DougCo school committee vows district will spend MLO/bond money as promised

Suzie Glassman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7jZS_0hkLkKgX00
Photo by Rawpixel.com

By Suzie Glassman/NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, CO) Now that a $60 million mill levy override (MLO) and $450 million bond are officially on the ballot in Douglas County this November, supporters plan to work hard to convince taxpayers they can trust superintendent Erin Kane and the board of education to allocate the money as promised.

After the abrupt firing of former superintendent Corey Wise, a call for changes to the district’s equity policy, and a series of lawsuits against the newest members of the board, less than 50% of a representative sample of voters indicated they’d vote for an MLO and bond in a poll.

But supporters say the district’s financial needs are so great that it’s time to put aside differences and understand that the superintendent and board are legally obligated to follow the ballot language.

“I can assure the community that all of the policies and procedures are in place for proper oversight of the money if an MLO and bond are passed this November,” said John Freeman, chair of the Mill Bond Oversight Committee (MBOC).

“We learned from the 2018 MLO and bond that the district could be better about sharing with the public who is making decisions about where to spend the money and how those decisions are made,” said Freeman.

He says the committee’s board representative Kaylee Winegar and superintendent Kane are open to publicly sharing more information about the financial details of the MLO and bond. A detailed proposal is available online, something Freeman says was not done in 2018.

Freeman also says that with a transparent compensation plan out there for the public to see, there’s no way Kane could change the promised allocation. "There’s no question how that money will be spent,” he said.

If you want a role in the MLO and bond’s oversight, there are a few open positions on MBOC. “You can apply to join or attend our quarterly meetings,” said Freeman. “I allow public comment at the end, and you can email questions to the committee at MBOC@dcsdk12.org.

DCSD could fall further behind

Freeman said his committee saw first-hand how lean the district operates in terms of personnel and how ongoing maintenance issues plagued school principals and administrators. He fears these problems will become more pervasive if a bond doesn’t pass.

“There was money in the general fund to pay for essential repairs and maintenance, but there wasn’t enough to consider upgrades and enhancements,” he said. Passing the 2018 bond gave the district much-needed breathing room to fix issues that had been lingering for years.

MBOC’s 2022 annual report shows that the bond benefited 89 neighborhood, magnet, charter, and alternative schools. The district purchased 30,451 computers, 64 buses, 1.7 million square feet of flooring, 238 rooftop units/HVAC systems, built an additional wing to Castle View High school, and hired 85 counselors.

“We heard from principals about how the bond money in their schools allowed them to stop worrying about when and if something might break down and focus on instruction instead,” said Freeman.

“Also, first impressions matter. Principals told us they struggled to recruit students and staff to their schools with out-of-date technology and worn-out interiors.”

He believes the district will continue to fall further behind neighboring counties that have passed more MLO and bond measures and have funding to pay their teachers and invest in buildings adequately.

If the bond doesn’t pass, he fears DougCo will have to return to a triage situation where only the most critical maintenance needs are addressed. “We will continue to bleed high-quality staff without the nice up-to-date buildings that are needed for proper instruction and without the ability to pay them comparably to other districts,” he said.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Douglas County School District# Douglas County MLO and bond# Douglas County Mill Bond Overs# DCSD financial needs# Colorado education

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a reporter covering the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

Denver, CO
387 followers

More from Suzie Glassman

Colorado State

DougCo schools meet state assessment expectations

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo students met expectations for Colorado’s accountability framework in 2021, earning Accredited: Low Participation. DougCo earned 66.9% of the total points possible, missing the Accreditation with Distinction honor by seven percentage points. DougCo hasn’t reached the top mark since 2014.

Read full story
Colorado State

DougCo schools gets passing grade for special education

(Castle Rock, CO) Based on an evaluation of seven compliance indicators, the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) determined that DougCo schools met the requirements of Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) for the 2020-2021 school year.

