DougCo middle school teacher named state teacher of the year finalist

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ERQTN_0hsgI6Tb00
Rocio Meli, State Teacher of the Year FinalistPicture provided by Douglas County School District

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Rocio Meli, who teaches seventh and eighth grade Spanish and eighth grade English language development, a native speaker class, and InnoV8 at Castle Rock Middle School (CRMS), is one of seven finalists for Colorado Teacher of the Year.

Meli began teaching at CRMS 19 years ago and has devoted her career to helping students become bilingual and appreciate the cultures and values of people worldwide.

She’s also intensely committed to supporting her students’ social and emotional well-being beyond the classroom. “I love how my students know they can come to me for anything,” said Meli. “I help them learn self-advocacy, but they also know I will always advocate for them.”

What Meli loves most about teaching

In a time when headlines shout news of teacher dissatisfaction and burnout, Meli is a gentle wave in a sea of unrest. She says she could spend hours discussing why she loves her job.

Meli listed a few reasons why she’s eager to greet her students daily. Those reasons include seeing their faces in the morning, making a difference in their lives, finding ways to make learning fun and challenging, listening to and understanding their needs, challenging them to be better every day, and knowing each day will be different from yesterday.

About InnoV8

Meli says her InnoV8 class uses design thinking, where students solve real-world problems. “What happens in my classroom doesn’t stay in my classroom,” said Meli.

Students research various topics in teams and then come together to decide what project is most interesting to them. Meli loves that the experience encourages them to “fly out of their comfort zone.”

In 2017, the class received a grant to take five students to Cuautla de Jalisco, Mexico, for ten days. Meli says she didn’t know what to expect, but they were on a mission to increase literacy and learn about the culture. “That trip began the Sister School Partnership,” she said.

In 2018, her students returned to Cuaultla, where they shadowed Mexican students and learned a great deal about the culture. Meli said some of her students continued participating in the program after leaving CRMS. One student is now a leader in the Hispanic community at CU Colorado Springs and is working to connect CU with the Sister School Partnership.

By 2019, word of the experience was out, and students eagerly began figuring out ways to give the foreign students what they needed most. They designed a backpack and packed supplies for every student. That year, the students donated 365 backpacks, 2,160 books, 12 Apple computers, and 11 bicycles.

The school in Cauaultla honored Meli by naming their library the “Rocio Lores de Meli Library."

Covid cut their 2020 trip short, but students had just enough time to explain a workbook, model lessons for the teachers, and teach a group of students. “I was beyond proud and look forward to returning with students once permitted,” said Meli.

With the Mexico trip on hold, Meli says her students donated 600 blankets to students affected by the Marshall fires in Boulder and sent 1,500 coloring books to children in Ukrainian shelters.

Why Meli loves teaching a foreign language

Meli knows it’s challenging to learn a language and that her students may have anxiety about communicating correctly and without mistakes. But, Meli said, “together, we learn how to overcome our fears and eventually gain the confidence to speak, write, listen and read in Spanish. Seeing my students’ enthusiasm about learning makes me realize I have the best job in the world.”

She also loves giving her students the opportunity to experience Latin culture, its people, traditions, and customs.

Meli’s appreciation for DCSD and CRMS

Meli said she wants to thank the Douglas County School District for opening the doors to a new career in a new country. “I am very grateful to have people around me at CRMS who have helped me achieve my dreams and support my students.”

“My class is where I find peace, even when the walls press in from all sides, presenting unique challenges. I couldn’t have found a better place to work then Castle Rock Middle School.”

The Colorado Department of Education (CDE) will announce its sole finalist by the end of October.

According to the CDE, ​​”The Colorado Teacher of the Year receives many professional development opportunities and, along with the country’s other teachers of the year, is honored at a special ceremony at the White House and gets the opportunity to go to NASA’s Space Camp. The teacher also becomes a member of the Colorado Education Commissioner’s Teacher Cabinet.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Colorado Teacher of the Year F# Great Teachers# Castle Rock Middle School# Douglas County School District# Colorado education

Comments / 4

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
398 followers

More from Suzie Glassman

Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board directs superintendent to implement equity policy

(Castle Rock, CO) All seven Douglas County school board members agreed this week that questions surrounding changes to the district’s equity policy are about implementation and interpretation, not whether it needs to be thrown out or dramatically changed.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo charter proposes innovative exchange with district

