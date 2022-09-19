41 DougCo students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver
(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County School District congratulated 41 students named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists last week. The district said the honor makes the students part of an elite group representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors.
High school juniors entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 PSAT or the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (NMSQT). Recipients have the highest scores. Out of 16,000 semi-finalists in the county, 700 are from Colorado.
According to the district, “Finalists will be announced in February, with National Merit Scholarship winners announced in the months to follow. Congratulations to these outstanding DCSD students!”
1. Saira Ali, Castle View High
2. Aaditya Bahl, ThunderRidge High
3. Sharan Bhargav, ThunderRidge High
4. Jacob Billings, Chaparral High
5. Jake Bridge, Mountain Vista High
6. Brynne Casto, Rock Canyon High
7. Joy Chao, Rock Canyon High
8. Deven Chen, Highlands Ranch High
9. Anthony Chui, Rock Canyon High
10. Jack Comfort, Highlands Ranch High
11. Riley Cullinan, Highlands Ranch High
12. William Drobish, Rock Canyon High
13. Aakash Gupta, Rock Canyon High
14. Catherine Hensley, Ponderosa High
15. Gabrielle Hooper, Castle View High
16. Susan James, Rock Canyon High
17. Nanako Keney, Mountain Vista High
18. Dawson Kern, Legend High
19. Advait Khanna, Rock Canyon High
20. Jamie Kim, Rock Canyon High
21. Kai Kingman, STEM School
22. Alexander McGowan, Rock Canyon High
23. Benjamin Morris, Chaparral High
24. Diya Nair, Douglas County High
25. Shruti Narwaney, Mountain Vista High
26. Samantha Neufeld, Rock Canyon High
27. Sabrina Ng, Highlands Ranch High
28. Aryaman Purohit, Chaparral High
29. Andrew Roark, Ponderosa High
30. Derek Roper, ThunderRidge High
31. Sanjana Sankholkar, Mountain Vista High
32. Sadie Sheets, Castle View High
33. Julie Song, Mountain Vista High
34. Bhavya Surapaneni, Rock Canyon High
35. Jerry Wang, Rock Canyon High
36. Jessica Wang, Rock Canyon High
37. Anna Wilding, Rock Canyon High
38. Brenna Wendell, Castle View High
39. Lucas Witte, Highlands Ranch High
40. Taylor Witte, Mountain Vista High
41. Max Xu, Rock Canyon High