Read full story
3 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo teacher’s union supports MLO/bond despite conflict with district

Douglas County Federation logoDouglas County Federation. (Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County Federation (DCF), a local affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers, sent a letter to its members announcing its support for an MLO and bond despite frustration with superintendent Erin Kane and the board of education.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado State

State board reviews early reading deficiency tests; seeks feedback

Left to right: Rebecca McClellan, Lisa Escárcega, Steve Durham, Joyce Rankin Bottom row: Angelika Schroeder, Karla Esser, CommissionColorado Department of Education. (Castle Rock, CO) The Colorado state board of education is reviewing 23 early reading assessments from 19 vendors to determine which tests will make its approved list of interim assessments given to students in Kindergarten through third grade.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo teachers complete 45 hours of evidence-based reading training

(Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County schools superintendent Erin Kane said last week that 93% of the district’s Kindergarten through third-grade teachers had completed the 45 hours of required evidence-based reading training mandated by a 2019 update to the Colorado READ Act.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools among least financially equitable in the state

(Castle Rock, CO) A recent report by the financial website Wallet Hub listed the Douglas County School District as one of the least equitable districts in Colorado, ranking at No. 174 out of 178 districts.

Read full story
8 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo’s top performing schools, according to state test scores

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County School District received great news last week when the Colorado Department of Education released state, district, and school-level data on its standardized testing results.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board president won't arm teachers

(Castle Rock) Douglas County school board president Mike Peterson went on the record at Tuesday’s school board meeting, saying he doesn’t favor arming teachers and that we would "never ever want a teacher to be in a position where they are faced with a choice of staying in a classroom or to go out and engage."

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board unanimously approves MLO/bond measure

(Castle Rock) After a series of emotional pleas from community members, two DCSD principals, and a charter school leader, the Douglas County school board voted unanimously to put a mill levy override (MLO) and bond on the November ballot.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board and superintendent come together for the kids

Douglas County School BoardDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) While the Douglas County school board members have been embroiled in conflict since the beginning of the year, they've put aside their differences in the greater interest of securing a solid financial future for the district's teachers and staff and the children they serve.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo test scores improve from 2019, bucking the state trend

(Castle Rock, CO) The percentage of Douglas County students meeting or exceeding state-level expectations on the Colorado Measures of Academic Standards (CMAS) in English language arts (ELA) and math increased from 2019, the last time students took both portions of the test.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado test scores dip below 2019 levels as effects of COVID linger

(Castle Rock CO) Participation rates for the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS), the PSAT and SAT last spring improved year over year – but scores dipped lower than 2019 levels, according to data released by the Colorado Department of Education (CDE).

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo school board asks for feedback ahead of MLO, bond vote

(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County board of education and superintendent Erin Kane are well aware the road to approval for a mill levy override (MLO) and bond in November is far from smooth. As a result, they’re actively seeking feedback from community leaders, parents and staff.

Read full story
1 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo teachers take the stage in community theater production

From left, Zach Deegan, Jamie Kirkland, Alyson RosePhoto by Juli Watkins. (Castle Rock, CO) Three DougCo teachers are stepping out of the classroom and onto the stage (or behind the scenes) for Spotlight Theater’s community production of James and the Giant Peach.

Read full story
Denver, CO

DougCo Sheriff closes school board perjury investigation

(Castle Rock, CO) In a statement this week, attorneys for DougCo school board directors Mike Peterson and Christy Williams said that the DougCo sheriff’s department closed their investigation into whether their clients lied under oath during a March preliminary injunction hearing.

Read full story
2 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo schools superintendent makes passionate case for MLO and bond

Douglas County School District presentation to Board of Directors. (Castle Rock, CO) Superintendent Erin Kane recommended last night that the board approve placing a mill levy override (MLO) and bond measure on the ballot this November.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo group delays efforts to recall school board this November

(Castle Rock, CO) A group called DougCo’s Future announced today they’ll delay their campaign to recall Douglas County’s four conservative school board members this November. Up until now, they hadn't decided if they would move forward with the initiative for this election year or not.

Read full story
3 comments
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo community offers aid to grieving Castle View High School families

(Castle Rock, CO) With more than 78,000 residents, Castle Rock may no longer be a small town, but it’s still a place where community ties are strong, and people are eager to support each other.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

DougCo students head back to school today as teachers and staff get raises

(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo's nearly 64,000 kids are heading to school today without the threat of looming COVID restrictions for the first time in three years. DougCo schools have seen their fair share of controversy since the pandemic's start, including tense hours-long school board meetings, teacher protests, and student walk-outs. Yet, superintendent Erin Kane told 9News she expects no more drama this school year.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy