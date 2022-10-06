DougCo cuts substitute teacher pay despite shortage

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGg2y_0iKKFJMP00
Photo by Suzie Glassman

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County school district cut substitute teacher pay by just over 10%, despite widespread teacher shortages and recent legislation meant to encourage retired teachers to return as substitutes without losing access to any pension benefits.

“Many of you have been asking what our sub rates will be for the next school year, and there has been a slight change from where we ended the 2021-2022 school year,” wrote Anna Valverde from the DCSD substitute office.

Tom Graves, retiree and substitute, objected to the term “slight change” while giving public comment at last week’s board of education meeting.

“I was surprised and discouraged to receive an email from the district’s substitute office notifying us that substitute teacher pay would be cut by over 10% this year,” he said.

“While described as a slight change, this pay cut sends a clear message about how we are valued.”

He also said, “It is ironic that a 16-year-old student beginning work at Mcdonald's will now take home over five percent per hour more than his substitute teacher.”

The district reduced base pay for full and half days from $170 and $90 to $150 and $80.

Retirees and those who subbed more than 31 days the prior year will now make $170 and $90 for full and half days vs. $190 and $95 the preceding year.

The district raised compensation for substitutes during COVID. Before the pandemic, substitutes received $130-$150 for full days. Even with the cuts, subs are compensated more now than in 2019.

Valverde did not explain the pay cut but mentioned substitutes can now work as many days as they’d like without any penalties to their benefits.

Teacher shortage

An August report by the Denver Post found widespread teacher shortages remain and that districts across the metro area ramped up recruitment efforts for several critical positions.

Graves said that as of the morning of the board meeting, there were 23 class periods with no sub available at his school. That means teachers must give up their off periods to help in another classroom.

Jefferson County announced a pay increase for its substitute teachers, although their rates remain lower than Douglas County. Cherry Creek School District offers the highest substitute pay in the area at about $6 more per hour than DougCo.