(Castle Rock, CO) Representatives from Leaman Academy of Excellence charter school and the Douglas County School District presented a proposal to the school board outlining a plan for the charter to build a center-based special education program within its new school in exchange for a land lease donated by the district.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado fails to improve reading proficiency, despite READ Act legislation

(Castle Rock, CO) An independent evaluation of Colorado’s Reading to Ensure Academic Development (READ) Act found the legislation has done little to improve third-grade reading proficiency.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo sheriff candidate supports armed teacher training program

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County sheriff candidate Darren Weekly said in a social media response that he supports FASTER Colorado, a nonprofit that provides free or low-cost safety and emergency response training for teachers, administrators, and staff.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

DougCo schools meet state assessment expectations

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo students met expectations for Colorado’s accountability framework in 2021, earning Accredited: Low Participation. DougCo earned 66.9% of the total points possible, missing the Accreditation with Distinction honor by seven percentage points. DougCo hasn’t reached the top mark since 2014.

Read full story
Colorado State

DougCo schools gets passing grade for special education

(Castle Rock, CO) Based on an evaluation of seven compliance indicators, the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) determined that DougCo schools met the requirements of Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) for the 2020-2021 school year.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school committee vows district will spend MLO/bond money as promised

(Castle Rock, CO) Now that a $60 million mill levy override (MLO) and $450 million bond are officially on the ballot in Douglas County this November, supporters plan to work hard to convince taxpayers they can trust superintendent Erin Kane and the board of education to allocate the money as promised.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo teacher’s union supports MLO/bond despite conflict with district

Douglas County Federation logoDouglas County Federation. (Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County Federation (DCF), a local affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers, sent a letter to its members announcing its support for an MLO and bond despite frustration with superintendent Erin Kane and the board of education.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

State board reviews early reading deficiency tests; seeks feedback

Left to right: Rebecca McClellan, Lisa Escárcega, Steve Durham, Joyce Rankin Bottom row: Angelika Schroeder, Karla Esser, CommissionColorado Department of Education. (Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado state board of education is reviewing 23 early reading assessments from 19 vendors to determine which tests will make its approved list of interim assessments given to students in Kindergarten through third grade.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo teachers complete 45 hours of evidence-based reading training

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County schools superintendent Erin Kane said last week that 93% of the district’s Kindergarten through third-grade teachers had completed the 45 hours of required evidence-based reading training mandated by a 2019 update to the Colorado READ Act.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools among least financially equitable in the state

(Castle Rock, CO) A recent report by the financial website Wallet Hub listed the Douglas County School District as one of the least equitable districts in Colorado, ranking at No. 174 out of 178 districts.

Read full story
8 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo’s top performing schools, according to state test scores

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County School District received great news last week when the Colorado Department of Education released state, district, and school-level data on its standardized testing results.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board president won't arm teachers

(Castle Rock) Douglas County school board president Mike Peterson went on the record at Tuesday’s school board meeting, saying he doesn’t favor arming teachers and that we would "never ever want a teacher to be in a position where they are faced with a choice of staying in a classroom or to go out and engage."

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board unanimously approves MLO/bond measure

(Castle Rock) After a series of emotional pleas from community members, two DCSD principals, and a charter school leader, the Douglas County school board voted unanimously to put a mill levy override (MLO) and bond on the November ballot.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board and superintendent come together for the kids

Douglas County School BoardDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) While the Douglas County school board members have been embroiled in conflict since the beginning of the year, they've put aside their differences in the greater interest of securing a solid financial future for the district's teachers and staff and the children they serve.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo test scores improve from 2019, bucking the state trend

(Castle Rock, CO) The percentage of Douglas County students meeting or exceeding state-level expectations on the Colorado Measures of Academic Standards (CMAS) in English language arts (ELA) and math increased from 2019, the last time students took both portions of the test.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado test scores dip below 2019 levels as effects of COVID linger

(Castle Rock CO) Participation rates for the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS), the PSAT and SAT last spring improved year over year – but scores dipped lower than 2019 levels, according to data released by the Colorado Department of Education (CDE).

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board asks for feedback ahead of MLO, bond vote

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County board of education and superintendent Erin Kane are well aware the road to approval for a mill levy override (MLO) and bond in November is far from smooth. As a result, they’re actively seeking feedback from community leaders, parents and staff.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo teachers take the stage in community theater production

From left, Zach Deegan, Jamie Kirkland, Alyson RosePhoto by Juli Watkins. (Castle Rock, CO) Three DougCo teachers are stepping out of the classroom and onto the stage (or behind the scenes) for Spotlight Theater’s community production of James and the Giant Peach.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy