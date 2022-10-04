DougCo schools release official turnover rates and reasons for leaving

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County schools chief human resources officer, Amanda Thompson, released the district’s official turnover rates for last year, noting higher departure rates across principals, assistant principals, and licensed and classified staff.

With a total staff turnover rate of 19.2%, the district recorded the highest percentage of departures since at least the 2017-2018 school year. Employee groups cited personal reasons as the most popular reason for leaving, followed by moving outside the county, retirement, and a career change opportunity.

Nearly 60% cited reasons for leaving tied to compensation, like better pay, career advancement, or wanting to work for another organization.

Thompson’s data excludes charter employees, temporary employees, one-year-only contracts, movements across the district, and promotions.

DougCo job openings

Thompson’s presentation to the board of education noted 313 open classified positions. Those jobs include educational assistants, early childhood teachers, craft services, bus drivers, and more.

Nearly 50 licensed and two administrator openings also remain. While Thompson said these rates are higher than last year's, they’re similar to other metro area districts.

Thompson also said that 66 new licensed hires are former DCSD students.

State turnover reporting

State turnover rates listed on the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) look slightly different from what DougCo reports because they take a headcount snapshot from Dec. 1 to Dec. 1 of the following year.

The state also includes all district employees, including those contracted by charter schools.

According to CDE, DougCo’s staff turnover for Dec. 2021 to Dec. 2022 was 19.7%. This snapshot is before the firing of former superintendent Corey Wise.

DougCo’s staff turnover rate is similar to Aurora, Cherry Creek, and Jefferson County compared to other metro area districts. Denver Public Schools had the highest rate at just over 23%.