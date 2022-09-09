DougCo schools meet state assessment expectations

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9hpZ_0hoqIMW800
Colorado Department of Education

By: Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo students met expectations for Colorado’s accountability framework in 2021, earning Accredited: Low Participation.

DougCo earned 66.9% of the total points possible, missing the Accreditation with Distinction honor by seven percentage points. DougCo hasn’t reached the top mark since 2014.

According to the CDE, “Official ratings are based on student outcomes on key performance indicators: Academic Achievement, Academic Growth, and Postsecondary & Workforce Readiness. Districts and schools earn points for each key indicator, which are then combined to determine the overall percentage of points earned. “

Low participation means less than 95% of students participated in two or more content areas on state assessments that measure how many students are meeting grade-level standards.

That state notes that less than 95% participation by the total number of students or by any subcategory, like low income or special education, could make the results less representative of the district’s performance.

Participation totals don’t include students who opt out of standardized tests with a parent excuse.

The state identified three out of DougCo’s 89 schools needing improvement: Castle Rock Middle School, Sedalia Elementary, and Larkspur Elementary. Hope Online Academy Middle School received the lowest ranking: Priority Improvement Plan.

Six schools did not provide sufficient data to receive a ranking, meaning not enough students participated in state tests. Those schools are Cherry Valley Elementary, Daniel C. Oakes High School, Eagle Academy, eDCSD, and Roxborough Elementary.

More districts receive low rankings

Only 11 of the state’s 184 districts earned Distinction honors, down from 20 last year. And 64 fewer schools received the next top category.

However, the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) warns the results are preliminary, and early comparisons to last year may not be accurate. Districts and schools can request the state reconsider if they have a greater than 90% participation rate.

“The frameworks demonstrate the same thing we saw with our assessment results – that we still have work to do to rebuild following the pandemic. This is a transitional year with the process working a little bit differently, but the information in our frameworks is still critical because it helps us know where to target additional resources and support for students who need it the most,” said Antes.

Approximately 40% of Colorado’s districts did not provide enough data to receive a ranking, up from zero the year before. State Commissioner of Education Kathy Antes said this result is because the department cannot run three-year frameworks, which impact smaller systems. Some schools and districts also experienced low participation.

Schools that don’t meet expectations are put on an accountability clock and must show improvement or face intervention from the state. The CDE put the clock on hold for the last two years because the pandemic disrupted state test taking.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Colorado department of educati# Douglas County School District# student performance# state assessments and test tak# Colorado Academic Standards

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
392 followers

More from Suzie Glassman

Douglas County, CO

DougCo sheriff candidate supports armed teacher training program

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County sheriff candidate Darren Weekly said in a social media response that he supports FASTER Colorado, a nonprofit that provides free or low-cost safety and emergency response training for teachers, administrators, and staff.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo middle school teacher named state teacher of the year finalist

Rocio Meli, State Teacher of the Year FinalistPicture provided by Douglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) Rocio Meli, who teaches seventh and eighth grade Spanish and eighth grade English language development, a native speaker class, and InnoV8 at Castle Rock Middle School (CRMS), is one of seven finalists for Colorado Teacher of the Year.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

DougCo schools gets passing grade for special education

(Castle Rock, CO) Based on an evaluation of seven compliance indicators, the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) determined that DougCo schools met the requirements of Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) for the 2020-2021 school year.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school committee vows district will spend MLO/bond money as promised

(Castle Rock, CO) Now that a $60 million mill levy override (MLO) and $450 million bond are officially on the ballot in Douglas County this November, supporters plan to work hard to convince taxpayers they can trust superintendent Erin Kane and the board of education to allocate the money as promised.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo teacher’s union supports MLO/bond despite conflict with district

Douglas County Federation logoDouglas County Federation. (Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County Federation (DCF), a local affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers, sent a letter to its members announcing its support for an MLO and bond despite frustration with superintendent Erin Kane and the board of education.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

State board reviews early reading deficiency tests; seeks feedback

Left to right: Rebecca McClellan, Lisa Escárcega, Steve Durham, Joyce Rankin Bottom row: Angelika Schroeder, Karla Esser, CommissionColorado Department of Education. (Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado state board of education is reviewing 23 early reading assessments from 19 vendors to determine which tests will make its approved list of interim assessments given to students in Kindergarten through third grade.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo teachers complete 45 hours of evidence-based reading training

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County schools superintendent Erin Kane said last week that 93% of the district’s Kindergarten through third-grade teachers had completed the 45 hours of required evidence-based reading training mandated by a 2019 update to the Colorado READ Act.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools among least financially equitable in the state

(Castle Rock, CO) A recent report by the financial website Wallet Hub listed the Douglas County School District as one of the least equitable districts in Colorado, ranking at No. 174 out of 178 districts.

Read full story
8 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo’s top performing schools, according to state test scores

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County School District received great news last week when the Colorado Department of Education released state, district, and school-level data on its standardized testing results.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board president won't arm teachers

(Castle Rock) Douglas County school board president Mike Peterson went on the record at Tuesday’s school board meeting, saying he doesn’t favor arming teachers and that we would "never ever want a teacher to be in a position where they are faced with a choice of staying in a classroom or to go out and engage."

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board unanimously approves MLO/bond measure

(Castle Rock) After a series of emotional pleas from community members, two DCSD principals, and a charter school leader, the Douglas County school board voted unanimously to put a mill levy override (MLO) and bond on the November ballot.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board and superintendent come together for the kids

Douglas County School BoardDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) While the Douglas County school board members have been embroiled in conflict since the beginning of the year, they've put aside their differences in the greater interest of securing a solid financial future for the district's teachers and staff and the children they serve.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo test scores improve from 2019, bucking the state trend

(Castle Rock, CO) The percentage of Douglas County students meeting or exceeding state-level expectations on the Colorado Measures of Academic Standards (CMAS) in English language arts (ELA) and math increased from 2019, the last time students took both portions of the test.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado test scores dip below 2019 levels as effects of COVID linger

(Castle Rock CO) Participation rates for the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS), the PSAT and SAT last spring improved year over year – but scores dipped lower than 2019 levels, according to data released by the Colorado Department of Education (CDE).

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board asks for feedback ahead of MLO, bond vote

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County board of education and superintendent Erin Kane are well aware the road to approval for a mill levy override (MLO) and bond in November is far from smooth. As a result, they’re actively seeking feedback from community leaders, parents and staff.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo teachers take the stage in community theater production

From left, Zach Deegan, Jamie Kirkland, Alyson RosePhoto by Juli Watkins. (Castle Rock, CO) Three DougCo teachers are stepping out of the classroom and onto the stage (or behind the scenes) for Spotlight Theater’s community production of James and the Giant Peach.

Read full story
Denver, CO

DougCo Sheriff closes school board perjury investigation

(Castle Rock, CO) In a statement this week, attorneys for DougCo school board directors Mike Peterson and Christy Williams said that the DougCo sheriff’s department closed their investigation into whether their clients lied under oath during a March preliminary injunction hearing.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools superintendent makes passionate case for MLO and bond

Douglas County School District presentation to Board of Directors. (Castle Rock, CO) Superintendent Erin Kane recommended last night that the board approve placing a mill levy override (MLO) and bond measure on the ballot this November.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo group delays efforts to recall school board this November

(Castle Rock, CO) A group called DougCo’s Future announced today they’ll delay their campaign to recall Douglas County’s four conservative school board members this November. Up until now, they hadn't decided if they would move forward with the initiative for this election year or not.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy