should be rejected.

Kane took issues with the statement that 5A is a general fund money grab. She said the language of 5A limits spending to competitive compensation only. The district can't legally spend those funds on anything else.

Claim #7: Alienated parents are a deeper challenge for the School District. While DCSD has many amazing teachers, parents are concerned about "woke" ideology indoctrination in the curriculum. Public education has lost its monopoly over the parents and students. Using technology and entrepreneurism, parents now have alternatives to government run public schools. The School District must learn to compete for students and satisfy the parents. Until that happens, student enrollment growth will be slow or flat, even down. Vote NO on $775 million of property taxes to pay interest and principal on new debt. Vote NO on Question 5B.

Kane said, "We are dedicated to promoting positive partnerships between parents and teachers in our schools. As a district, we follow Colorado state standards, and our district administration is absolutely not pushing any woke ideology.

"If a parent in our district is ever concerned about something happening in their child's school or classroom, we would encourage that parent to reach out to the teacher and discuss their concerns."

Claim #8: Some of these items (where the district will use 5B funds) are current expenses, not long‐term capital projects, and borrowing money from the future to pay current expenses is not smart financial policy.

Kane clarified that money from 5B is for capital investments only and not operational expenses. "Those investments are not within the current capacity of the district's budget," she said.

Claim #9: The School District has a long history of overestimating its future growth.

"The district covers 84 square miles or about 2/3rd the state of Rhode Island," said Kane. There are areas of significant growth and areas of significant decline. We need to address both challenges, and unfortunately they can't pick up schools from declining areas and move them to where they are more needed.