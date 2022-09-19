41 DougCo students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County School District congratulated 41 students named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists last week. The district said the honor makes the students part of an elite group representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors.

High school juniors entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 PSAT or the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (NMSQT). Recipients have the highest scores. Out of 16,000 semi-finalists in the county, 700 are from Colorado.

According to the district, “Finalists will be announced in February, with National Merit Scholarship winners announced in the months to follow. Congratulations to these outstanding DCSD students!”

1. Saira Ali, Castle View High

2. Aaditya Bahl, ThunderRidge High

3. Sharan Bhargav, ThunderRidge High

4. Jacob Billings, Chaparral High

5. Jake Bridge, Mountain Vista High

6. Brynne Casto, Rock Canyon High

7. Joy Chao, Rock Canyon High

8. Deven Chen, Highlands Ranch High

9. Anthony Chui, Rock Canyon High

10. Jack Comfort, Highlands Ranch High

11. Riley Cullinan, Highlands Ranch High

12. William Drobish, Rock Canyon High

13. Aakash Gupta, Rock Canyon High

14. Catherine Hensley, Ponderosa High

15. Gabrielle Hooper, Castle View High

16. Susan James, Rock Canyon High

17. Nanako Keney, Mountain Vista High

18. Dawson Kern, Legend High

19. Advait Khanna, Rock Canyon High

20. Jamie Kim, Rock Canyon High

21. Kai Kingman, STEM School

22. Alexander McGowan, Rock Canyon High

23. Benjamin Morris, Chaparral High

24. Diya Nair, Douglas County High

25. Shruti Narwaney, Mountain Vista High

26. Samantha Neufeld, Rock Canyon High

27. Sabrina Ng, Highlands Ranch High

28. Aryaman Purohit, Chaparral High

29. Andrew Roark, Ponderosa High

30. Derek Roper, ThunderRidge High

31. Sanjana Sankholkar, Mountain Vista High

32. Sadie Sheets, Castle View High

33. Julie Song, Mountain Vista High

34. Bhavya Surapaneni, Rock Canyon High

35. Jerry Wang, Rock Canyon High

36. Jessica Wang, Rock Canyon High

37. Anna Wilding, Rock Canyon High

38. Brenna Wendell, Castle View High

39. Lucas Witte, Highlands Ranch High

40. Taylor Witte, Mountain Vista High

41. Max Xu, Rock Canyon High